WOOF, Dick! We've Seen a Lot of Posts That Age POORLY But This From Dick Blumenthal About ICE Is a DOOZY

If Democrats spent as much time doing things that benefit Americans as they do trying to scare the Hell out of us, they might actually get something accomplished. But, considering their entire platform is built on hating Trump, opposing Trump, DEFEATING Trump, lying to, and trying to manipulate Americans, is really about all they have.

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For example, when the news broke that Trump was going to send ICE into airports to help support TSA, Democrats lost their minds. NOT because they were worried that ICE agents wouldn't know how to do the job ...

No.

They didn't want to lose their bargaining chips.

Richard Blumenthal was one of the worst (as usual), claiming that ICE would shoot and kill people at airports.

We're not even kidding.

ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting & even killing. https://t.co/NCXUBikER0 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 22, 2026

As you can see, this post aged REALLY badly.

Honestly, we're shocked it's still up.

Can't wait to test your theory. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) March 22, 2026

Democrats have voted against funding DHS multiple times, and now you’re crying about ICE at airports being “disrupted”? LMAO!!



You people are completely unhinged and have no business holding office. Absolute clowns! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 22, 2026

As we all know, ICE agents have been incredibly helpful at busy airports, helping clear lines and offering overworked TSA agents the support they desperately need. Add in the fact that Trump just paid TSA agents after Democrats once again refused to fund them, and yeah ... this is a TERRIBLE post, and it has aged poorly.

So poorly that it belongs in the 'Posts That Aged REALLY BADLY' Hall of Fame.

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Related:

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DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Post TORCHES Daily Mail's Garbage Headline About Charlie Kirk Assassin's Case

Democrat Says It Would be UNFAIR to Take HIS Salary During the Government Shutdown HE Forced (Watch)

David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center



FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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