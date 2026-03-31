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CAIR Screeching at Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin Because She 'Embraced' EVIL Bill Maher Is SO DELISH LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 31, 2026
AngieArtist

CAIR has big issues with Bill Maher because he is honest about how dangerous Muslims can be.

They are also very angry with Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin for hanging out with Maher and 'embracing' him.

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Guess they can't handle the truth even though (shockingly?!) Slotkin can.

Watch this:

Check out this hissyfit:

Post continues:

... bigotry, not to mention the fact that this man literally said the n-word on live television and openly supports a genocide. 

Here are just a few of his other greatest hits, which some Democratic politicians apparently consider acceptable discourse:

“Talk to women who’ve ever dated an Arab man. The results are not good.”

"President Obama keeps insisting that ISIS is not Islamic. Well, maybe they don’t practice the Muslim faith in the same way he does.

“The most popular name in the United Kingdom, Great Britain – this was in the news this week – was Mohammed. Am I a racist to feel that I’m alarmed by that? Because I am."

“If vast numbers of Muslims across the world believe – and they do – that humans deserve to die for merely holding a different idea or drawing a cartoon or writing a book or eloping with the wrong person, not only does the Muslim world have something in common with ISIS. It has too much in common with ISIS.”

"And I think that what us 9/11 liberals say is, yes it is about this one religion because it is different."

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So far we haven't seen Slotkin apologize ... here's to hoping she doesn't cave to the terrorists.

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