Straight-FIRE, Son! InfantryDort BODIES Every Leftist and Woke Right Podcastard Rooting Against America

We have covered InfantryDort before because he just gets it.

Especially when it comes to America, our military, and what it means to love this country.

His post, which was written overnight as he watched our brave military go in and save a pilot in a quite frankly breathtaking effort, is off-the-charts AMAZING. He conveys the pride, joy, relief, and even anger most Americans are feeling right now.

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Sheesh, just read it and see for yourselves:

I’m up in the middle of the night and am about to go back to sleep. But seeing the news of this pilot being rescued after one of the most daring rescue operations in history has me motivated beyond belief.



To the media and the haters who’ve been obsessed with palace intrigue… — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 5, 2026

Post continues:

... stories. Trying to sow division and calling for the heads of our leaders. I hope this news hurts. I hope it hurts a lot. I have my finger on the pulse of the information machine these days. And what I’ve seen over the past 48 hours is the weaponization of said machine. Bots, grifters, and partisan hacks are all working in unison, literally rooting for our failure. Rabid. Drooling. Damn near praying to satan for our own pilot to be killed or captured. Hyenas, the lot of them. All are cheering against America. While they’ve all been groaning like demons for the heads of our leaders and warriors, people like @PeteHegseth, @SeanParnellASW and others have just been busily…. doing the job to get our guy back. Nothing I type here will matter at 0300. But when the world wakes up in a few hours, it’ll see the fruits of merit-based leadership at echelon. All the way down the chain. An Airman is safely home after evading capture for over a day. An epic rescue that will be remembered for generations. Millions inspired by the sheer power and conviction of the United States military. And millions more were disappointed by it, because they were praying for our national embarrassment. I’m not sorry you’re witnessing a competent war machine in action. I’m not sorry that our leadership will never leave anyone behind. I’m not sorry for any hurt feelings caused by this. Because you were never on our team anyway. God Bless America.

Amen.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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