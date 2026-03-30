David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center

The New York Times doesn't like the look of Trump's White House ballroom.

We know, you're totally shocked that the publication that does nothing but try to destroy the man 24/7 wouldn't have supportive or kind words for anything Trump does, let alone his ballroom. At least they stopped pretending that taxpayers are footing the bill.

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That being said ... c'mon, you guys. Really? This is just petty.

And that Sam Stein shared it proves just how petty it really is:

The New York Times takes an architectural look at the coming White House ballroom and finds there is a lot of ornamental stairs to no where and faux windows with bathroom stalls behind them pic.twitter.com/I26COu1b3t — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 29, 2026

Yes, it's a ballroom.

It's built for beauty first, function second.

Derp.

David Axelrod hopped in to complain as well.

Historians will view this as a fitting monument to self-indulgent excess and corruption. https://t.co/D8vbV6fAwE — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 30, 2026

*Laughs in Barack Obama and his ridiculous Presidential Center.*

Should Trump spend more time on camera in the oval office predicting March madness winners and losers instead? pic.twitter.com/xG9nMU8AEl — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 30, 2026

Historians will view this as a fitting monument to ugly self-indulgence, lies, and corruption. pic.twitter.com/3SMlhlltA9 — Mimi (@MadMimi3) March 30, 2026

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Historians will crawl over each other to get a chance to dine in this ballroom. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) March 30, 2026

Obama's Presidential Center ... not so much.

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