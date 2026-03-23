Victim-Blaming Chicago City Council Dem Has a DERANGED Take on the Illegal Charged With Student's Murder

A man who is in the U.S. illegally because of the Biden administration's open border and who was still on the streets of Chicago thanks to the Democrats' sanctuary city policies has been charged with murdering Loyola University Freshman Sheridan Gorman.

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The Gorman family released a statement after the shooting that in part shamed anybody who victim blames by saying "she was in the wrong place at the wrong time":

This is the statement from Sheridan Gorman's family.



It should be met with resignations by JB Pritzker, Brandon Johnson, and Kwame Raoul.



I've added some emphasis where I thought it was appropriate:



We are again faced with the unbearable truth: our daughter’s life was… pic.twitter.com/icGAh029Mg — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 23, 2026

Tragic, and it never should have happened.

A Democrat member of the Chicago City Council was asked about the murder and couldn't have responded in a more despicable way:

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden:



Sheridan (18) was in "wrong place at the wrong time — she might've startled the migrant who kiIIed her" pic.twitter.com/jRIMEBSL5o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

Insane.

The illegal alien was in the wrong place because he shouldn't have even been in the country if not for Biden's open border and Democrat sanctuary policies.

"Wrong place" = anywhere in Chicago

"Wrong time" = 24 hours, 7 days a week https://t.co/ltNztNjJ5L — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

Why do people actually vote for these dangerous lunatics?

This woman is blaming the m&rder victim for getting k$lled…….not the illegal alien who k$lled her.



Just wow. https://t.co/ICZuqLkcon — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 23, 2026

The anti gun left loves their precious criminal illegals so much that they are carving out a “got startled” exception to excuse what they normally call “gun violence.”

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, while the Democrats just keep defending criminal illegals.

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