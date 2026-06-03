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The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 03, 2026
CNN

This day just keeps getting better and better. Now, Trump went off on Kaitlan Collins of CNN!

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The press does hate the President (and all Republicans, really) and the hatred is so visible on their miserable faces. They would enjoy life so much more if they would smile and not make politics their religion. They should be glad the country is safer under President Trump. They should appreciate him!

Of course, Kaitlan won't take any of that advice to heart. Also, the President was being very generous calling her young and beautiful. She should be flattered. She's not all that!

It's so crazy! What kind of American would be angry that their country is thriving! This is happy news. 

Be more like the American hockey players, Kaitlan! They know how to love their country properly.

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It's best to just mock them while they writhe around in their contempt.

Remember when your parents would warn you not to make that face or it would get stuck like that?

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The President was trying to be a gentleman.

Never forget.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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