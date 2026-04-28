Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive



If there's one thing we know about leftists, it's that they are miserable, resentful people.

When that is their entire life, it comes as no surprise that completely normal things that normal people do all the time will send them into a frenzy. It's not just that they can't be happy; it's that they simply cannot comprehend other people being happy.

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This makes most of their meltdowns both hilarious and 100 percent predictable.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles of Englandistan ... err, we mean the United Kingdom ... to America. While they were greeting the monarch of a conquered former empire, Trump did what husbands often do when introducing their wives: he put his hand around the First Lady's waist, briefly touching the small of her back (and possibly the region just to the south of that).

It's a loving gesture that, of course, fake journalist Aaron Rupar saw fit to call out as if it were bizarre or inappropriate.

Trump cops a feel of Melania pic.twitter.com/r156t60wLq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

'Cops a feel?' Really, Aaron?

If that's his definition of that phrase, we feel terribly sorry for his wife, who likely has never received any such form of affection.

That’s “cops a feel” to you? Explains a lot. 😆 — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 28, 2026

Explains so, SO much.

Look. We get it. Your wife won’t let you do that at all. — Gowen Commando (@DaveCinVA) April 28, 2026

I note a hint of jealousy from you, Mr. Ruparded. — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) April 28, 2026

More than a hint.

Man, wait till her husband finds out — God's Epic Bacon Fury 💥🥓 (@GPT_Neanderthal) April 28, 2026

HA. If he finds out, he might get so mad, he'll start bombing Iran or something.

I’m starting to worry about you, bro. https://t.co/WEtWtiNGD0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2026

This is what happens when a man makes hating Trump his entire existence.

Just ask Brian Stelter.

The Left would make it illegal to touch your wife's butt https://t.co/JvGmmz0mgg — Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) April 28, 2026

Don't give them any ideas. They'd probably try it.

The liberal mind can’t comprehend the concept of having a smokin’ hot woman pic.twitter.com/ezmlB8D279 — OldSchoolRepubs (@OldSchoolRepubs) April 28, 2026

It IS an impressive tuchus.

Not the first time he's shown reverence for FLOTUS-B. https://t.co/LDBokDt4Ce pic.twitter.com/5pCriyJ8SU — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 28, 2026

If you ask us, it deserves a salute. Not to mention the occasional goose.

Laughing that Aaron took the night off when an assassin tried to breach the WHCD but is making sure to intently stare at Melania’s a** on a random Tuesday in case Donnie takes a squeeze https://t.co/17NVYqrdnC — Magills (@magills_) April 28, 2026

Yes, Rupar was too busy at an NBA game on Saturday to report his disappointment that yet another would-be assassin had failed.

It didn't take him long to get back to his insufferable -- and more than a little bit creepy -- self.

Man touches his hot wife. Film at 11. https://t.co/UADKglk07a — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 28, 2026

Stop the presses! He pressed the ham!

LOL.

As Steve Rogers himself would say, 'We understood that reference.'

This is called heterosexuality. — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) April 28, 2026

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It's foreign to the left, which has spent the last several years embracing the alphabet cult.

AHHHHHHHHH HE PUT HIS ARM AROUND HIS WIFE AHHHHHHHHHH I'M LOSING MY MIND — ✠︎ (@Oaklennial) April 28, 2026

It's a Constitutional crisis!

You'd never catch Bill doing that to Hillary. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) April 28, 2026

Nope, you sure wouldn't.

As for what Bill Clinton did to other women ... ahem.

Unlike your favorite POTUS who copped feels off of little kids. pic.twitter.com/hc41qTQ2Kd — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 28, 2026

It will never not be amazing -- and repugnant -- that the left tried to normalize that awful behavior from a senile old coot.

Aaron believes this is much more appropriate behavior for a President and his wife. pic.twitter.com/yScACOoxfD — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 28, 2026

Not to mention that type of bizarre behavior.

Men affectionately touch their women. Men fist bump other men. I don't know what's going on in this photo. pic.twitter.com/rD4oXR4Yux — Boo Radley (@OrionAboveMe) April 28, 2026

Eep.

We'll just keep moving along, shall we?

Aaron on this app every single day pic.twitter.com/7IOxEljVKz — Mr. James E Ray (@Bucknut973) April 28, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHA.

Good for him! I'd grab dat booty too if I was in close proximity. Thanks for shining a light on the normalcy of their relationship (which you and your ilk despise bc you're sad little people who no one loves.) — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 28, 2026

OUCH. Tough crowd. Tough, but fair and accurate.

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While Rupar was busy being ... Rupar, most people appreciated this small sign of love and affection between the President and First Lady.

I get the impression those two actually may like each other, and may even still get frisky, with each other.



Welcome change from the weirdness of late. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) April 28, 2026

Idk about you guys but if my wife is walking up the stairs in front of me, she knows she's getting a squeeze. 😂😂 — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) April 28, 2026

She would likely be very disappointed if she didn't.

My guy better be touching my ass https://t.co/HhIiyYlsfC — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 28, 2026

Patriot 🫡 https://t.co/yinJlXc33O — Hidden In Plain Sight (@thehiddenpod) April 28, 2026

It's a red-blooded American male doing what red-blooded American males do.

No wonder it's so alien to Rupar.

He calls it the First A** https://t.co/7Tl62n4i4G — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) April 28, 2026

LOL. We sure as heck hope he does!

Franky, it's weird you think this is some kind of "gotcha" dude.



I've been with my wife for 30+ years now and I still do this in public too.



Maybe obsessively stalking Trump 80+ hours a week isn't the best thing for your mental health my man. https://t.co/rbx0gDqSfe — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) April 28, 2026

It's times like these when we are certain there is no saving most leftists. They're all permanently broken. Rupar is for sure.

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As for us normal people, we're very happy that we have a smokin', stunningly beautiful First Lady in the White House. A First Lady who also happens to love her husband and is very protective of him, as she recently demonstrated.

And we're even happier to have a President who loves and is attracted to his wife, and isn't afraid to show it. Not even in front of the King of England.

America could use a lot more of that.

Make being normal great again!





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