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Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta


That thing that Democrats say never happens has just happened again, tragically. 

Another American woman had her future snuffed out and her family devastated by someone who has no business being in the United States. 

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On Monday, three people were attacked, and two killed, by a madman in DeKalb County, Georgia. One of those killed was 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, an employee in the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General. (The names of the other victims, a homeless man and another woman, have not been publicly released yet.)

You'll never guess the name of her killer. Oh, wait. Yes, you will. 'Olaolukitan Adon Abel.'

In a slight twist on the usual way these horrific stories go, it turns out that Abel is a naturalized citizen. 

We'll give everyone another three guesses (that they won't need) to figure out how Abel became a naturalized citizen. 

If you said, 'the Biden administration,' you win again. 

This morning, new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin BLASTED Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire previous administration not only for the flood of illegals they allowed into America, but for naturalizing a foreign national who carried ALL the red flags in his history. 

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Mullin's full post continues and is devastating: 

... to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship.

He possesses a prior criminal record that includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, and assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and now stands accused of murdering @DHSgov employee Lauren Bullis by shooting and stabbing her while she walked her dog. 

He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. 

These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.

What a shocker. Biden gave a violent criminal citizenship, and that violent criminal continued to commit violent crimes in America. 

Who could have seen that coming? 

Of all the Biden administration officials who deserve to be in prison, Mayorkas may be at the top of the list. 

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And it's not particularly close. 

Not only should Abel never have been granted citizenship, but he should have been in prison at a minimum or, more justly, denaturalized and deported long ago, given his criminal history WITHIN the United States. 

Thank a Democrat. 

Bullis's family has also released a statement after her murder: 

Her family said in a statement to 11Alive's Chase Houle on Tuesday that she was 'selfless, kind and compassionate.'

'She deeply loved her family and found joy in running, reading and traveling,' the statement said. 'Her warmth and generosity touched everyone surrounding her.'

Bullis was killed -- shot and stabbed -- while she was walking her dog. Walking her dog. 

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But we're sure some elected Democrat will say that she 'surprised' the 'Atlanta man.'

Maria Salazar has also had no comment after this latest killing. 

Until the people who keep foisting violent criminals on innocent Americans see some accountability, this will not stop. 

These are all excellent questions. Americans deserve answers.

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Both from any Georgia judge who adjudicated any of Abel's prior cases, and, more importantly, from Alejandro Mayorkas. 

Preferably while he's in handcuffs. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

DHS GEORGIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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