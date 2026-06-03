The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement

This day just keeps getting better and better. Now, Trump went off on Kaitlan Collins of CNN!

🚨 LMFAO!! PRESIDENT TRUMP TO KAITLAN COLLINS:



"CNN has a corrupt reporter standing RIGHT THERE, she NEVER smiles. A young, beautiful woman — never smiles! I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with HATRED in her eyes, she has hatred because we have borders,… pic.twitter.com/e7xwN7SIbI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

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The press does hate the President (and all Republicans, really) and the hatred is so visible on their miserable faces. They would enjoy life so much more if they would smile and not make politics their religion. They should be glad the country is safer under President Trump. They should appreciate him!

Of course, Kaitlan won't take any of that advice to heart. Also, the President was being very generous calling her young and beautiful. She should be flattered. She's not all that!

Love this. She IS miserable because USA is doing well. Sick. https://t.co/RHUncsbha8 — Bridgett Eckerle (@auntbepatriot) June 3, 2026

It's so crazy! What kind of American would be angry that their country is thriving! This is happy news.

Be more like the American hockey players, Kaitlan! They know how to love their country properly.

He's right on both counts: I've never seen her smile & she's very attractive. https://t.co/ov6JKlCzTd — Ari (@1A2Afan) June 3, 2026

OMG! We have to add Trump to this Boss thread with another one of his Kaitlyn smackdowns.https://t.co/5WWc1x3qaT — Penny (@PJW15210) June 3, 2026

This Is The Right/Perfect Way To Deal With these Lunatics!!!

👍 Great Job BOSS!!! 😂 https://t.co/usuUmQCto0 — Ara (@Ara1Truth) June 3, 2026

It's best to just mock them while they writhe around in their contempt.

LOL! SHE IS DISGUSTING! WHY DO THEY EVEN ALLOW HER TO ATTEND?? https://t.co/pcjGxvhTnv — MAHockeyMom (@MAHockeyMomma) June 3, 2026

Lmao. Love it when Kaitlan is forcefully humbled https://t.co/KhVnqvHGmH — Darius Jedburgh (@DariusJedburgh) June 3, 2026

He's right, the mainstream media is all about hate. We'll done, sir — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) June 3, 2026

she's not gonna be beautiful for much longer if she keeps up that ugly face, I hope she learns to embrace grace which means even if you don't like something or someone, without pretending to like it, you exercise kindness and poise instead of childish antics — The10XMind 💎 (@The10XMind) June 3, 2026

Remember when your parents would warn you not to make that face or it would get stuck like that?

Well, Trump isn't wrong. Reporters are supposed to be non biased. CNN is anything but now. So far to the left that all they know is hate and smear him at every chance they can. pic.twitter.com/lVsRRnsBfw — Dustin Straight (@Carnage2469) June 3, 2026

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I agree with everything except that she's not really that beautiful... Kinda looks like a man. — Leroy T. Washington (@nickysboys61) June 3, 2026

The President was trying to be a gentleman.

Trump doesn't like liars. — AAE (@AAC0519) June 3, 2026

Telling the truth about cnn isn’t an attack Karen! — Sooner1 (@yance17953250) June 3, 2026

She’s called him a Nazi on several occasions — BeignetSensai (@WesternMigrant1) June 3, 2026

Never forget.

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