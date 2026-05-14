Gavin Newsom's Attempted Mockery of Trump's Reflecting Pool Project Quickly Derailed and Backfired

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been drained, cleaned and is now in the process of being prepped to have water put back in.

It's a work in progress, and it's no shock that Democrats are posting pictures of the unfinished project while hoping people believe it's the finished product. When it comes to mocking unfinished projects, there's nobody who should "sit this one out" more than California Gov. Gavin Newsom. But he just couldn't help himself:

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Bang up job Donald! pic.twitter.com/adDj20gKKv — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 13, 2026

Dude, do you really want to go there?

Fine:

Weird, coming from a guy with an unfinished high speed rail project that cost tax payers BILLIONS of dollars, for NOTHING. — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) May 14, 2026

Newsom has started doing this weird thing where he points to construction projects that are in progress and implies that the point at which the photo was taken is the project’s final form. He did it with the ballroom, too. It may explain a lot about his record on high-speed rail. https://t.co/fKqlwB6Wmb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 14, 2026

Between the high speed rail "train to nowhere" project, the fire disasters, the homeless problem Newsom has spent a couple decades not solving and so much more, Newsom keeps proving that his self-awareness level is sub-zero.

Bang up job, Gavvie! pic.twitter.com/P3LEg7fuOU — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 14, 2026

Two months vs 12 years. Pipe down, loser. pic.twitter.com/eee8qt1DLi — 🇺🇲 George Tirebiter (@GeorgeTireBTR) May 14, 2026

Unlike California's High Speed Rail, which is in its second (third) decade of "construction" and has already cost more money than the GDP of several small countries, the project below will be completed in a couple of months.



No one knows when CA's rail project will be done. https://t.co/PLnzP4pg1y — RBe (@RBPundit) May 14, 2026

Wow, an unfinished project isn’t finished yet.



You sure do know a lot about those. https://t.co/g7Aqn8uJL7 pic.twitter.com/D69wIQLels — President Milkman (@ItRainedMilk) May 14, 2026

A) Gavin Newsom clearly doesn't understand painting



B) If there's one topic Gavin Newsom should avoid, it's infrastructure https://t.co/WYldbfB2gA — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) May 14, 2026

And yet Newsom just keeps stumbling into his own traps.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it with lies and gaslighting (looking at you, Gavin).

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