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ME-OOOUCH! AOC and Ana Kasparin Get Into VICIOUS Back and Forth About Who Hates Israel MORE and POPCORN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on March 30, 2026
meme

AOC is grateful that the FBI and NYPD were able to stop the assassination of Nerdeen Kiswani by a member of a 'pro-Israel terrorist organization.'

That she didn't list, but ... ok.

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Post continues:

... the assailant is under arrest.

Then, for whatever reason, Ana Kasparian called her out for sending money to Israel.

And that REALLY offended AOC.

We made the same face:

OUCH.

Ok, that was pretty rough; guess accusing AOC of caring about Israel is a bridge too far.

Kasparian fired back:

Post continues:

... blowback thanks to the defensive capabilities Americans are forced to bankroll.  

In addition to voting no on that legislation last year, in 2021 you originally (and correctly) voted “no” on a bill to funnel an extra $1 billion to Israel on top of the $3.8 Billion we already send them every year. You got a little pressure from your corrupt colleagues, changed your vote to “present” and then wept about it…literally. Is that what political “talent” looks like?

Israel was enjoying an economic surplus that year. We, on the other hand, were not. 

As for cashing checks, I’d respectfully ask you to remember who pays yours. It’s the people you’re lying to right now.

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Hooboy.

Let. Them. Fight.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ISRAEL

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