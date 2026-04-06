John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble



For all of the engagement farming, trolls and bots, and disinformation from legacy media outlets that spread across Twitter (or X) every day, the site is still home to some of the best, most honest, and truthful content of any media platform.

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Yesterday, we saw such a post from InfantryDort, who took podcasters (mostly on the left, but some allegedly on the right) to the woodshed for rooting against America, even when our military is pulling off a brilliant pilot rescue inside Iran.

Today, the best post on X came from author, Merchant Marine officer and captain, and founder of the maritime news website gCaptain, John Konrad. In a lengthy and blistering post, Konrad explained to Europe exactly why NATO is in trouble.

For background, much of the current panic about NATO stems from recent comments by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has said that if Western European allies aren't going to allow the US to stage operations from our bases there, then maybe we should just pull our troops, bases, and financial support of European defense right out of the continent.

BREAKING: NATO reportedly fears that the United States will soon leave. pic.twitter.com/8RwsrM5LVg — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 6, 2026

BREAKING: Secretary Rubio says the U.S. is reconsidering its bases in Europe.



“If Europe won’t allow us to use the bases we man and fund for their defense when we need them we ought to close them down and remove our troops from Europe.” pic.twitter.com/QG0ILBq6Di — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 6, 2026

Welp. He's not wrong. Rubio rarely is.

But the same Europeans who cannot understand why America would happily trade a few aircraft to rescue a pilot, all of a sudden started attacking Rubio and the Trump administration for 'abandoning our allies.'

This is when Konrad stepped into the conversation, agreeing that NATO is in trouble, but BLASTING those Western allies for depending on America while also looking down their noses at Americans.

Take it away ...

NATO is in far bigger danger than anyone realizes. And the reason has nothing to do with defense budgets.



The real danger is psychological. It’s cultural.



Europeans didn’t just free-ride on American security for 80 years. They built an entire identity around the idea that they… — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 6, 2026

Every word in his lengthy post is worth reading:

... evolved past the Americans protecting them.



That identity is now the single biggest obstacle to Western survival. And the darkest irony is: we helped build it. After World War II, Europe wasn’t just economically shattered. Its culture was in ruins. The cities, the universities, the concert halls, the museums. Rubble.



The Marshall Plan rebuilt the economy. But culture wasn’t a priority. Not at first. Then the Iron Curtain dropped. And suddenly culture became a weapon.



American diplomats, academics, artists & scholars flooded Western Europe. We funded their universities. Supported their orchestras. Rebuilt their museums. Promoted their intellectual life.



Not because European culture needed saving for its own sake. Because Eastern Europeans were struggling for Maslow’s most basic needs.



We needed the view from the other side of that Wall to be intoxicating.



So America built Western Europe into a showcase of self-actualization. Art. Philosophy. Cafe culture. Long vacations. Universities where people studied literature instead of surviving. We were manufacturing jealousy.



And it worked. The Wall came down.



But here’s what no one accounted for. When you give a society self-actualization on someone else’s tab long enough, they forget it was a gift. They start believing it was organically theirs.



And when they look at the country that funded it all, a country busy building aircraft carriers and semiconductor fabs and shale fields instead of reaching the Maslow’s pinnacle.



An overweight American in a ball cap who can’t tell Monet from Pissarro. Who eats fast food. Who drives a truck. Who builds strip malls instead of piazzas.



And to a culture trained in aesthetics but stripped of strategic awareness, that American looks uncivilized.



So the arrogance takes root. And once a culture decides another is beneath them, they stop listening.



Americans say wars are sometimes necessary: crude.



Oil is the backbone of prosperity: unsophisticated.



Kids build companies in garages that reshape the planet: crass.



Wall Street finances the global economy: vulgar.



Europe has no world-class technology sector. No military capable of strong defense. No energy independence. No AI capacity.



What Europe has is culture. The culture we paid for at the expense of us reaching Maslow’s pinnacle.



For decades that was fine. We funded the museums, protected the sea lanes, and tolerated the sneering because the arrangement worked.



Then Europeans stopped keeping the contempt private. They started saying it to our faces. In their media. In their parliaments. At every international forum. 'Americans are stupid. Americans are violent. Americans are a threat to democracy.'



We could have moved the Louvre to NY. We could have built a Venice here. We could have stolen your best artists, designers, philosophers and more … like your conquering armies did for centuries.



Instead we funded them. And all we asked for in return was to let us visit.



You don’t have the military to defend your borders. You don’t have the technology to compete. You don’t have the energy to heat your homes without begging dictators.



