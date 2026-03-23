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Victim-Blaming Chicago City Council Dem Has a DERANGED Take on the Illegal Charged With Student's Murder

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 23, 2026
Twitter

A man who is in the U.S. illegally because of the Biden administration's open border and who was still on the streets of Chicago thanks to the Democrats' sanctuary city policies has been charged with murdering Loyola University Freshman Sheridan Gorman. 

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The Gorman family released a statement after the shooting that in part shamed anybody who victim blames by saying "she was in the wrong place at the wrong time": 

Tragic, and it never should have happened.

A Democrat member of the Chicago City Council was asked about the murder and couldn't have responded in a more despicable way: 

Insane. 

The illegal alien was in the wrong place because he shouldn't have even been in the country if not for Biden's open border and Democrat sanctuary policies. 

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Why do people actually vote for these dangerous lunatics?

The anti gun left loves their precious criminal illegals so much that they are carving out a “got startled” exception to excuse what they normally call “gun violence.”

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, while the Democrats just keep defending criminal illegals. 

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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