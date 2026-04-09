RUH-ROH RHINA! Hacker Allegedly Steals Vast Amounts of Classified Data From Chinese Supercomputer



Last night on X, some potentially huge news broke on X about a massive data breach in China that, if genuine, could soon see vast amounts of Chinese sensitive data in the hands of other governments.

Advertisement

And we're not talking about President Xi's (or Eric Swalwell's) personal password.

Allegedly, the 10 petabytes of data (the equivalent of 10,000 terabytes) include defense documents, missile schematics, military research, fusion simulations, and much more.

BREAKING:



Hackers have stolen 10 petabytes of data from China’s largest state-run supercomputing facility in Tianjin



The hackers were inside the system for months & stole:



- Missile and bomb schematics

- Aerospace and aviation research

- Bioinformatics & fusion simulation data pic.twitter.com/TJY4J2QzNx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 9, 2026

The hack allegedly took place back in February, and some small media outlets reported it then, but it didn't garner much attention until CNN published its story.

The network's report included more details about the hack -- and the hacker:

An account calling itself FlamingChina posted a sample of the alleged dataset on an anonymous Telegram channel on February 6, claiming it contained 'research across various fields including aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, fusion simulation and more.' The group alleges the information is linked to 'top organizations' including the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, and the National University of Defense Technology.

According to CNN, while not yet verified, the sample set of data released on Telegram was reviewed by cyber experts and appears to be genuine.

The FlamingChina account is allegedly selling the full data set for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

If the data is authentic, that seems like a bargain. Gotta' love capitalism.

Dang, China is having a rough year and a half. Trump curse is real https://t.co/RfcS9whnqf — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) April 9, 2026

Of course, many suspected that the data would reveal a lot of information that China stole from the US in the first place.

Oh crap, 10 year old American secrets that the Chinese stole have now been re-stolen! https://t.co/zZUVNLapUX — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) April 8, 2026

Foreign agents going through the cache and seeing it's all their own IP https://t.co/r2rP1hIDTW pic.twitter.com/CsQLJ8iPra — 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞 (@EffMktHype) April 9, 2026

Me to China- “so someone is stealing your intellectual property?” https://t.co/yhrmnMtMOF pic.twitter.com/vzzbDN9ipW — Tandy (@dantypo) April 8, 2026

My, how the turntables have ... turned.

AAAAAHHHHHHH I CHYNA I CRICK ON RISKY RINK ONRINE AND I RUSE A ARR KIND UH CRASSIFIED DATA AAAAAHHHHH https://t.co/AksH0OgM8U pic.twitter.com/WKV2vYMwsc — Magills (@magills_) April 9, 2026

LOL. We can't wait for President Trump to address this, so he can say 'CHY-na' in his inimitable fashion.

Others speculated that if a hacker (or group of hackers) had access to the Chinese supercomputing facility in Tianjin for six months, then they weren't likely the only ones who were able to steal the data.

Presumably if a hacker group have been detected, it hints that more sophisticated state actors might have long had the quiet run of the place. Whatever the case, one cannot help but feel achadenfreude. https://t.co/DzULB8TtPp — John Hemmings (@JohnHemmings2) April 8, 2026

Advertisement

Yeah, no one is crying any tears for China right now.

Well, not real tears anyway.

As to who 'FlamingChina' is, there were plenty of thoughts about that, too.

is the hacker group named anthropic https://t.co/ZREacg2Wps — Lyman Stone 石來民 🦬🦬🦬 (@lymanstoneky) April 8, 2026

That'd be one way for Anthropic to get back into the US government's good graces after its source code leak.

But, of course, we all know who FlamingChina really is.

LOL. Is there anything Secretary Rubio can't do?

What goes around comes around. 😈 https://t.co/W2H0CFGu4e — Martin Skold (@MartinSkold2) April 9, 2026

D'OH!

China gets a taste of their own medicine😂 — Elly De La Reigns (@whodeybaby9851) April 9, 2026

China’s biggest supercomputer hacked. Password? Ieatbat@1234 🦇 — He Who Remains (@SamosaPoha) April 9, 2026

So the country who has been stealing intellectual property from other countries for the last… 100 years as their economic development model had their intellectual property stolen.



*checks notes* pic.twitter.com/bKk7caLL1B — Bitcoin Templar (@BTCTemplars) April 8, 2026

Advertisement

Isn't it, though?

While the story will raise concerns about US cybersecurity, the China hack is more than a little gratifying in that the plunderers become the plundered.

Maybe the funniest part of the CNN story, though, was this sentence:

CNN has reached out to China’s Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Cyberspace Administration of China for comment.

Oh, sure! They'll get right on that response.

Right about the same time that they provide the world with the real data and causes behind COVID.





============================================

Related:

Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble

Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue

Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room

'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Artemis II

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.