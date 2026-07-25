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Canadian Journalist Annie Dufour Big Mad After Watching Trump Roast the Press at the WHCD

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on July 25, 2026
Meme

Annie Dufour is a Canadian journalist with lots of opinions about America.

Here is the thing about Canadians. They are OBSESSED with America. Maybe it's because their own country is a hot mess, but they just sit around and think about America all the time. 

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Eat some Maple Syrup, drink coffee and think about America. We are living in their brains rent free. 

Annie tweeted her disgust during the White House Correspondent's Dinner last night. 

President Trump was making fun of the journalists and that really upset poor Annie. Maybe she didn't have her Tim Horton's that day. 

Annie also believes in fairy tales where Canada is a hero who saves Americans. Mam. Please get ahold of yourself. 

Last month, Canada euthanized a 20-year-old with allergies. Canada has way bigger fish to fry than worrying about America. 

Everybody knows Canada only exists because the United States protects them. Please. 

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Plus, we win in hockey more.

They are massive babies. 

The only Canadian politician Americans ever knew was Trudeau and that's because of the lore of Castro being his alleged father. Otherwise, Canada is boring. 

American Corporate media shills for the Democrats for free. 

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America has disappointed Annie. 

Been saying this.

Calm down, Annie. The press in America is devoted to the Left. It's fine. 

Even Justin Bieber and Celine Dion fled for a better life. Dang.

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CANADA DONALD TRUMP STEPHEN MILLER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

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