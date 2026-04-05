Scumbags Cheering AGAINST America Because 'MUH ISRAEL' Melt Down Over Erika Kirk's Pro-Military Post

Erika Kirk posting about our great military after America rescued the second downed pilot in what many are calling one of the most well-planned and executed rescues in decades is a beautiful thing. Kirk understands how dangerous this entire situation was for all involved ... she gets it.

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Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. God bless our men and women in uniform. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 5, 2026

And absolutely, God bless our men and women in uniform.

For us Iranians this is a hostage rescue operation. God bless America for rescuing 90 million of my people — Ida Turan 🇮🇷 ایده توران (@iranidaturan) April 5, 2026

Amen, and God bless you and your sweet babies — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 5, 2026

Absolutely. Greatest military in the world. We are all so grateful. 🇺🇸 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2026

God Bless you @MrsErikaKirk — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 5, 2026

Charlie was right and as are you. pic.twitter.com/8uK8hUj7Db — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) April 5, 2026

Sadly, the Candace Owens Brigade of DBags must've missed this post from Charlie because, of course, they showed up to attack Erika for celebrating America and our troops.

🚨 BREAKING: Erika Kirk promotes war propaganda the night before Easter Sunday Shabbat Shalom in direct opposition to her murdered husband Charlie Kirk's views on the Iran War https://t.co/5irb0s8zkQ pic.twitter.com/LWbhCfrPSV — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) April 5, 2026

Hey, we didn't say these people were bright ... we just said they showed up and threw a fit.

Charlie Kirk opposes the Iran war.



Charlie Kirk gets kiIIed by Israel.



The Iran war starts months later.



Erika Kirk supports the war.



Interesting.. https://t.co/fFOm1eMv9T pic.twitter.com/2Sf2bYDVGK — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 5, 2026

Who are these people? Actually, the better question is who is PAYING these people?

You know this guy is fun at birthday parties and family reunions.

Do we though Erika? You are a sorry ass individual, no one will ever vote for your ass if you try and run for vice president or any other political position. https://t.co/lI9LRtsYkk — —Real Truth Real Justice (@RealTruthJustic) April 5, 2026

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM after binging on pecans for three days.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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