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David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

The New York Times doesn't like the look of Trump's White House ballroom.

We know, you're totally shocked that the publication that does nothing but try to destroy the man 24/7 wouldn't have supportive or kind words for anything Trump does, let alone his ballroom. At least they stopped pretending that taxpayers are footing the bill.

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That being said ... c'mon, you guys. Really? This is just petty.

And that Sam Stein shared it proves just how petty it really is:

Yes, it's a ballroom.

It's built for beauty first, function second.

Derp.

David Axelrod hopped in to complain as well.

*Laughs in Barack Obama and his ridiculous Presidential Center.*

Yup.

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HA HA HA HA HA HA

Obama's Presidential Center ... not so much.

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