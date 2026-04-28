Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the Clean Air Act



It's pretty safe to say that the left is not sending their best to Washington, DC.

And we've had eleven world wars to prove that fact.

It's getting so bad that AOC and Jasmine Crockett, who once held a monopoly on the Stupidest Member of Congress Award, are now getting challenged for that title on a daily basis.

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Yesterday's contender was none other than the purple-haired weirdo herself, Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro, who made the fatal mistake of trying to challenge EPA administrator Lee Zeldin on the topic of 'climate change.'

What ensued was one of the most embarrassing performances by an elected official since ... well, since the last time a Democrat spoke into a microphone.

Nothing infuriates an uninformed Congressional Dem more than when they realize they voluntarily triggered a debate with someone who actually knows what they are talking about, reads federal statute and adheres to Supreme Court precedent. Today’s self-implosion by @rosadelauro was… pic.twitter.com/6HTgVjQCiE — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 27, 2026

... quite remarkable to witness. Without apology or regret, I will always adhere to the best available reading of federal statute pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Loper Bright.

Yikes. We're not sure which is scarier: the fact that DeLauro has no idea what the Loper Bright decision was (not to mention several others), or the fact that she descends into lunatic screeching when her ignorance is pointed out right to her face.

As Twitchy readers know, because they are infinitely more intelligent and better informed than DeLauro, Loper Bright was one of two landmark SCOTUS decisions that ended Chevron deference, and said that regulatory agencies do not get to make or interpret their own laws. What Zeldin is saying is that he is following the statute in the Clean Air Act, while DeLauro wants the EPA to make up new regulations to fight the mythical climate scam.

And that sent her into a full-on conniption.

This is amazing. Lee Zeldin should be giving lessons to every Republican on what he just did here. Maybe the best clip of a GOP admin official testifying ever. https://t.co/19yBYhxE4N — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) April 27, 2026

Oh, but wait. As difficult as it is to believe, it got even worse for DeLauro.

As Zeldin continued to humiliate her publicly, she soon went to the old standby for the left, telling him that he should die.

When you don’t have anything good to say, some advise to just not say anything at all. As for @rosadelauro, she apparently believes that when you don’t have anything good to say, you should instruct the person you are debating to kill themself. https://t.co/E5bwHhfSxt pic.twitter.com/AW9rFP0Fzc — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 28, 2026

Yes, you heard that correctly. DeLauro just told Zeldin that he should drink glyphosate, a poisonous pesticide.

Say, legacy media, tell us again how political violence is a 'both sides' issue. That one's always a hoot.

That's the Democrat way, these days. If they can't beat us, they just try to kill us.



Zeldin: "We come with facts, we come with answers!"



DeLauro: 😲 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 28, 2026

They really do not know how to react when they're provided facts and data. Then, they go right back to threats and suggestions of violence. Shameful and disgusting for anyone, let alone a member of Congress. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) April 28, 2026

Even the lady next to know her knows she went to far. Delauro needs to be held responsible for this. It cannot just be glossed over. @SpeakerJohnson — One Cat Short of Crazy (@Lau_renNicole) April 28, 2026

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Well, at least now we know what Hakeem Jeffries meant by his midterm strategy of 'Maximum Warfare.'

But to be fair,



It's hard for Ms Delauro to read federal statutes and know Supreme Court precedents since she has to spend most of her time trying to find ways to lure Hansel and Gretel to her gingerbread house. — Jaime Kuroski (@jrk771893) April 28, 2026

LOL.

She really is a witch straight out of central casting. (And a pretty stupid one at that.)

You handled it perfectly. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) April 28, 2026

While DeLauro made a complete disgrace of herself (once again), Zeldin showed what an incredible team the second Trump administration has put together.

Master class in schooling the Hogwart’s reject. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) April 28, 2026

HA. Even Slytherin House wouldn't want DeLauro.

Her colleague to the right is having the same WTF moment like the rest of us. https://t.co/Va1Lb11lzQ — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) April 28, 2026

We'd be embarrassed if we had to sit next to her, too.

You broke her. She had no idea what to do🤣🤣 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 28, 2026

In fairness, DeLauro has been broken for a long time -- namely, for her entire adult life.

But Zeldin expertly got her to expose herself in front of the entire committee.

(We apologize for that mental image. We didn't mean 'expose herself' in that way.)

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With all respect, Senator Cruz, when has she ever been 'combobulated'?

This is one of the most satisfying hearing exchanges I’ve ever seen.



Rosa De Lauro clearly *doesn’t* understand the law or Loper Bright - she’s used to just spewing climate alarmism pablum



She gets so flummoxed she threatens to *defund EPA* - uh oh don’t do that! https://t.co/URDFJY6nh3 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 27, 2026

We particularly liked it when DeLauro got all indignant and demanded Zeldin bend the knee to the Appropriations Committee, saying that Zeldin was asking for their money.

No, Congresswoman. It's OUR money.

This exchange was brutal.



It's unfortunate that most members of Congress can't explain SCOTUS decisions like Loper Bright, but it's inexcusable that they simultaneously demand agencies implement policies that aren't supported by the law. https://t.co/1Nyuah8L1o — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 28, 2026

Ladies and Gentlemen, Children of all ages....



May we introduce you to the future Chair of the House Committee on Appropriations under a Democrat controlled House of Representatives. https://t.co/CTJK9fVF5H — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) April 28, 2026

Yikes.

If that doesn't get conservatives to turn out for the midterms, we don't know what will.

This is a tough look for @rosadelauro. No idea what she’s talking about, no idea about relevant Supreme Court decisions — completely ill prepared. She, and her staff, don’t know what they’re doing. https://t.co/uz83Oes5az — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) April 27, 2026

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We know it's easy to pick on DeLauro because of her buffoonish appearance and ability to be wrong and ill-informed on EVERY issue.

But just in case anyone thought she was alone in her ignorance and unprofessionalism, Zeldin shared one more clip last night.

This time, he humiliated California Representative Josh Harder for being just as dumb as DeLauro:

California’s 9th Congressional District apparently isn’t sending their brightest to Congress. Last week, @RepJoshHarder tried scoring cheap political points attacking our great HHS @SecKennedy, asking RFK Jr. to defend against Harder’s bogus claim that EPA was doubling the amount… https://t.co/5PSaKqKsSk pic.twitter.com/QK0ZlzTGPT — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 28, 2026

... of mercury pollution (100% untrue!). He even called Secretary Kennedy a coward for not recognizing and being able to explain the fictitious numbers Harder was so confidently peddling. The problem, of course, was that Harder’s numbers were make-believe fairy dust.



This afternoon, Harder tried pulling that same garbage on me and walked into a buzz saw. First off, he had no clue the Biden rule he was defending hadn’t even taken effect yet, and when I pressed him using the official numbers developed through the rulemaking process, and asked him where his make-believe numbers were coming from, all he could muster was that they come from some mysterious source somewhere in the community.

Not only was Harder oblivious to the actual Biden standards, but he also completely made up his data.

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And while he may not appear as ludicrous as DeLauro, Harder blew a gasket just as much as she did when Zeldin called him out on it (without the death threats, thankfully).

We noted above that Democrats are not sending their best to Congress, but here is the truly scary thought:

What if they are?





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