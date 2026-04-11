Four Women Accuse Eric Swalwell, Rep. Luna Moves to Expel Him — Bulwark's Response ... BUT Trump

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is filing a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress. This isn't surprising after the abuse allegations yesterday. What is surprising is the people defending Swalwell.

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I am filing a motion to expel Eric Swalwell from Congress. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 11, 2026

Right away, one of the folks from 'The Bulwark', Sarah Longwell, jumped right in to 'BUT, TRUMP' the whole conversation. This is a favorite diversion tactic of the Democrats. Sarah used to be a 'conservative' strategist but now is a full-blown Leftist lunatic. Literally, all she has is BUT, TRUMP.

Okay! But I gotta ask, since you seem concerned about sexual misconduct, have you met President Trump? https://t.co/WzShKd2yPp — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 11, 2026

It's almost like the Democrats have done nothing but try to remove Trump from office the whole time he has been President.

Trump was elected by the majority of Americans. You guys have complained about Trump for 10 years and he won twice. You trying to cover for @ericswalwell is odd — Brandon S (@BSaarX) April 11, 2026

That's all this is. Swalwell must be the preferred candidate of 'The Bulwark'.

So your defense of @ericswalwell is that other sexual harassment has taken place by somebody? Lol — MartelsHammer (@Martels_Hammer) April 11, 2026

That's exactly it. Some other guy is accused of it and he didn't lose his job so why should Swalwell lose his or not get to run for a new job? 'I know you are, but what am I' defense.

I’m not defending him. I’m asking this politician for consistency. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 11, 2026

"But he did it too!" Is how little children handle and argument lol — Randomguy1968 (@Rndomguy1968) April 11, 2026

It's exactly how children react which explains quite a lot about the Democrats, actually.

To be fair, the allegations against Trump are incredibly weak compared to what we see against Swalwell — Zor-El (@Adam4004) April 11, 2026

They need serious psychological help.

So Swalwell is ok with you?every response is Trump, you people are laughable — Crazyeight17 (@Crazyeight1711) April 11, 2026

Clearly, they don't care that Swalwell has been credibly accused by four women of sexual abuse.

Oh, there you go! Rick Wilson is putting his stamp of approval on Longwell's defense and clearly, he has no problem with the allegations against Swalwell. Honestly, not surprised. Scum balls are going to scum ball.

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The republicans give hypocrisy a whole new meaning https://t.co/MtdBR9Smvb — June Curik (@JuneCurik1) April 11, 2026

Just a reminder, all of these claims have been made my Dem operatives and staffers. Republicans have nothing to do with the claims against Swalwell. Immediately, Swalwell's bestie boo Gallego, called for him to drop out. Also, not a Republican. Then, other NOT Republicans like Pelosi and Schiff told him to drop out. This has nothing to do with Republicans.

Actually, it's probably best for women to stay far, far away from Slick Willie.

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