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Four Women Accuse Eric Swalwell, Rep. Luna Moves to Expel Him — Bulwark's Response ... BUT Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitchy

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is filing a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress. This isn't surprising after the abuse allegations yesterday. What is surprising is the people defending Swalwell. 

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Right away, one of the folks from 'The Bulwark', Sarah Longwell, jumped right in to 'BUT, TRUMP' the whole conversation. This is a favorite diversion tactic of the Democrats. Sarah used to be a 'conservative' strategist but now is a full-blown Leftist lunatic. Literally, all she has is BUT, TRUMP. 

It's almost like the Democrats have done nothing but try to remove Trump from office the whole time he has been President.

That's all this is. Swalwell must be the preferred candidate of 'The Bulwark'.

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That's exactly it. Some other guy is accused of it and he didn't lose his job so why should Swalwell lose his or not get to run for a new job? 'I know you are, but what am I' defense.

It's exactly how children react which explains quite a lot about the Democrats, actually. 

They need serious psychological help.

Clearly, they don't care that Swalwell has been credibly accused by four women of sexual abuse. 

Oh, there you go! Rick Wilson is putting his stamp of approval on Longwell's defense and clearly, he has no problem with the allegations against Swalwell. Honestly, not surprised. Scum balls are going to scum ball. 

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Just a reminder, all of these claims have been made my Dem operatives and staffers. Republicans have nothing to do with the claims against Swalwell. Immediately, Swalwell's bestie boo Gallego, called for him to drop out. Also, not a Republican. Then, other NOT Republicans like Pelosi and Schiff told him to drop out. This has nothing to do with Republicans.

Actually, it's probably best for women to stay far, far away from Slick Willie. 

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