CAIR Screeching at Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin Because She 'Embraced' EVIL Bill Maher Is SO DELISH LOL

CAIR has big issues with Bill Maher because he is honest about how dangerous Muslims can be.

They are also very angry with Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin for hanging out with Maher and 'embracing' him.

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Guess they can't handle the truth even though (shockingly?!) Slotkin can.

Watch this:

Every war Israel has fought is a war of defense. In every war, they were attacked first. pic.twitter.com/0ZQN2J57t6 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 31, 2026

Check out this hissyfit:

Today, we sent a letter to @SenatorSlotkin calling on her to apologize for hypocritically embracing @billmaher just days after she condemned a Muslim politician for associating with @hasanthehun. Mr. Maher has a long history of unrepentant anti-Arab racism and anti-Muslim… https://t.co/9QcKgqE95A pic.twitter.com/rxuO1yav2W — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 30, 2026

Post continues:

... bigotry, not to mention the fact that this man literally said the n-word on live television and openly supports a genocide. Here are just a few of his other greatest hits, which some Democratic politicians apparently consider acceptable discourse: “Talk to women who’ve ever dated an Arab man. The results are not good.” "President Obama keeps insisting that ISIS is not Islamic. Well, maybe they don’t practice the Muslim faith in the same way he does. “The most popular name in the United Kingdom, Great Britain – this was in the news this week – was Mohammed. Am I a racist to feel that I’m alarmed by that? Because I am." “If vast numbers of Muslims across the world believe – and they do – that humans deserve to die for merely holding a different idea or drawing a cartoon or writing a book or eloping with the wrong person, not only does the Muslim world have something in common with ISIS. It has too much in common with ISIS.” "And I think that what us 9/11 liberals say is, yes it is about this one religion because it is different."

So far we haven't seen Slotkin apologize ... here's to hoping she doesn't cave to the terrorists.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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