Mayor Brandon Johnson Talks Reparations, Says Restaurant Industry Has Vestiges in Slavery
VIP
Once Fine Blokes, Now Just Broke: UK Would Be the Poorest State in...
Pope Leo: "Woe to Those Who Manipulate Religion … For Their Own Military...
Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed
Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran...
Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead
Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas...
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About...
VIP
Antisemites UNITE! Ilhan Omar Praises Candace Owens and I'd Only Be More Surprised...
Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent I...
Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things...
Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun...

The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ruben Gallego

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 PM on April 16, 2026
Twitchy


In news that will come as a surprise to absolutely no one -- except for Democrats who will try to pretend that they knew nothing about it -- it seems that the inevitable shoe is dropping sooner than even we expected against Eric Swalwell's bestie, Senator Ruben Gallego. 

Advertisement

Everyone kind of knew that it was only a matter of time, but tonight on CBS News, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Major Garrett that she has forwarded documents to Senate Majority Leader John Thune alleging misconduct by Gallego 'of a sexual nature,' including possible sex trafficking. 

You don't say! It's always the ones you most suspect, isn't it? 

Luna was also one of the first to report the allegations against Swalwell. Understandably, she didn't go into too many specifics in speaking with Garrett, but she did note that she has heard testimony from a woman who is willing to come forward and go public with the allegations. 

Watch the full interview: 

Say, does anyone still want to be Gallego's new press secretary

When even Chris Cillizza (who, we will remind everyone, 'doesn't root for a side') is saying, 'Whoa boy,' we're guessing there may be some fire to go along with this smoke. 

Recommended

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
Brett T.
Advertisement

Kari Lake has to be feeling just a little bit of schadenfreude here. 

The campaign finance violations might just be the tip of the iceberg that seems likely to soon hit the HMS Gallego.

Everyone already knew that Gallego knew. His frantic body language and nervous speech since Swalwell was exposed revealed that much. 

But what Luna has forwarded to Thune sounds a LOT like he was an active participant. 

And, just like with Swalwell, the legacy media ignored it during his campaign. 

CBS still gets a LOT wrong, due solely to ideological bias and capture. But they are slowly starting to almost resemble a news organization again. 

That's absolutely a question that Gallego must be forced to answer. 

Advertisement

Uh-huh. Sure. Where have we heard that one before? 

Bill Clinton's ignoble exploits were just a 'vast right-wing conspiracy' too. Right, Hillary? 

If there is merit to the allegations, we can't wait for Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Gallego's fellow Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to claim they had NO IDEA of what he was up to with Swalwell. 

LOL. 

Sleazeballs of a feather flock together. 

... partner in crime. 

Thune has stated that he has already forwarded Luna's report to the Senate Ethics Committee. 

Of course, many are skeptical that Thune or Republican leadership will do anything about it -- a skepticism that we would normally understand -- but we think this situation is a little different when it comes to Gallego, particularly since Swalwell has already been forced to resign. 

Advertisement

If a named woman does come forward publicly with her allegations against Gallego, as Luna indicated, that blood will turn into a frenzy, and Gallego's career will start to resemble Captain Quint at the end of Jaws. 

============================================

Related:

Ruben Gallego Is Looking for a New Staff Member, and I Have Just the Person For the Job

We Don't Hate Them Enough: WaPo Wonders How Swalwell Could Have Risen So High, Despite Rumors

It Appears That Some People Are Poisoning Dogs in the UK (Gosh, Who Could It Be?)

Brian Stelter Quoting Oliver Darcy Citing Mediaite Is the Media Malpractice Version of Inception

Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ruben Gallego. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS ERIC SWALWELL JOHN THUNE RUBEN GALLEGO SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Brett T.
Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed
Brett T.
Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran Killing First Female Protestor
justmindy
Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead
Brett T.
Pope Leo: "Woe to Those Who Manipulate Religion … For Their Own Military Gain"
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault Brett T.
Advertisement