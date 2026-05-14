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Gavin Newsom's Attempted Mockery of Trump's Reflecting Pool Project Quickly Derailed and Backfired

Doug P. | 10:03 AM on May 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been drained, cleaned and is now in the process of being prepped to have water put back in.

It's a work in progress, and it's no shock that Democrats are posting pictures of the unfinished project while hoping people believe it's the finished product. When it comes to mocking unfinished projects, there's nobody who should "sit this one out" more than California Gov. Gavin Newsom. But he just couldn't help himself:

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Dude, do you really want to go there?

Fine: 

Between the high speed rail "train to nowhere" project, the fire disasters, the homeless problem Newsom has spent a couple decades not solving and so much more, Newsom keeps proving that his self-awareness level is sub-zero. 

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And yet Newsom just keeps stumbling into his own traps. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it with lies and gaslighting (looking at you, Gavin). 

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