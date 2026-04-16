The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ruben Gallego



In news that will come as a surprise to absolutely no one -- except for Democrats who will try to pretend that they knew nothing about it -- it seems that the inevitable shoe is dropping sooner than even we expected against Eric Swalwell's bestie, Senator Ruben Gallego.

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Everyone kind of knew that it was only a matter of time, but tonight on CBS News, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Major Garrett that she has forwarded documents to Senate Majority Leader John Thune alleging misconduct by Gallego 'of a sexual nature,' including possible sex trafficking.

You don't say! It's always the ones you most suspect, isn't it?

Luna was also one of the first to report the allegations against Swalwell. Understandably, she didn't go into too many specifics in speaking with Garrett, but she did note that she has heard testimony from a woman who is willing to come forward and go public with the allegations.

Watch the full interview:

NEW: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is accusing Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) of misconduct, telling CBS News’ Major Garrett her office has provided Senate Majority Leader Thune’s staff with allegations related to Gallego that are “sexual in nature.” CBS News has reached out to… pic.twitter.com/z4L54nix3v — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2026

Say, does anyone still want to be Gallego's new press secretary?

When even Chris Cillizza (who, we will remind everyone, 'doesn't root for a side') is saying, 'Whoa boy,' we're guessing there may be some fire to go along with this smoke.

Kari Lake has to be feeling just a little bit of schadenfreude here.

The campaign finance violations might just be the tip of the iceberg that seems likely to soon hit the HMS Gallego.

He knew. At the least. Participated most likely. He should resign. https://t.co/u10WJbQWfX — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 16, 2026

Everyone already knew that Gallego knew. His frantic body language and nervous speech since Swalwell was exposed revealed that much.

But what Luna has forwarded to Thune sounds a LOT like he was an active participant.

I remember when he was being accused of this during his campaign. So it’s probably true — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) April 16, 2026

And, just like with Swalwell, the legacy media ignored it during his campaign.

Wow. God bless @bariweiss. No way @CBSNews even sniffs this report before she got there. https://t.co/LF7761xPS9 — ⚡️David Blackmon⚡️ (@EnergyAbsurdity) April 16, 2026

CBS still gets a LOT wrong, due solely to ideological bias and capture. But they are slowly starting to almost resemble a news organization again.

Was Gallego the guy who took the video? Inquiring minds want to know. And BTW, gross if true. — Mountain Man (@MountainMan280) April 16, 2026

That's absolutely a question that Gallego must be forced to answer.

Gallego spox:



“These are right wing conspiracy theories being parroted by a fringe far right member of Congress. Senator Gallego has not recieved notification or been contacted by the ethics committee.” https://t.co/St0ecnQbe4 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 16, 2026

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Uh-huh. Sure. Where have we heard that one before?

Bill Clinton's ignoble exploits were just a 'vast right-wing conspiracy' too. Right, Hillary?

Act 1 in a movie we just saw…

He will deny and deny, attack the victims, press will follow and help support the Senator because he is a Dem. Then evidence will get to be too much…quick flip, then gone never to be discussed or questioned again — Navy93 (@Navy9315) April 16, 2026

If there is merit to the allegations, we can't wait for Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Gallego's fellow Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to claim they had NO IDEA of what he was up to with Swalwell.

LOL.

Sleazeballs of a feather flock together.

Yeah. That tracks. He is the best buddy of the slimiest. He maintained his best buddy status with full knowledge of fang fang. He maintained his best buddy status with the slimy one, even after being fully aware of all of the rumors that everyone knew for years. He could be a… — Jordan (@JordanTrails) April 16, 2026

... partner in crime.

Thune has stated that he has already forwarded Luna's report to the Senate Ethics Committee.

Of course, many are skeptical that Thune or Republican leadership will do anything about it -- a skepticism that we would normally understand -- but we think this situation is a little different when it comes to Gallego, particularly since Swalwell has already been forced to resign.

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If a named woman does come forward publicly with her allegations against Gallego, as Luna indicated, that blood will turn into a frenzy, and Gallego's career will start to resemble Captain Quint at the end of Jaws.





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Related:

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We Don't Hate Them Enough: WaPo Wonders How Swalwell Could Have Risen So High, Despite Rumors

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Brian Stelter Quoting Oliver Darcy Citing Mediaite Is the Media Malpractice Version of Inception

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