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OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on April 19, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


If anyone knows about public stunts backfiring spectacularly, it is Texas Rep. Greg Casar. 

The only thing most people know about Casar is that he once tried to stage a 'hunger strike' to protest ... to protest ... well, to be honest, no one really even remembers what he was protesting.

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What everyone remembers is that Casar's 'strike' consisted pretty much of him just skipping his lunch for a day. But, of course, that didn't stop him from staging a photo op to show the world his tremendous sacrifice. 

After a failed stunt as embarrassing as that, most people with an ounce of dignity or self-awareness would try to keep as low a profile as possible (or simply resign in disgrace). 

However, like most leftists, self-awareness is not one of Casar's strengths, so this week he tried to debate healthcare with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Oh, dear. 

After seeing how badly RFK demolished Casar's fake argument -- while exposing the truth about Obamacare -- maybe the Texas Congressman should go back to skipping meals for a few hours. 

Watch: 

'It was YOU who did it!'

OOF. Yeah, that's gonna' leave a mark. 

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We also appreciated the handy chart at the end of the clip above, showing that RFK was exactly right on the facts. In case you missed it, here is a screenshot of the chart showing that the biggest fans of the (Un)Affordable Care Act were the insurance companies. 

Obama knew this would be the result. Democrats knew this would be the result. And even though Casar personally wasn't in Congress when the ACA passed, this is exactly the result that he supports as well. 

And none of it has to do with, as Casar claims, 'Donald Trump's policies.'

Why wouldn't they? They knew this would be the result as well. 

Talk about bringing a plastic spork to a gunfight. 

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Casar was WAY out of his league. 

To be fair, Tickle Me Elmo could probably win a debate with Casar. 

But yes, RFK Jr. is very good at this sort of thing. 

In the hearing, Casar also tried to claim that RFK Jr. hasn't met with any of the people impacted by health insurance costs (this is false), so we thought he'd like to hear from some of the people Obamacare has destroyed. 

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Wow. Some pretty clear messages being sent right there. 

Casar is generally ignorant about most of the subjects on which he chooses to opine, so maybe RFK Jr.'s brief lecture and these testimonials from people who hate his beloved Obamacare will be an educational opportunity for him. 

Just kidding. 

He'll keep being dumb and uninformed.

And will try to blame everything on Trump. Maybe even his next missed meal. 

============================================

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Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. TEXAS

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