Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia



That thing that Democrats say never happens has just happened again, tragically.

Another American woman had her future snuffed out and her family devastated by someone who has no business being in the United States.

Advertisement

On Monday, three people were attacked, and two killed, by a madman in DeKalb County, Georgia. One of those killed was 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, an employee in the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General. (The names of the other victims, a homeless man and another woman, have not been publicly released yet.)

You'll never guess the name of her killer. Oh, wait. Yes, you will. 'Olaolukitan Adon Abel.'

In a slight twist on the usual way these horrific stories go, it turns out that Abel is a naturalized citizen.

Suspect in string of random attacks in Georgia is naturalized citizen from UK, DHS says https://t.co/fLjzuftlSs pic.twitter.com/XM0DqUsBDX — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2026

We'll give everyone another three guesses (that they won't need) to figure out how Abel became a naturalized citizen.

If you said, 'the Biden administration,' you win again.

This morning, new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin BLASTED Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire previous administration not only for the flood of illegals they allowed into America, but for naturalizing a foreign national who carried ALL the red flags in his history.

On Monday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022.



Since President Trump took office, @USCIS has implemented measures to… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) April 15, 2026

Mullin's full post continues and is devastating:

... to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship.



He possesses a prior criminal record that includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, and assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and now stands accused of murdering @DHSgov employee Lauren Bullis by shooting and stabbing her while she walked her dog.



He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven.



These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.

What a shocker. Biden gave a violent criminal citizenship, and that violent criminal continued to commit violent crimes in America.

Who could have seen that coming?

Hey @AliMayorkas here’s another death you’re responsible for! Great job! — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) April 15, 2026

Of all the Biden administration officials who deserve to be in prison, Mayorkas may be at the top of the list.

Why is @AliMayorkas still walking free? You know, the guy who imported all these criminals that are killing innocent Americans?@FBIDirectorKash @realDonaldTrump @DAGToddBlanche — Matt (@UltraLuxeFender) April 15, 2026

Advertisement

And it's not particularly close.

Why did democrats alllow Biden to bring in thousands of unvetted violent savages to prey on American citizens? Ask this one question before u vote again. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) April 15, 2026

Not only should Abel never have been granted citizenship, but he should have been in prison at a minimum or, more justly, denaturalized and deported long ago, given his criminal history WITHIN the United States.

How the hell was he still free after all of these violent acts? Why do we have to live among these violent animals? Our public spaces are not safe!! — Joslyne (@joslyne_raquel) April 15, 2026

Thank a Democrat.

We don't have to live like this but Democrats imported 30 million criminal illegals.



Another American family now suffers. https://t.co/TO6w2zIg6C — Chris C (@mrfudd0) April 15, 2026

Bullis's family has also released a statement after her murder:

Her family said in a statement to 11Alive's Chase Houle on Tuesday that she was 'selfless, kind and compassionate.' 'She deeply loved her family and found joy in running, reading and traveling,' the statement said. 'Her warmth and generosity touched everyone surrounding her.'

Bullis was killed -- shot and stabbed -- while she was walking her dog. Walking her dog.

Advertisement

But we're sure some elected Democrat will say that she 'surprised' the 'Atlanta man.'

Another reason we must strike down the so-called “Dignity Act,” mass amnesty by another name !!



Lauren Bullis should be alive today.



Washington has no business rewarding the failures that cost innocent Americans their lives. https://t.co/HsbRfH42Gl — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) April 15, 2026

Maria Salazar has also had no comment after this latest killing.

Arrest the judge who freed him and fix the Soros created problem ✅ — SHEEPLSUCK™️🇺🇸 (@sheeplsuck2) April 15, 2026

Until the people who keep foisting violent criminals on innocent Americans see some accountability, this will not stop.

Tragic loss of DHS employee Lauren Bullis—brutally murdered by a repeat criminal who never should have been naturalized.



America First means real vetting, no more importing danger. Prayers for her family. Secure our borders & streets! 🇺🇸 — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) April 15, 2026

The sickest part is he tried to rape her after he killed her.



This maniac should have NEVER been allowed into the U.S.



Who brought him here?

Who approved his naturalization?

Why wasn’t he deported after his first arrest?? — KCinQC (@qc_cin) April 15, 2026

These are all excellent questions. Americans deserve answers.

Advertisement

Both from any Georgia judge who adjudicated any of Abel's prior cases, and, more importantly, from Alejandro Mayorkas.

Preferably while he's in handcuffs.





============================================

Related:

Victim Signaling: MN State Senator John Hoffman Tries to Link the Word 'Illegals' to His Shooting

'Kwality Addikshun Center'? Joni Ernst Exposes Yet Even More Fraud From MN Rep. Ilhan Omar

Iran Announces Deployment of Its Miniature Submarine Fleet, and X Can't Stop Laughing

DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronaut

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.