What you have is an 80-year superiority complex FUNDED BY AMERICANS, protected by American soldiers, and built on the false belief that self-actualization is civilization.



It isn’t. Civilization is the ability to sustain itself. By that measure, Europe isn’t a civilization at all. It’s a dependency with better wine.



That’s not a threat. It’s a weather report.



Build a Navy. Or don’t. But stop lecturing the people who made you 'better than us.'



Our 'crudeness,' our 'stunted liberal education,' our 'ugly strip malls' are because we sacrificed our culture to support yours.

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Wow. Just ... wow.

What an amazing post. Europe is 'a dependency with better wine.'

And even the culture is at risk in Europe these days.

It's ironic that all they have is culture and they are now even pushing that away with their mass importation of barbarians. Europe is an old woman who has drawn her bath with a razor sitting on the rim of the tub. She's been that way for more than a hundred years. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) April 6, 2026

That's an outstanding (albeit morbid) analogy.

Another good one is Europe as a child:

This is CHILLINGLY accurate 😱😱😱.



It’s possibly a bad analogy for this, but I REFUSED to ever let any child use water wings.



Ever.



Babies in our family were all taught to swim before Age One. At least how to float and flip on back.



I always believed—though well… — Kristen Lamb (@KristenLambTX) April 6, 2026

... well intended—those floaties were a good way to end up with a drowned child. They don’t respect the water and have false confidence. Also, adults have false confidence and don’t watch the way they would otherwise.



We gave Europe the equivalent of .military' water wings and never insisted they learn to swim. The truly scary part, though, is they could get us all killed with such reckless arrogance.



Wow. This post genuinely hit hard.

Naturally, Europeans didn't like being told the truth and went after Konrad in the replies.

Can’t believe I’ve juste read this. What kind of hubris and massively inflated ego, completely disconnected from reality, makes you think the U.S. “rebuilt” culture in Europe after WWII? You’re seriously out of your mind. Europeans themselves were the ones who rebuilt things… — AB eu/acc (@AlexBeaurepaire) April 6, 2026

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Konrad handled them quite easily.

Thank you for proving my point that you’re arrogant and in denial. — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 6, 2026

Maybe the people in the greatest state of denial are the British, who still believe they are a world power even as their country is being conquered.

Hahahahaha!



European ‘culture’ existed before you lot were even a country, you ignorant Yankee pig!!



NATO without the US is a bigger, stronger more equipped military than the US.



That’s a fact. Moron. — Kenny McSwayne (@McSwayne2000) April 6, 2026

That is a frightening level of delusion right there.

Euros big angry in comments



Says I is uneducated dumb American



Big agnry Euros prove Johns point 😜 https://t.co/qzskHSNMM3 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 6, 2026

LOL. How 'crude' of him.

Konrad followed up with another lengthy post.

What’s really going to hurt Europe isn’t American conservatives or Trump. It’s American liberals who no longer willing to pay “the tax”



Since the Iraq War, European high society has extracted a small social toll for access to its culture, its conferences, its academic circles.… https://t.co/qzskHSNMM3 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 6, 2026

We will not transcribe that one in its entirety, but basically, Konrad's point is that Secretary Rubio talking about 're-examining' NATO isn't what will kill Europe. It is American leftists who will simply walk away from Europe's culture when the cost gets too high.

He's dead-on about that point, too.

There is good news, however. Even as our relationships with most Western European countries (with the possible exception of Italy) deteriorate -- not because of MAGA or Trump but because of European arrogance -- our relationships with Eastern European nations continue to get stronger. Because the people in those countries know from experience what a world without American exceptionalism would look like.

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And, if you've been paying attention to X lately, not to mention Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent visit to the White House, a strong relationship between the US and Japan is burgeoning.

Glad my posts are making their way to Japan. And it’s true… Americans are sick and tired of European cultural contempt. https://t.co/PEBRwslLQe — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 6, 2026

The first portion of that post translates to:

Finally, I get it, my American friends. Why you hold Japan so dear.



The real crisis for NATO isn’t just the defense spending numbers. It’s Europe’s 'cultural superiority complex.'

See? Japan gets it.

Off the top rope… https://t.co/uEWCsGgLXK — Stink Eye (@thestinkeye) April 6, 2026

And a flying elbow for the win.

No matter what the podcasters, engagement farmers, legacy media hacks, and trolls spout every day, this is the kind of content on Twitter that we're here for.

Europe would do well to not attack Konrad, but to listen to him. Because, as he said, he wasn't issuing a threat.

Just a weather report.





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