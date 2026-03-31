BIG MAD Rashida Tlaib SHREDDED for Accusing Israel of APARTHEID Over New Law Punishing TERRORISTS

Rashida Tlaib is at it again, taking to X to screech that Israel is barreling toward full-blown apartheid and genocide by supposedly ramming through a law that would hang Palestinian prisoners en masse based purely on their ethnicity.

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The Michigan Democrat, who never misses an opportunity to carry water for terrorists, framed the Israeli government’s move on convicted murderers as some kind of racial extermination plot straight out of a dystopian fever dream—because in her world, executing terrorists who slaughter civilians is apparently the real crime.

We can't help but picture a whole lot of mouth-frothing and chest-thumping with this post:

The Israeli government is about to pass a law mandating the death penalty, only for Palestinian prisoners. Mass execution by hanging, solely on racial lines. This is apartheid and the next step in the genocide of Palestinians, already systematically tortured in Israeli prisons. https://t.co/I1QkbyMyXD — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 30, 2026

Here comes the fact-check:

1) It’s only for convicted terrorists. Framing it as against all Palestinians is totally disingenuous. 2) Palestinians are not a race (obviously). 3) Tossing in “apartheid” and “genocide” to foment hatred is an appalling strategy. 4) Why is a US congresswoman retweeting a random… https://t.co/KfAzOSr5qq — Jonah Platt (@JonahPlatt) March 30, 2026

Post continues:

... account from Ramallah?

She's a rage-filled, insanely antisemitic hosebag.

That's why.

You are promoting a "fact sheet" published by a terrorist organization https://t.co/42mYbvgjlS — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 30, 2026

Many countries have laws that mandate the death penalty for convicted terrorists.



Congresswoman Tlaib is just upset that those affected by Israel's law may be related to some of her voters. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 30, 2026

LIES LIES LIES

terrorists

terrorists

terrorists

so your people cannot kidnap israelis and hold them hostage for prisoners

now go fix your people once and for all — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) March 30, 2026

Your besties are going to have to figure out another excuse for their rape and murder spree pogroms because releasing convicted Palestinian terrorists is gonna be off the table. — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟧 (@MikeGinsberg6) March 30, 2026

Right?

Rashida, just tell your terrorist besties to stop raping, torturing, and killing innocent Israelis.

It's not complicated.

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