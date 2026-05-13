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Museum Exhibit Has AWFLs Put in Shackles by a Black Man Who Welcomes Them to America

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 13, 2026
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There are varying responses to the slave trade in America. Some dismiss the foundation of the entire country because of this original sin and argue that America was never great. Some lobby for reparations. Others insist they never owned slaves and therefore don't feel any guilt or compulsion to pay reparations.

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In this museum exhibit in Louisville, which reportedly got a $1 million grant (for what?), guilty white folks can be put in shackles by a black man and told, "Welcome to America," and then asked to express what they're feeling. Have the tissues ready.

The museum is the Roots 101 African American History Museum. The $1 million funding from the 2027 city budget is intended to support the museum's mission to educate and tell stories of African American history, including the experience from slavery to the present. According to Grok, founder/CEO Lamont Collins uses heavy iron slave shackles on willing visitors during tours to evoke empathy about the transatlantic slave trade.

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It's entirely performative nonsense from both sides, but if it makes the old white woman feel better somehow to be in chains for 45 seconds, then more power to her, we guess.

Still, this got a grant for $1 million?

***

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