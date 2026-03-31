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BIG MAD Rashida Tlaib SHREDDED for Accusing Israel of APARTHEID Over New Law Punishing TERRORISTS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rashida Tlaib is at it again, taking to X to screech that Israel is barreling toward full-blown apartheid and genocide by supposedly ramming through a law that would hang Palestinian prisoners en masse based purely on their ethnicity. 

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The Michigan Democrat, who never misses an opportunity to carry water for terrorists, framed the Israeli government’s move on convicted murderers as some kind of racial extermination plot straight out of a dystopian fever dream—because in her world, executing terrorists who slaughter civilians is apparently the real crime.

We can't help but picture a whole lot of mouth-frothing and chest-thumping with this post:

Here comes the fact-check:

Post continues:

... account from Ramallah?

She's a rage-filled, insanely antisemitic hosebag. 

That's why.

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Right?

Rashida, just tell your terrorist besties to stop raping, torturing, and killing innocent Israelis.

It's not complicated.

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RUH-ROH: New FBI Update on Eric Swalwell's FANG BANG FILES Should Scare the Flatulence Right Out of Him Sam J.
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