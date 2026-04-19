OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake



If anyone knows about public stunts backfiring spectacularly, it is Texas Rep. Greg Casar.

The only thing most people know about Casar is that he once tried to stage a 'hunger strike' to protest ... to protest ... well, to be honest, no one really even remembers what he was protesting.

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What everyone remembers is that Casar's 'strike' consisted pretty much of him just skipping his lunch for a day. But, of course, that didn't stop him from staging a photo op to show the world his tremendous sacrifice.

Congressman Greg Casar acted like he went on a 21 day hunger strike, it only lasted 8 hours. What a joke! pic.twitter.com/efFZfo32sn — Red (@redjwallace) July 29, 2023

After a failed stunt as embarrassing as that, most people with an ounce of dignity or self-awareness would try to keep as low a profile as possible (or simply resign in disgrace).

However, like most leftists, self-awareness is not one of Casar's strengths, so this week he tried to debate healthcare with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Oh, dear.

After seeing how badly RFK demolished Casar's fake argument -- while exposing the truth about Obamacare -- maybe the Texas Congressman should go back to skipping meals for a few hours.

Watch:

GREGORIO CASAR: “When somebody’s health insurance cost goes up $500 a month because of Donald Trump’s policy…”



RFK JR: “The health insurance companies’ stocks rose by 1000% after Obamacare was passed.”



“The money was not going to Americans. It was going to THEM, and it was YOU… pic.twitter.com/QDSC6r8lhz — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 18, 2026

'It was YOU who did it!'

OOF. Yeah, that's gonna' leave a mark.

We also appreciated the handy chart at the end of the clip above, showing that RFK was exactly right on the facts. In case you missed it, here is a screenshot of the chart showing that the biggest fans of the (Un)Affordable Care Act were the insurance companies.

Obama knew this would be the result. Democrats knew this would be the result. And even though Casar personally wasn't in Congress when the ACA passed, this is exactly the result that he supports as well.

And none of it has to do with, as Casar claims, 'Donald Trump's policies.'

Traditional health insurance is a scam. I was a consultant for Blue Cross Blue Shield in the early days of Obamacare. No one was more excited for Obamacare than big insurance companies. They lobbied aggressively for the individual mandate. https://t.co/YOYMObx9bT — Nursekate (@Nursekatejohn) April 19, 2026

Why wouldn't they? They knew this would be the result as well.

Obamacare is Pure theft https://t.co/70pyR04HbQ — Susan Ross (@susan_ross58387) April 19, 2026

Look at dramatic Low IQ Little Casar trying to spar with RFJ Jr 😆😂😆 @GregCasar is always good for a laugh 🤡 pic.twitter.com/PlpnyHk9Vz — Bad Nonni (@TTBellaSancho) April 18, 2026

Talk about bringing a plastic spork to a gunfight.

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Casar was WAY out of his league.

RFKJr has never lost an argument. He is truly amazing and f**ing fearless. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) April 18, 2026

To be fair, Tickle Me Elmo could probably win a debate with Casar.

But yes, RFK Jr. is very good at this sort of thing.

In the hearing, Casar also tried to claim that RFK Jr. hasn't met with any of the people impacted by health insurance costs (this is false), so we thought he'd like to hear from some of the people Obamacare has destroyed.

I lost my health insurance because of obamacare. I haven't been able to afford it since. — DopaVash (@TheDopaVash) April 18, 2026

This is true. I’ve had insurance for six of the years Obamacare has been in place. Can’t afford it. Not because of Trump. — 🇺🇸 Bekah 🇺🇸 (@TGrammie2) April 18, 2026

I had great insurance before Obama care now I go broke just trying to pay the monthly cost and the coverage sucks — Krazzi64 (@kandir1964) April 18, 2026

Our premiums went up from $500 a mth for family of 4 (on a budget) to $1850 + a month with Obamacare. Pay it or we will penalize you for not having insurance. So sick of the Democrat policies. (ins today on O-care $3600) @RFKJr_Official thank you..fighthttps://t.co/nj4PxeNAoo — Judy Hipps (@Rheahipps) April 18, 2026

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Wow. Some pretty clear messages being sent right there.

Casar is generally ignorant about most of the subjects on which he chooses to opine, so maybe RFK Jr.'s brief lecture and these testimonials from people who hate his beloved Obamacare will be an educational opportunity for him.

Just kidding.

He'll keep being dumb and uninformed.

And will try to blame everything on Trump. Maybe even his next missed meal.





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