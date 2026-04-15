Victim Signaling: MN State Senator John Hoffman Tries to Link the Word 'Illegals' to His Shooting



When Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman was shot last summer, along with his wife, State Representative Melissa Hortman, and her husband, it caused a political firestorm on both sides of the aisle. Democrats tried desperately to claim that the shooter, Vance Boelter, was a 'MAGA white supremacist,' which would seem odd, given that Boelter owed his employment to Governor Tim Walz. Others have claimed that Boelter shot and killed Hortman because she was set to expose the rampant fraud taking place in Minnesota. There's no evidence of that theory, though Boelter did claim to the police that he was conducting an 'undercover investigation.'

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The most likely truth is that Boelter is a nutbar. But one thing we know for sure is that he didn't shoot anyone because a politician called illegal immigrants 'illegals.'

Don't tell that to Hoffman, however. Now back in the State Senate, he recently had a meltdown when fellow Senator Glenn Gruenhagen used the mean, old 'I' word, claiming that he was shot nine times because that word 'dehumanizes' people. Watch:

WATCH: Minnesota Senator John Hoffman (D) loses it when Senator Glenn Gruenhagen (R) refers to illegal aliens as “illegals.”



Well, maybe they shouldn’t have migrated to America illegally. Then they would be legal. pic.twitter.com/vglHUYWOJq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 14, 2026

Umm ... WHAT?

Has anyone done a wellness check on Hoffman recently? We're not sure if he is mentally fit to be back in office. No matter what theory one subscribes to about Boelter's motives, plausible or otherwise, there is not a single person, not even on CNN, who is claiming that he went on a shooting spree because politicians 'dehumanized' illegal immigrants by calling them illegals.

1. No one is confused. When one says "illegals" the audience understands the speaker is speaking about humans.

2. Being shot doesn't give you

(a) the right to control the speech of others, or

(b) insight into why the nutbag shot you. https://t.co/SUyxARqd6R — Cory Genelin (@CoryGenelin) April 14, 2026

We are grateful that Hoffman and his wife survived the shooting, but the fact of the shooting gives him NO license to dictate the words other people use.

What I heard was, I was hurt physically once, so that gives me the right to dictate what words come out your mouth. Because words make me feel. https://t.co/XAktv5iVyw — Chris Oakes (@chrys_oakes) April 15, 2026

We get the feeling that Hoffman uses his shooting as a cudgel at every opportunity.

God forbid his dry cleaner get his shirts wrong. 'I was shot nine times because you didn't use enough starch!'

Hoffman paraphrased:



"I was shot nine times so I get to control what you say and how you say it"



The correct answer:



"No" — Troy Johnson (@troyj) April 14, 2026

Not just no. HELL no.

what does getting shot 9 times have to do with crossing the boarder illegally? — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) April 14, 2026

In Hoffman's case? Nothing.

However, illegals swarming over the border has a LOT to do with other people being killed.

Hey! Senator Hoffman, humanize these folks that have been killed by ILLEGALS. pic.twitter.com/wrJ66cj01R — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) April 15, 2026

Funny how Democrats never care about the ultimate 'dehumanization' suffered by young women like Laken Riley.

Gee, he was shot nine times by a whack job who thinks he was hired by the current governor to take out other Democrats. Not shot because somebody uses the word “illegal”. — Max_Loves_Springtime (@maximom7) April 14, 2026

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Get over yourself, Hoffman! As a tax paying MN legal United States citizen, I feel "de-humanized" by the DFL's continued enforced theft from actual citizens to pay the way for those here illegally. #StoptheFraud #Work4MinnesotansPayingYourSalary https://t.co/i1KxAiUNgl — Barbara E Brink (@BarbaraEBrink) April 14, 2026

We can't seem to find any record of Hoffman throwing a temper tantrum about the rampant fraud that his policies have enabled.

Weird.

The term "illegal alien" appears in many federal statutes & is used in Supreme Court rulings. Keep using it Sen Gruenhagen. https://t.co/l370wlbqjL — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) April 14, 2026

Calling people who break our immigration laws ‘illegals’ isn’t ‘dehumanizing’—it’s accurate English. They entered or stayed illegally. Period. Your emotional rant equating a factual term with the violence you survived is pure baloney and a cheap deflection. Enforce the law,… — PitchTheLongshot 🇺🇸 (@sthein) April 15, 2026

... secure the border, and stop pretending words cause crime while illegal immigrants strain Medicaid and services. Facts over feelings, Senator.

We wish Gruenhagen had shot back at him instead of deferring, but this is what Hoffman was counting on. Gruenhagen is a decent man, so Hoffman knows hw can use his victim status as a weapon without any pushback.

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"I'm sorry you were shot; however, the term illegal alien is in federal law and therefore I will keep using the term." — 🇺🇸Night Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) April 14, 2026

That would have been a great response. Here are some others:

they think if they dont say it .. then it isnt true. if they came illegally they are ILLEGALS https://t.co/C5XaGWywee — ezra9 👍🇺🇸 (@MosdMos) April 14, 2026

Illegals

Illegals

Illegals https://t.co/Wx8YvORlIr — Sunshine Girl 🇺🇸 (@pineapplegirl84) April 15, 2026

He had to do some BS gymnastics to twist it into how he was shot 9 times. What a weird thing to say.



Also illegals illegals illegals. — Blair (@BlairRuby123) April 15, 2026

If Hoffman is going to act like an unhinged child, then treat him like one. Just repeat the word back to him incessantly until he storms out of the chamber, crying.

Democrats are insane.



More news at 6. https://t.co/lKwSDlFkkh — Minnesota Populist 🇺🇲✝️ (@MN_Populist) April 15, 2026

Minnesota Democrats? Triply, so.

Sorry, John Hoffman. We're glad you are on the mend (physically anyway, if not mentally or emotionally). But the correct terminology for someone who crossed into our country illegally is ILLEGAL.





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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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