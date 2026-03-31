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WOOF, Dick! We've Seen a Lot of Posts That Age POORLY But This From Dick Blumenthal About ICE Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If Democrats spent as much time doing things that benefit Americans as they do trying to scare the Hell out of us, they might actually get something accomplished. But, considering their entire platform is built on hating Trump, opposing Trump, DEFEATING Trump, lying to, and trying to manipulate Americans, is really about all they have.

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For example, when the news broke that Trump was going to send ICE into airports to help support TSA, Democrats lost their minds. NOT because they were worried that ICE agents wouldn't know how to do the job ...

No.

They didn't want to lose their bargaining chips.

Richard Blumenthal was one of the worst (as usual), claiming that ICE would shoot and kill people at airports.

We're not even kidding.

As you can see, this post aged REALLY badly.

Honestly, we're shocked it's still up.

As we all know, ICE agents have been incredibly helpful at busy airports, helping clear lines and offering overworked TSA agents the support they desperately need. Add in the fact that Trump just paid TSA agents after Democrats once again refused to fund them, and yeah ... this is a TERRIBLE post, and it has aged poorly.

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So poorly that it belongs in the 'Posts That Aged REALLY BADLY' Hall of Fame.

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