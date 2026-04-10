Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa



Someone call the ghost of Charlton Heston! Or the Viscount Greystoke! There is an ongoing war in Africa that only they can handle.

As if the world didn't have enough problems already, this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on a conflict that has been ravaging Uganda for almost a decade. A conflict that should have everyone going apesh-- ... well, you get the idea.

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Yes, a full-blown civil war has broken out on the dark continent. A civil war among ... chimpanzees.

A rare and deadly “civil war” has broken out between two factions of chimps in Africa. https://t.co/SkaDyQNyz9 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 9, 2026

It is well understood that chimp communities will war with other communities, but this particular conflict seems to have broken out within a single community, which has primatologists scratching their heads.

'We’ve known for a long time that chimpanzees will attack and kill their neighbors,' said primatologist John Mitani, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan and a study co-author. 'It turns out they will do this even when those neighbors are former friends and allies.' For 20 years, the Ngogo chimps of Uganda’s Kibale National Park 'were living the good life by being together,' Mitani said. They helped one another, dominated and killed apes from neighboring groups, expanded their territory and boosted their babies’ chances of survival. But in 2015, the group started splitting into two clusters. Several male chimps who had bridged cliques within the larger group died from disease, weakening social ties. Around the same time, a new alpha male rose to dominance.

Hmm. His name wasn't 'Caesar' by any chance, was it?

By 2018, the split was complete. The two groups had no remaining social or reproductive ties between them ... Then the hostilities began in earnest.



More than 24 apes have died so far as a result of the conflict, Mitani said. The true death toll is probably higher; given that there are so many chimps in a large area, some deaths go unrecorded.



'It’s an ongoing conflict,' he said.

And the United Nations, as usual, is silent. Apparently, no Jewish chimps are participating in the war for the UN to condemn.

Footage of the bloodshed has been captured from Uganda, but we chose a brief clip that is not too graphic.

JUST IN: 🇺🇬 Uganda chimp group of 200, dominant for 20 years, splits and turns violent after alpha change, with over 24 dead. pic.twitter.com/sLFU71yISR — BRICS Monitor (@BRICStracker) April 10, 2026

Huh. Seems like an average day in Congress.

While a conflagration within the Ugandan chimpanzee community is a fascinating study for ethologists, news of this civil war provided everyone on X with a much-needed break from the human battles (political or military) that occupy so much of our days.

Or did it?

Oh, boy. If the CIA is sending in military advisors, we'd better be prepared for this war to escalate across Africa.

It won't be long before the Asian macaques get drawn into the conflict.

The US giving weapons to the Pro American chimps https://t.co/0Q8jYeLP1Q pic.twitter.com/svWqAbUYty — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) April 10, 2026

which side is USAID funding — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 10, 2026

Good question. And, believe it or not, there is an answer.

USAID gave money to numerous conservation projects in Uganda, which means technically my tax dollars are funding both sides. https://t.co/wf7szqRqjl — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) April 10, 2026

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Of course. So typical of USAID.

We're sure that one alpha male chimp got most of the money and is funneling it back into Democrat campaigns.

The chimps have gained access to podcasts https://t.co/y9ttz7GAyR — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 9, 2026

HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect.

And if Charlton Heston and Tarzan are not available, we all know there is only one man for the job of ending this war.

Poor Marco. He will never be allowed to sleep again for the rest of his life.

If only harambe was still alive we could send him in to mediate pic.twitter.com/B4bnaWeYBo — entersandman-man (@Quartersman1) April 10, 2026

Another checkmark in the theory that everything started going to hell when Harambe shuffled off his mortal coil.

What kind of Chimp are you? pic.twitter.com/ouLt3YrFUq — Zenwatts 🇺🇸 (@BullCall101) April 10, 2026

Is there anything The Simpsons DIDN'T predict?

Speaking of The Simpsons ...

The Artemis crew may get a surprise yet pic.twitter.com/QsJ0cDXrOK — John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@debeehr) April 9, 2026

They'd better return home soon, or they're liable to find a broken Statue of Liberty on a beach somewhere.

I’m sure there is a group of albino chimps somewhere that can be held responsible. https://t.co/r1olbCVyYk — Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) April 10, 2026

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Don't worry. Al Sharpton, Joy Reid, and Jemele Hill are already working on this theory.

The leader of the small rebel chimps be like pic.twitter.com/lJxwU73ARz — KVSE 🕸️ (@kantezz_) April 10, 2026

LOL.

Hey, now that we think about it, where IS Kong to help bring peace among his brethren?

It may require a wise orangutan like Dr. Zaius to quell the bloodshed.

He's like the Henry Kissinger of primates.

Better stock up on bananas, there'll be a shortage soon https://t.co/G7d8CuHo2G — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) April 10, 2026

Nancy Pelosi and Ro Khanna have already tried to corner the banana market.

I was going to make a joke about Lindsey Graham demanding that we send the Marines in to stop the chimp civil war.



But then I thought about it.



And realized it’s not THAT crazy of an idea. https://t.co/ktFBC1lzfn — Ryan Mauro (@ryanmauro) April 10, 2026

Please -- PLEASE -- keep Lindsey Graham as far away from this situation as possible.

Who left the Obelisk? pic.twitter.com/13PRPiTgqY — Chris DeRosa (@ChrisDeRosa) April 10, 2026

See? Even Stanley Kubrick predicted the primate war to end all primate wars.

We do share 96 to 99 percent of the same DNA after all.

Anyone who thinks that humans are unique in murder or war, does not know the first thing about the animal world. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) April 10, 2026

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Maybe we should send PETA to Africa to tell the warring chimpanzees that they're messing up the entire narrative.

As long as someone promises to capture footage of how that works out.





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