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Mehdi Hasan Wants to Know Why Dan Goldman Only Mentioned Jewish Man Stabbed in ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attack

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 25, 2026
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan, ruler of the Zeteo media empire, is upset again, this time over the reaction to two men being stabbed outside a synagogue in New York City on Thursday. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani noted that, according to a witness and to statements from the victims, both of whom are expected to survive, the attacker yelled "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks.

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The post continues:

… condition.

The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults—and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response.

The NYPD’s initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor. They are also evaluating these stabbings as potential hate crimes.

These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city.

Mamdani popped on later to say that the suspect, Raul Morales, is facing both hate crime and attempted murder charges.

Rep. Dan Goldman posted that the stabbings were antisemitic, which triggered Hasan:

The post continues:

… the city normalize antisemitism, including simply by associating American Jews with the actions of the Israeli government. 

Enough is enough.

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Hasan is also pissed off at CBS News for its "erasure" of the Asian man.

Hasan has a special place in his heart for Asians.

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He stabbed an Asian guy first, and everyone's focused on antisemitism! *stomps feet*

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CBS NEWS CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM NEW YORK

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