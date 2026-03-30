FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)

It certainly seems to have been raining crap all over Eric Swalwell these past few months; honestly, we couldn't think of a more deserving fella. From claims about his residence NOT being in California, to now this new push from Kash Patel to release information about his Fang Bang days, the guy could be in for a world of hurt.

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To be fair, we're honestly shocked we haven't seen anything more on the mortgage fraud front ...

Maybe this from Joel Gilbert will stick, though. MAYBE.

Gilbert has been a driving force behind exposing Swalwell for lying about his residence and, OH YEAH, the fact that he allegedly has an illegal alien nanny.

No, really.

Take a gander:

Hey Eric Swalwell - I could see the FEAR in your eyes when you shook my hand and realized it was me. You ended your Town Hall after only 30 minutes! Were YOU AFRAID I'd ask you these questions:

1 - What is your ADDRESS in California?

2 - Why did you employ an ILLEGAL ALIEN nanny? pic.twitter.com/UxX9Kr9PDL — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) March 29, 2026

He ended it after only 30 minutes? Sheesh ... and Swalwell thinks he should be governor of California?

Also, we can't help but notice that the congressman did NOT answer either of Gilbert's more-than-fair questions. Color us SHOCKED.

You forgot to ask, why did he sleep with a Chinese spy? — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) March 29, 2026

Bleh.

Ask him how he lost his free-ride soccer scholarship if he wants to cry about student loan debt. — J.D. Farmer (@JDFarmer94583) March 29, 2026

Oof. Gettin' personal.

Seems like Swalwell has got a LOT of 'splainin to do.

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