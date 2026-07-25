Canadian Journalist Annie Dufour Big Mad After Watching Trump Roast the Press at the WHCD

Annie Dufour is a Canadian journalist with lots of opinions about America.

Here is the thing about Canadians. They are OBSESSED with America. Maybe it's because their own country is a hot mess, but they just sit around and think about America all the time.

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Eat some Maple Syrup, drink coffee and think about America. We are living in their brains rent free.

Annie tweeted her disgust during the White House Correspondent's Dinner last night.

President Trump was making fun of the journalists and that really upset poor Annie. Maybe she didn't have her Tim Horton's that day.

Literally nothing in this post is true. https://t.co/fYw0j36AFr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2026

Annie also believes in fairy tales where Canada is a hero who saves Americans. Mam. Please get ahold of yourself.

Your country is literally murdering people it declares to be unwell. https://t.co/fYw0j36AFr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2026

Last month, Canada euthanized a 20-year-old with allergies. Canada has way bigger fish to fry than worrying about America.

Nobody views Canada as a self-reliant country 🤡🤪 https://t.co/rBCyTgAgBE — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) July 25, 2026

Everybody knows Canada only exists because the United States protects them. Please.

Plus, we win in hockey more.

The feminization of Canada is beyond parody. How utterly pathetic. Canadian journo shrieking in reply to Acosta's shrieking about Trump's remarks at tonight's #WHC press dinner. https://t.co/h0OjccGYPT — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) July 25, 2026

They are massive babies.

I can't name a single Canadian politician nor do I care about a single issue they have. Yet they are obsessed with the USA and Trump. Why is that? https://t.co/n7YRJ0EdTE — MSJ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@barryhoova) July 25, 2026

The only Canadian politician Americans ever knew was Trudeau and that's because of the lore of Castro being his alleged father. Otherwise, Canada is boring.

You're not a journalist.

You're a paid Liberal shill.



Canadian MSM receives over $1.7 billion annually in combined federal support, depending on what is counted.



There is no democracy and freedom of the press when you're subsidized by the gov't.



Media should receive… https://t.co/QFSxbs4H1m — Cecile Shaw (@cecile_shaw8) July 25, 2026

American Corporate media shills for the Democrats for free.

Look at Annie tipping her hand: "complacent, coy," sayeth she. Bahahaha. https://t.co/8N4mZXad6l — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 25, 2026

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America has disappointed Annie.

We should take Canada just for fun and to own the libs…..@POTUS …… https://t.co/EZAZP4GFpC — OldMoney (@SloanRitchey) July 25, 2026

Been saying this.

Annie feels the US press should be even more slavishly devoted to the Democrats and/or overall Left.



Like she is - that capacity to say, straight faced, literally anything if the Ruling Class demands it. https://t.co/js80tZs0Dx — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 25, 2026

Calm down, Annie. The press in America is devoted to the Left. It's fine.

From America: this is why all your comedians flee to the USA https://t.co/2MtIZroOdF — Charlie Martin 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱 (@chasrmartin) July 25, 2026

Even Justin Bieber and Celine Dion fled for a better life. Dang.

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