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Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:10 PM on April 28, 2026
Urban Dictionary


If there's one thing we know about leftists, it's that they are miserable, resentful people. 

When that is their entire life, it comes as no surprise that completely normal things that normal people do all the time will send them into a frenzy. It's not just that they can't be happy; it's that they simply cannot comprehend other people being happy.

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This makes most of their meltdowns both hilarious and 100 percent predictable. 

This afternoon, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles of Englandistan ... err, we mean the United Kingdom ... to America. While they were greeting the monarch of a conquered former empire, Trump did what husbands often do when introducing their wives: he put his hand around the First Lady's waist, briefly touching the small of her back (and possibly the region just to the south of that). 

It's a loving gesture that, of course, fake journalist Aaron Rupar saw fit to call out as if it were bizarre or inappropriate.

'Cops a feel?' Really, Aaron? 

If that's his definition of that phrase, we feel terribly sorry for his wife, who likely has never received any such form of affection.

Explains so, SO much. 

More than a hint. 

HA. If he finds out, he might get so mad, he'll start bombing Iran or something. 

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This is what happens when a man makes hating Trump his entire existence. 

Just ask Brian Stelter. 

Don't give them any ideas. They'd probably try it. 

It IS an impressive tuchus.

If you ask us, it deserves a salute. Not to mention the occasional goose. 

Yes, Rupar was too busy at an NBA game on Saturday to report his disappointment that yet another would-be assassin had failed. 

It didn't take him long to get back to his insufferable -- and more than a little bit creepy -- self. 

Stop the presses! He pressed the ham! 

LOL. 

As Steve Rogers himself would say, 'We understood that reference.'

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It's foreign to the left, which has spent the last several years embracing the alphabet cult. 

It's a Constitutional crisis! 

Nope, you sure wouldn't. 

As for what Bill Clinton did to other women ... ahem. 

It will never not be amazing -- and repugnant -- that the left tried to normalize that awful behavior from a senile old coot. 

Not to mention that type of bizarre behavior. 

Eep. 

We'll just keep moving along, shall we? 

HAAAAAHAHAHA. 

OUCH. Tough crowd. Tough, but fair and accurate. 

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While Rupar was busy being ... Rupar, most people appreciated this small sign of love and affection between the President and First Lady. 

She would likely be very disappointed if she didn't. 

It's a red-blooded American male doing what red-blooded American males do. 

No wonder it's so alien to Rupar.

LOL. We sure as heck hope he does! 

It's times like these when we are certain there is no saving most leftists. They're all permanently broken. Rupar is for sure.

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As for us normal people, we're very happy that we have a smokin', stunningly beautiful First Lady in the White House. A First Lady who also happens to love her husband and is very protective of him, as she recently demonstrated.

And we're even happier to have a President who loves and is attracted to his wife, and isn't afraid to show it. Not even in front of the King of England. 

America could use a lot more of that. 

Make being normal great again!

============================================

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AARON RUPAR DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNITED KINGDOM

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