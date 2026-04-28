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Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the Clean Air Act

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on April 28, 2026
Meme screenshot


It's pretty safe to say that the left is not sending their best to Washington, DC. 

And we've had eleven world wars to prove that fact.

It's getting so bad that AOC and Jasmine Crockett, who once held a monopoly on the Stupidest Member of Congress Award, are now getting challenged for that title on a daily basis. 

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Yesterday's contender was none other than the purple-haired weirdo herself, Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro, who made the fatal mistake of trying to challenge EPA administrator Lee Zeldin on the topic of 'climate change.' 

What ensued was one of the most embarrassing performances by an elected official since ... well, since the last time a Democrat spoke into a microphone. 

... quite remarkable to witness. Without apology or regret, I will always adhere to the best available reading of federal statute pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Loper Bright.

Yikes. We're not sure which is scarier: the fact that DeLauro has no idea what the Loper Bright decision was (not to mention several others), or the fact that she descends into lunatic screeching when her ignorance is pointed out right to her face. 

As Twitchy readers know, because they are infinitely more intelligent and better informed than DeLauro, Loper Bright was one of two landmark SCOTUS decisions that ended Chevron deference, and said that regulatory agencies do not get to make or interpret their own laws. What Zeldin is saying is that he is following the statute in the Clean Air Act, while DeLauro wants the EPA to make up new regulations to fight the mythical climate scam.

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And that sent her into a full-on conniption. 

Oh, but wait. As difficult as it is to believe, it got even worse for DeLauro. 

As Zeldin continued to humiliate her publicly, she soon went to the old standby for the left, telling him that he should die. 

Yes, you heard that correctly. DeLauro just told Zeldin that he should drink glyphosate, a poisonous pesticide. 

Say, legacy media, tell us again how political violence is a 'both sides' issue. That one's always a hoot. 

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Well, at least now we know what Hakeem Jeffries meant by his midterm strategy of 'Maximum Warfare.'

LOL. 

She really is a witch straight out of central casting. (And a pretty stupid one at that.)

While DeLauro made a complete disgrace of herself (once again), Zeldin showed what an incredible team the second Trump administration has put together. 

HA. Even Slytherin House wouldn't want DeLauro. 

We'd be embarrassed if we had to sit next to her, too. 

In fairness, DeLauro has been broken for a long time -- namely, for her entire adult life. 

But Zeldin expertly got her to expose herself in front of the entire committee.

(We apologize for that mental image. We didn't mean 'expose herself' in that way.)

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With all respect, Senator Cruz, when has she ever been 'combobulated'?

We particularly liked it when DeLauro got all indignant and demanded Zeldin bend the knee to the Appropriations Committee, saying that Zeldin was asking for their money. 

No, Congresswoman. It's OUR money. 

Yikes. 

If that doesn't get conservatives to turn out for the midterms, we don't know what will. 

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We know it's easy to pick on DeLauro because of her buffoonish appearance and ability to be wrong and ill-informed on EVERY issue. 

But just in case anyone thought she was alone in her ignorance and unprofessionalism, Zeldin shared one more clip last night.

This time, he humiliated California Representative Josh Harder for being just as dumb as DeLauro:

... of mercury pollution (100% untrue!). He even called Secretary Kennedy a coward for not recognizing and being able to explain the fictitious numbers Harder was so confidently peddling. The problem, of course, was that Harder’s numbers were make-believe fairy dust.  

This afternoon, Harder tried pulling that same garbage on me and walked into a buzz saw. First off, he had no clue the Biden rule he was defending hadn’t even taken effect yet, and when I pressed him using the official numbers developed through the rulemaking process, and asked him where his make-believe numbers were coming from, all he could muster was that they come from some mysterious source somewhere in the community.

Not only was Harder oblivious to the actual Biden standards, but he also completely made up his data. 

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And while he may not appear as ludicrous as DeLauro, Harder blew a gasket just as much as she did when Zeldin called him out on it (without the death threats, thankfully). 

We noted above that Democrats are not sending their best to Congress, but here is the truly scary thought: 

What if they are? 

============================================

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CLIMATE CHANGE CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY EPA LEE ZELDIN SUPREME COURT

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