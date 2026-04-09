Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, a...
Bash and Burn: CNN Celebrates D.C. Magazine’s Glowing Profile of Its Third Place...
VIP
WaPo Columnist Makes the Case Against Muslim Assimilation
Full House Actress Reveals She Was Under Anesthesia During OJ Simpson Bronco Case...
Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity
Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls Americ...
Iryna Zarutska‘s Murderer Found 'Incapable to Proceed' With His State Trial
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her...
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore

RUH-ROH RHINA! Hacker Allegedly Steals Vast Amounts of Classified Data From Chinese Supercomputer

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on April 09, 2026
Imgflip


Last night on X, some potentially huge news broke on X about a massive data breach in China that, if genuine, could soon see vast amounts of Chinese sensitive data in the hands of other governments. 

Advertisement

And we're not talking about President Xi's (or Eric Swalwell's) personal password. 

Allegedly, the 10 petabytes of data (the equivalent of 10,000 terabytes) include defense documents, missile schematics, military research, fusion simulations, and much more. 

The hack allegedly took place back in February, and some small media outlets reported it then, but it didn't garner much attention until CNN published its story. 

The network's report included more details about the hack -- and the hacker: 

An account calling itself FlamingChina posted a sample of the alleged dataset on an anonymous Telegram channel on February 6, claiming it contained 'research across various fields including aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, fusion simulation and more.'

The group alleges the information is linked to 'top organizations' including the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, and the National University of Defense Technology.

According to CNN, while not yet verified, the sample set of data released on Telegram was reviewed by cyber experts and appears to be genuine.

The FlamingChina account is allegedly selling the full data set for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. 

Recommended

Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If the data is authentic, that seems like a bargain. Gotta' love capitalism. 

Of course, many suspected that the data would reveal a lot of information that China stole from the US in the first place. 

My, how the turntables have ... turned. 

LOL. We can't wait for President Trump to address this, so he can say 'CHY-na' in his inimitable fashion. 

Others speculated that if a hacker (or group of hackers) had access to the Chinese supercomputing facility in Tianjin for six months, then they weren't likely the only ones who were able to steal the data. 

Advertisement

Yeah, no one is crying any tears for China right now. 

Well, not real tears anyway. 

As to who 'FlamingChina' is, there were plenty of thoughts about that, too. 

That'd be one way for Anthropic to get back into the US government's good graces after its source code leak. 

But, of course, we all know who FlamingChina really is. 

LOL. Is there anything Secretary Rubio can't do? 

D'OH! 

Advertisement

Isn't it, though? 

While the story will raise concerns about US cybersecurity, the China hack is more than a little gratifying in that the plunderers become the plundered. 

Maybe the funniest part of the CNN story, though, was this sentence: 

CNN has reached out to China’s Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Cyberspace Administration of China for comment.

Oh, sure! They'll get right on that response. 

Right about the same time that they provide the world with the real data and causes behind COVID. 

============================================

Related:

Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble

Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue

Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room

'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Artemis II

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA CYBERATTACK CYBERSECURITY NATIONAL SECURITY XI JINPING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols
Warren Squire
Full House Actress Reveals She Was Under Anesthesia During OJ Simpson Bronco Case in 1994
Brett T.
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating
Grateful Calvin
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Bash and Burn: CNN Celebrates D.C. Magazine’s Glowing Profile of Its Third Place Anchor
Warren Squire
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols Warren Squire
Advertisement