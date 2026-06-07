Kurt Schlichter Goes Sarcasm About Election Counts

"I can't believe you guys are suspicious of an election process where counts go on and on and on, and always, every single time, end with the party and control of the government winning, while other states managed to count every vote in one night," tweets Kurt Schlichter. "You are paranoid and crazy and have you have no evidence!"

Advertisement

I can’t believe you guys are suspicious of an election process where counts go on and on and on, and always, every single time, end with the party and control of the government winning, while other states managed to count every vote in one night.



You are paranoid and crazy and… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 7, 2026

One would think that in this day and age, with all of the technological advancements at one's fingertips, the returns of the elections could be counted in a succinct, precise, and efficient manner. Nevertheless, the type of thing Schlichter alludes to early in his tweet happens repeatedly. It keeps going with no resolution. It does not take an electorally scientific brain to conclude that the longer an election result hangs unresolved, the more available the opportunity for untoward or even nefarious activity to take place. This is not conjecture. More time provides more opportunity for bad things to happen. We must figure this out. This does not mean a "nothing to see here" and hand-wringing approach to election judging. Elections can be contested. There may be disagreements, perhaps between the feds and the states.

We can do it well. How the holding of elections takes place may need to be on the docket for citizens to themselves examine and submit a resolution.