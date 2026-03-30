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FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on March 30, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

It certainly seems to have been raining crap all over Eric Swalwell these past few months; honestly, we couldn't think of a more deserving fella. From claims about his residence NOT being in California, to now this new push from Kash Patel to release information about his Fang Bang days, the guy could be in for a world of hurt.

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To be fair, we're honestly shocked we haven't seen anything more on the mortgage fraud front ... 

Maybe this from Joel Gilbert will stick, though. MAYBE.

Gilbert has been a driving force behind exposing Swalwell for lying about his residence and, OH YEAH, the fact that he allegedly has an illegal alien nanny.

No, really.

Take a gander:

He ended it after only 30 minutes? Sheesh ... and Swalwell thinks he should be governor of California?

Also, we can't help but notice that the congressman did NOT answer either of Gilbert's more-than-fair questions. Color us SHOCKED.

Bleh.

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Oof. Gettin' personal.

Seems like Swalwell has got a LOT of 'splainin to do.

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