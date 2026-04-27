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Batya Ungar-Sargon Unleashes a Tweetstorm of Truth on the Left and Its Culture of Political Violence

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 27, 2026
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The concept of the zeal of the convert dates back to St. Paul the Apostle, but it can still apply today, particularly for those who used to be part of the cult of liberalism. To turn another Biblical phrase on its head, none see more clearly than those who were once blind. 

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When it comes to identifying the worst aspects of the modern left, Batya Ungar-Sargon is one of the best. A former liberal and opinion editor at Newsweek, Ungar-Sargon is keenly aware of all of the tricks and deceptions used by the left to manipulate public opinion. 

Yesterday, in the wake of an incomprehensible THIRD assassination attempt of Donald Trump and officials in his administration, Ungar-Sargon unleashed a series of damning tweets calling out the left for who they are, and demolishing the myth that political violence is a 'both sides' problem. 

She began by posting a link to her Substack article that she published in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. 

As her post continued, she noted that the polling data indicates a clear preference for political violence on the left, and that the timing of this assassination attempt was not mere happenstance. 

... likely you are to justify political violence, whereas the opposite is true on the Right. 

Is it any surprise that the same week the NYT published a cozy interview justifying the murder of people whose politics you don’t like, the same week we learned that the Unite the Right Charlottesville rally was partially funded by the Left-wing SPLC, President Trump survived his third assassination attempt? 

We don't have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America.

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Ungar-Sargon was just getting started with this article and post. 

She quickly followed that up with a chart demonstrating the truth of the fact that political violence is almost exclusively endorsed by the left-wing extremists, who now own the Democrat Party. 

There's no ambiguity in those numbers. Thankfully, the overall number of people who accept violence as a means to a political end is very small. But that number MORE THAN DOUBLES among people who consider themselves 'very liberal.' 

She then turned her sights on the legacy media, who were playing their usual game of 'we may never know what motivated this shooter,' despite the fact that a manifesto had already been released. 

Because of some offensive language in the manifesto, X will not allow this post to be embedded, but here is the screenshot: 

The New York Times and other legacy media outlets will do this repeatedly and shamelessly to try to hide where political violence in America is coming from. 

And it's no coincidence that the offensive words in the gunman's manifesto are nearly identical to leftist media descriptions of the President. 

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She also pointed out how Democrats and the media have fully embraced a man who has specifically called for Trump to be killed. 

... There's no both sides here. Only one side is getting shot at, and it's because the Left is infested with the belief that political violence is justified.

And who does the legacy media take its cues from? Where does that infestation she describes originate? 

None other than those at the very top of the Democrat Party. 

The most divisive President in modern American history is, of course, baffled at the motive. Yet Obama has never once called for 'turning down the temperature' on his own side when Democrats call Trump Hitler or announce a midterm election strategy labelled 'Maximum Warfare.' 

Ungar-Sargon summarized all of her points on News Nation last night: 

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We have learned that even X is trying to hide the truth, labeling the video above as 'adult content.' We can assure our readers that it contains no adult content, just facts. 

If readers click on the date in the post above, they will be able to view and hear Ungar-Sargon's critically important commentary. 

Unbelievable. Do better, Elon Musk. 

Ungar-Sargon concluded her Substack article with a feeling that every conservative shares after yet another assassination attempt: 

It’s time for the Left to take responsibility for the violence it is fomenting, justifying, and carrying out. Cole Allen’s manifesto justifying his attempted murder of the President doesn’t read like the ravings of a lunatic. It sounds like the kind of rhetoric you hear every single day from Democrats and their media. They are radicalizing their side every single day, and refusing to take down the temperature.

The President has called for peace and unity.

I want to. But I am just so angry.

You can’t unite around a lie.

This is not going to end well. There is no uniting with the left around anything, considering that all of them, with the exception of John Fetterman, have fully embraced violence and insanity.

We need more voices like Batya Ungar-Sargon, who knows the truth of who the left is all too well because she used to be one of them.

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