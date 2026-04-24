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FINALLY! WaPo Announces Bernie Sanders' New Initiative to Reach Leftists on College Campuses (LOL)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 24, 2026
AngieArtist


Anything the left does not own completely is always a crisis for them. Despite 90 percent of the legacy media being little more than the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, leftists are currently having a hissy fit over the Warner Brothers-Paramount merger, as well as CBS News chief Bari Weiss daring to ask her reporters to, you know, act like real journalists.

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But it's even funnier when the left tries to imitate what they see as conservative success. For the past two years, they have been screaming that they need to find their own Joe Rogan (who, incidentally, is not a conservative). And who did they come up with? 

Jennifer Welch and Hasan Piker. 

Eep. Talk about your twisted funhouse mirrors. 

Hilariously, the team of Communist Bernie Sanders is now turning its attention to try to imitate the success of Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA. Today, The Washington Post announced the kickoff of 'More Perfect University,' a project started by Sanders advisors to ... wait for it ... try to organize the left on college campuses. 

AT LONG LAST!

If America needs anything, it is MORE leftists on college campuses. Lord knows, there are not nearly enough of them.

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According to the Post, More Perfect University will encourage leftist students to record videos because we have a serious dearth of crying young liberal college students screeching on TikTok. 

The organization will also focus on holding speaking events on campuses, much like Kirk did for years before a leftist assassinated him for that. 

No word yet on how long the land acknowledgements will last at each of those events, nor about how speakers will be prioritized based on how many oppression boxes they can check off. 

Sarcasm meters were exploding all over X at the announcement of this bold new organization that will do ... well, exactly what most colleges already do. 

Careful. We don't want to incur the wrath or wrongness of Al Gore. 

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When it comes to leftism and spreading its poisonous ideology on college campuses, there can never be enough cowbell. 

We look forward to More Perfect University inevitably fighting for speaking space against the 50,000 other leftist organizations that are already on every campus. The catfights will be EPIC

This time? Definitely!

Those poor kids. 

As the SPLC and Act Blue have demonstrated (and are now being held accountable for), when it comes to a new Democrat 'grassroots' organization, always -- ALWAYS -- follow the money. 

Hey, Bernie has a lot of first-class and private jet flights to book. You know, so he can fight the oligarchy. 

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Perfect. We would also accept Red Guards. 

Hopefully, More Perfect University will be handing out little red books at their rallies. 

The more often we say it, the funnier it gets. 

The horror! 

Hey! Now, that's just mean. 

(Which, of course, is why we included it. LOL.) 

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Well, we wouldn't call it the exact same thing. 

After all, Turning Point USA has been and continues to be extremely successful. 

We're guessing More Perfect University will be around only long enough for Bernie Sanders to afford another home. 

============================================

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ACADEMIA BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA WASHINGTON POST

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