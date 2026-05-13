Museum Exhibit Has AWFLs Put in Shackles by a Black Man Who Welcomes Them to America

There are varying responses to the slave trade in America. Some dismiss the foundation of the entire country because of this original sin and argue that America was never great. Some lobby for reparations. Others insist they never owned slaves and therefore don't feel any guilt or compulsion to pay reparations.

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In this museum exhibit in Louisville, which reportedly got a $1 million grant (for what?), guilty white folks can be put in shackles by a black man and told, "Welcome to America," and then asked to express what they're feeling. Have the tissues ready.

No, this is not AI or satire



This is an exhibit in a museum that just got a $1 million grant from Louisville pic.twitter.com/munQztFW0z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 13, 2026

The museum is the Roots 101 African American History Museum. The $1 million funding from the 2027 city budget is intended to support the museum's mission to educate and tell stories of African American history, including the experience from slavery to the present. According to Grok, founder/CEO Lamont Collins uses heavy iron slave shackles on willing visitors during tours to evoke empathy about the transatlantic slave trade.

Ridiculous virtue signaling — greta (@gretathegreek) May 13, 2026

I love how she doesn't say anything even remotely profound or introspective, she just lists reasons why she's "one of the good ones"



Desperate for approval, dying of unearned guilt — Shaw (@Shaw089) May 13, 2026

This guy goes home and laughs at everyone who put their arms in his dumb shackles. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) May 13, 2026

Was he ever enslaved?

Suicidal empathy on full display. — HaveBlue77 (@HaveBlue77) May 13, 2026

His completely nonchalant response to her crying is hilarious to me — Chaotic Good (@_ChaoticGood42) May 13, 2026

Awesome, so racism has finally been defeated? No? Of course not, it's NEVER going to be enough. The perfect grift. — Absurd (@Absurd_Unknown) May 13, 2026

I’ve heard of suicidal empathy but what is this? — MAKE MEMPHIS GREAT AGAIN (@901Mempho) May 13, 2026

Patty will go back to work and tell everyone how enlightening it was and they should do it too — MileHighMoons (@MileHighMoons) May 13, 2026

No better example of how easy it is to manipulate leftist white women…especially those with low personal esteem. — hammr6 (@H6mike) May 13, 2026

This is a religious ritual for the cult of Liberalism — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) May 13, 2026

I gotta start searching out stuff like this and just go watch. People have lost their damn minds, and instead of getting away from it, I need to go watch it — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) May 13, 2026

None of the black people in that audience experienced wearing those shackles. Why should she? — OldNormalFTW (@OldNormalFTW) May 13, 2026

It's entirely performative nonsense from both sides, but if it makes the old white woman feel better somehow to be in chains for 45 seconds, then more power to her, we guess.

Still, this got a grant for $1 million?

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