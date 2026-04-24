FINALLY! WaPo Announces Bernie Sanders' New Initiative to Reach Leftists on College Campuses (LOL)



Anything the left does not own completely is always a crisis for them. Despite 90 percent of the legacy media being little more than the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, leftists are currently having a hissy fit over the Warner Brothers-Paramount merger, as well as CBS News chief Bari Weiss daring to ask her reporters to, you know, act like real journalists.

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But it's even funnier when the left tries to imitate what they see as conservative success. For the past two years, they have been screaming that they need to find their own Joe Rogan (who, incidentally, is not a conservative). And who did they come up with?

Jennifer Welch and Hasan Piker.

Eep. Talk about your twisted funhouse mirrors.

Hilariously, the team of Communist Bernie Sanders is now turning its attention to try to imitate the success of Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA. Today, The Washington Post announced the kickoff of 'More Perfect University,' a project started by Sanders advisors to ... wait for it ... try to organize the left on college campuses.

A liberal media outlet founded by advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders launched a project to counter Turning Point USA’s growing conservative influence on college campuses.



It will focus on recruiting and training liberal content creators, organizer said. https://t.co/4Db9xBQe81 pic.twitter.com/KyAXSQf6we — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2026

AT LONG LAST!

If America needs anything, it is MORE leftists on college campuses. Lord knows, there are not nearly enough of them.

Finally liberals on campus will have networking opportunities! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 24, 2026

Oh thank God, FINALLY a liberal media outlet. Y'all are ridiculous. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 24, 2026

According to the Post, More Perfect University will encourage leftist students to record videos because we have a serious dearth of crying young liberal college students screeching on TikTok.

The organization will also focus on holding speaking events on campuses, much like Kirk did for years before a leftist assassinated him for that.

No word yet on how long the land acknowledgements will last at each of those events, nor about how speakers will be prioritized based on how many oppression boxes they can check off.

Isn't that what just about ever campus does already? Aren't they already institutions of higher indoctrination and grooming? Who knew there is a lack of liberal, woke, Leftist conversation and brain-washing on our college campuses! I am astounded!! — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 24, 2026

Sarcasm meters were exploding all over X at the announcement of this bold new organization that will do ... well, exactly what most colleges already do.

This is like pi**ing in an ocean and claiming you're raising sea levels. — Shashi (@shashigalore) April 24, 2026

Careful. We don't want to incur the wrath or wrongness of Al Gore.

This is like if Newsmax announced that it was launching a project to bring conservatism to Mississippi and Idaho. https://t.co/XhTgn7eEt8 — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) April 24, 2026

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When it comes to leftism and spreading its poisonous ideology on college campuses, there can never be enough cowbell.

Y’all the @washingtonpost is getting DESTROYED in the replies here, but please MORE RATIO! https://t.co/VJ0WR9QnGb pic.twitter.com/gPnhD0DoyR — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) April 24, 2026

We look forward to More Perfect University inevitably fighting for speaking space against the 50,000 other leftist organizations that are already on every campus. The catfights will be EPIC

When the multitude of existing media and Hollywood are incapable so they go to create yet another leftist outlet. https://t.co/VvfayPskug — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) April 24, 2026

This time? Definitely!

Finally, college kids get a liberal influence. They’ve gone so long without one. https://t.co/diLhbOc1H7 — CB (@chrisbrown111__) April 24, 2026

Those poor kids.

How many millions of dollars are going to be funneled to Bernies friends and allies for this project? https://t.co/zMiRIqMbBO — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) April 24, 2026

As the SPLC and Act Blue have demonstrated (and are now being held accountable for), when it comes to a new Democrat 'grassroots' organization, always -- ALWAYS -- follow the money.

The grift is string with him. pic.twitter.com/y5mJ07Gtbd — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) April 24, 2026

Hey, Bernie has a lot of first-class and private jet flights to book. You know, so he can fight the oligarchy.

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They should name it, "The Komsomol". At least for accuracy's sake. — lottaguns (@lottaguns) April 24, 2026

Perfect. We would also accept Red Guards.

Hopefully, More Perfect University will be handing out little red books at their rallies.

THANK GOD SOMEONE'S FINALLY GOING TO HELP COLLEGE STUDENTS EXPRESS THEIR LIBERAL IDEAS THROUGH NEW MEDIA!! 🤪🤡💩 — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) April 24, 2026

The more often we say it, the funnier it gets.

Democrat Liberals and leftist already have the entire university faculty indoctrinating students. Yet, they think they need a Turning Point USA organization.



Just shows how effective Charlie Kirk was, and why democrat leftist assassinated him. — Jim Collins (@JimCollinsJr) April 24, 2026

Good because for a minute there I thought the higher education system would have no liberal outreach whatsoever. Can you even imagine such a thing? pic.twitter.com/tUUJB7Whjo — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) April 24, 2026

The horror!

The author’s wife’s boyfriend made him write this article. https://t.co/qwyo54GB2T — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) April 24, 2026

Hey! Now, that's just mean.

(Which, of course, is why we included it. LOL.)

It’s funny how liberals will say that the way conservatives do stuff is wrong but then steal their exact idea and do the exact same thing — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) April 24, 2026

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Well, we wouldn't call it the exact same thing.

After all, Turning Point USA has been and continues to be extremely successful.

We're guessing More Perfect University will be around only long enough for Bernie Sanders to afford another home.





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