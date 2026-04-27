Batya Ungar-Sargon Unleashes a Tweetstorm of Truth on the Left and Its Culture of Political Violence

The concept of the zeal of the convert dates back to St. Paul the Apostle, but it can still apply today, particularly for those who used to be part of the cult of liberalism. To turn another Biblical phrase on its head, none see more clearly than those who were once blind.

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When it comes to identifying the worst aspects of the modern left, Batya Ungar-Sargon is one of the best. A former liberal and opinion editor at Newsweek, Ungar-Sargon is keenly aware of all of the tricks and deceptions used by the left to manipulate public opinion.

Yesterday, in the wake of an incomprehensible THIRD assassination attempt of Donald Trump and officials in his administration, Ungar-Sargon unleashed a series of damning tweets calling out the left for who they are, and demolishing the myth that political violence is a 'both sides' problem.

She began by posting a link to her Substack article that she published in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Democratic politicians and their loyal followers in the media have greeted the news of a third assassination attempt on President Trump’s life with their usual anodyne denunciations of political violence “on both sides.”



But polling shows the more liberal you get, the more… pic.twitter.com/FItusSEDEH — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

As her post continued, she noted that the polling data indicates a clear preference for political violence on the left, and that the timing of this assassination attempt was not mere happenstance.

... likely you are to justify political violence, whereas the opposite is true on the Right.



Is it any surprise that the same week the NYT published a cozy interview justifying the murder of people whose politics you don’t like, the same week we learned that the Unite the Right Charlottesville rally was partially funded by the Left-wing SPLC, President Trump survived his third assassination attempt?



We don't have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America.

Ungar-Sargon was just getting started with this article and post.

She quickly followed that up with a chart demonstrating the truth of the fact that political violence is almost exclusively endorsed by the left-wing extremists, who now own the Democrat Party.

The week we learned Charlottesville was funded by the Left and NYT published an interview justifying murder, President Trump survives a third assassination attempt.



We don't have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America pic.twitter.com/263Ek0Auuh — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

There's no ambiguity in those numbers. Thankfully, the overall number of people who accept violence as a means to a political end is very small. But that number MORE THAN DOUBLES among people who consider themselves 'very liberal.'

She then turned her sights on the legacy media, who were playing their usual game of 'we may never know what motivated this shooter,' despite the fact that a manifesto had already been released.

Because of some offensive language in the manifesto, X will not allow this post to be embedded, but here is the screenshot:

The New York Times and other legacy media outlets will do this repeatedly and shamelessly to try to hide where political violence in America is coming from.

And it's no coincidence that the offensive words in the gunman's manifesto are nearly identical to leftist media descriptions of the President.

The gunman's manifesto is indistinguishable from the views promoted by the mainstream Left, the Democrats, the liberal media every single day.



Stop saying we have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America.… https://t.co/5PnHMDZbrD — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

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She also pointed out how Democrats and the media have fully embraced a man who has specifically called for Trump to be killed.

Four days ago, the NYT published a cozy conversation which included Hasan Piker justifying political murder. The week before, Piker was welcomed onto the Obama Bros' podcast, where he said he'd vote for Hamas. Piker has been gushed over by AOC, Ro Khanna, and Zohran Mamdani.… https://t.co/FfGnkmIMni — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

... There's no both sides here. Only one side is getting shot at, and it's because the Left is infested with the belief that political violence is justified.

And who does the legacy media take its cues from? Where does that infestation she describes originate?

None other than those at the very top of the Democrat Party.

This is a lie—the gunman's manifesto was published six hours ago. But it's also a confession—an admission that the motive is damning to President Obama's side, hence the need to lie. https://t.co/0JPUQEQTly — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

The most divisive President in modern American history is, of course, baffled at the motive. Yet Obama has never once called for 'turning down the temperature' on his own side when Democrats call Trump Hitler or announce a midterm election strategy labelled 'Maximum Warfare.'

Ungar-Sargon summarized all of her points on News Nation last night:

The NYT and President Obama are pretending the WHCD gunman didn't leave a manifesto because the manifesto is indistinguishable from how they talk about Trump. Political violence is not equally distributed. The bullets are only flying in one direction, and it's Left to Right. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@@bungarsargon) Apr 25, 2026

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We have learned that even X is trying to hide the truth, labeling the video above as 'adult content.' We can assure our readers that it contains no adult content, just facts.

If readers click on the date in the post above, they will be able to view and hear Ungar-Sargon's critically important commentary.

Have you noticed the last week EVERY VIDEO A CONSERVATIVE POSTS is shielded by an adult content marker and cover?!

That’s not accidental.

It’s like the crime statistics being purposely skewed.

There is a reason for it. https://t.co/VgsMyykGDF — JessySage (@L911FLP) April 27, 2026

Unbelievable. Do better, Elon Musk.

Ungar-Sargon concluded her Substack article with a feeling that every conservative shares after yet another assassination attempt:

It’s time for the Left to take responsibility for the violence it is fomenting, justifying, and carrying out. Cole Allen’s manifesto justifying his attempted murder of the President doesn’t read like the ravings of a lunatic. It sounds like the kind of rhetoric you hear every single day from Democrats and their media. They are radicalizing their side every single day, and refusing to take down the temperature. The President has called for peace and unity. I want to. But I am just so angry. You can’t unite around a lie.

This is not going to end well. There is no uniting with the left around anything, considering that all of them, with the exception of John Fetterman, have fully embraced violence and insanity.

We need more voices like Batya Ungar-Sargon, who knows the truth of who the left is all too well because she used to be one of them.





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