Mehdi Hasan Wants to Know Why Dan Goldman Only Mentioned Jewish Man Stabbed in ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attack

Mehdi Hasan, ruler of the Zeteo media empire, is upset again, this time over the reaction to two men being stabbed outside a synagogue in New York City on Thursday. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani noted that, according to a witness and to statements from the victims, both of whom are expected to survive, the attacker yelled "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks.

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I have been briefed on today’s horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable… https://t.co/0LSGtvPojx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2026

The post continues:

… condition. The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults—and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response. The NYPD’s initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor. They are also evaluating these stabbings as potential hate crimes. These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city.

Mamdani popped on later to say that the suspect, Raul Morales, is facing both hate crime and attempted murder charges.

Rep. Dan Goldman posted that the stabbings were antisemitic, which triggered Hasan:

I have no doubt there will be many well-written social media posts condemning the antisemitic stabbings on the Upper West Side today, and I’m sure many people’s thoughts and prayers will be with the victims and their families.



But these statements ring hollow when so many in… — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 23, 2026

The post continues:

… the city normalize antisemitism, including simply by associating American Jews with the actions of the Israeli government. Enough is enough.

Why are you ignoring the Asian man who was also stabbed? https://t.co/jNgzkcHonC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 24, 2026

Why are you ignoring that the attacker screamed “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks? https://t.co/k35bafZlAW — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2026

Imagine thinking “Non-Jewish people were also attacked” is a defense. — Aaron Dinkins (@GreatDinkino) July 24, 2026

Hasan is also pissed off at CBS News for its "erasure" of the Asian man.

The suspect in Thursday's double stabbing on New York City's Upper West Side has been charged with hate crimes in connection with the stabbing of a Jewish man outside a synagogue. https://t.co/M9SQdcD1Qq pic.twitter.com/GY2ZC2dFSF — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) July 24, 2026

Just total erasure of the Asian victim who was stabbed first. https://t.co/rWzNt4n0LZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 25, 2026

Hasan has a special place in his heart for Asians.

Stop trying to distract from the fact that he targeted a Jewish man while chanting Allahu Akbar. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) July 25, 2026

Your tactic of trying to make the unhinged antisemitism look better by saying “ Hey look! He stabbed an Asian guy first!” — Lame Reply Guy (@LameReplyGuy) July 25, 2026

“The other victim, an Asian man, is still being treated.”



Right there in his report about a terrorist who shouted “Allahu Akbar.” — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 25, 2026

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This literally isn’t even true. Just only one was considered a hate crime (which is what this very specific segment covers). Continue telling yourself antisemitism doesn’t exist buddy, the money is worth it for you I’m sure! — Eric Anderson (@Eand7) July 25, 2026

You don’t care about the “erasure” of the Asian man. You care only that CBS News called out your guy. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) July 25, 2026

He was not part of the chosen tribe. There is the tribe and the rest of humanity; in the scale of values, if you are not a member of the tribe, your life has no value and your death, however tragic it might be, is a non-event. — Axmed Ibrahim 🍁 (@Dhambaalka) July 25, 2026

That’s your takeaway? — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) July 25, 2026

He stabbed an Asian guy first, and everyone's focused on antisemitism! *stomps feet*

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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