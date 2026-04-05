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Scumbags Cheering AGAINST America Because 'MUH ISRAEL' Melt Down Over Erika Kirk's Pro-Military Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Erika Kirk posting about our great military after America rescued the second downed pilot in what many are calling one of the most well-planned and executed rescues in decades is a beautiful thing. Kirk understands how dangerous this entire situation was for all involved ... she gets it.

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And absolutely, God bless our men and women in uniform.

Sadly, the Candace Owens Brigade of DBags must've missed this post from Charlie because, of course, they showed up to attack Erika for celebrating America and our troops.

Hey, we didn't say these people were bright ... we just said they showed up and threw a fit.

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Who are these people? Actually, the better question is who is PAYING these people?

You know this guy is fun at birthday parties and family reunions.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM after binging on pecans for three days.

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