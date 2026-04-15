Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In...
Mamdani’s Video Chief Called October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar a Hero
Hug It Out in Beijing: Trump Says Xi’s Giving Him a ‘Big Fat...
Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Are Teaming Up to Sell More Real Estate......
Insane Woman, Freed After Trying to Burn Father Alive and Threatening Priest, Stabs...
Democrats' Latest Great White Beta Male Hope Just Set a Record for Burning...
Pressley’s Hypocrisy: Fights to Make 'Temp' Protected Status Permanent for Haitians Yet Tr...
Tom Steyer's Radical Campaign Promise: Abolish ICE, Jail ICE Agents, and Turn CA...
Australian Journo on Team Humanity Hopes the US and Israel Suffer a Crushing...
VIP
CBS News: Five-Year-Old ‘Arrested’ by ICE Shows Signs of Psychological Trauma
AOC: Members of Congress Think They Can Get Away With It Because the...
Erika Kirk Backed Out of UGA Event with JD Vance Due to Serious...
'All Black Guys Look Like Obama?' Biden's Awkward Gaffe Goes Viral
WaPo Columnist Shadi Hamid: 'No Recollection' of Eric Swalwell Ever Running for President

Victim Signaling: MN State Senator John Hoffman Tries to Link the Word 'Illegals' to His Shooting

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:10 AM on April 15, 2026
AngieArtist


When Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was shot last summer, along with his wife, State Representative Melissa Hortman, and her husband, it caused a political firestorm on both sides of the aisle. Democrats tried desperately to claim that the shooter, Vance Boelter, was a 'MAGA white supremacist,' which would seem odd, given that Boelter owed his employment to Governor Tim Walz. Others have claimed that Boelter shot and killed Hortman because she was set to expose the rampant fraud taking place in Minnesota. There's no evidence of that theory, though Boelter did claim to the police that he was conducting an 'undercover investigation.'

Advertisement

The most likely truth is that Boelter is a nutbar. But one thing we know for sure is that he didn't shoot anyone because a politician called illegal immigrants 'illegals.' 

Don't tell that to Hoffman, however. Now back in the State Senate, he recently had a meltdown when fellow Senator Glenn Gruenhagen used the mean, old 'I' word, claiming that he was shot nine times because that word 'dehumanizes' people. Watch: 

Umm ... WHAT? 

Has anyone done a wellness check on Hoffman recently? We're not sure if he is mentally fit to be back in office. No matter what theory one subscribes to about Boelter's motives, plausible or otherwise, there is not a single person, not even on CNN, who is claiming that he went on a shooting spree because politicians 'dehumanized' illegal immigrants by calling them illegals. 

Recommended

Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We are grateful that Hoffman and his wife survived the shooting, but the fact of the shooting gives him NO license to dictate the words other people use. 

We get the feeling that Hoffman uses his shooting as a cudgel at every opportunity. 

God forbid his dry cleaner get his shirts wrong. 'I was shot nine times because you didn't use enough starch!'

Not just no. HELL no. 

In Hoffman's case? Nothing. 

However, illegals swarming over the border has a LOT to do with other people being killed. 

Funny how Democrats never care about the ultimate 'dehumanization' suffered by young women like Laken Riley. 

Advertisement

We can't seem to find any record of Hoffman throwing a temper tantrum about the rampant fraud that his policies have enabled. 

Weird. 

... secure the border, and stop pretending words cause crime while illegal immigrants strain Medicaid and services. Facts over feelings, Senator.

We wish Gruenhagen had shot back at him instead of deferring, but this is what Hoffman was counting on. Gruenhagen is a decent man, so Hoffman knows hw can use his victim status as a weapon without any pushback. 

Advertisement

That would have been a great response. Here are some others: 

If Hoffman is going to act like an unhinged child, then treat him like one. Just repeat the word back to him incessantly until he storms out of the chamber, crying. 

Minnesota Democrats? Triply, so. 

Sorry, John Hoffman. We're glad you are on the mend (physically anyway, if not mentally or emotionally). But the correct terminology for someone who crossed into our country illegally is ILLEGAL. 

============================================

Related:

'Kwality Addikshun Center'? Joni Ernst Exposes Yet Even More Fraud From MN Rep. Ilhan Omar

Advertisement

Iran Announces Deployment of Its Miniature Submarine Fleet, and X Can't Stop Laughing

DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronaut

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa

Sorry (Not Sorry), Alphabet Mob: 'Pride' Is OVER, Even In San Francisco

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia
Grateful Calvin
Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Are Teaming Up to Sell More Real Estate... in Florida
Doug P.
Insane Woman, Freed After Trying to Burn Father Alive and Threatening Priest, Stabs Toddler in Omaha
justmindy
Democrats' Latest Great White Beta Male Hope Just Set a Record for Burning Donor Cash in Texas
justmindy
Mamdani’s Video Chief Called October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar a Hero
justmindy
Tom Steyer's Radical Campaign Promise: Abolish ICE, Jail ICE Agents, and Turn CA Into a Sanctuary Warzone
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia Grateful Calvin
Advertisement