ME-OOOUCH! AOC and Ana Kasparin Get Into VICIOUS Back and Forth About Who Hates Israel MORE and POPCORN

AOC is grateful that the FBI and NYPD were able to stop the assassination of Nerdeen Kiswani by a member of a 'pro-Israel terrorist organization.'

That she didn't list, but ... ok.

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Today, the FBI and NYPD disrupted a plot by a member of a pro-Israel terrorist organization to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani.



This is a reprehensible act of political violence. There is no place for it in our city nor our country.



I am thankful Ms. Kiswani is safe and the… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 27, 2026

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... the assailant is under arrest.

Then, for whatever reason, Ana Kasparian called her out for sending money to Israel.

You should vote to send Israel more money for weapons! 😉 — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) March 28, 2026

And that REALLY offended AOC.

We made the same face:

I never have. Feel free to continue lying publicly, though. Those checks don’t cash themselves and you aren’t talented enough to be relevant with the truth. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2026

OUCH.

Ok, that was pretty rough; guess accusing AOC of caring about Israel is a bridge too far.

Kasparian fired back:

Sure, I might be untalented. Up to others to decide.



But I can deduce that voting “no” on legislation that would cut arms to Israel amounts to supporting U.S. funded arms to Israel…as they carry out war crimes and atrocities daily.



Those crimes are committed with zero fear of… https://t.co/wqNKXMm2qO — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) March 30, 2026

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... blowback thanks to the defensive capabilities Americans are forced to bankroll. In addition to voting no on that legislation last year, in 2021 you originally (and correctly) voted “no” on a bill to funnel an extra $1 billion to Israel on top of the $3.8 Billion we already send them every year. You got a little pressure from your corrupt colleagues, changed your vote to “present” and then wept about it…literally. Is that what political “talent” looks like? Israel was enjoying an economic surplus that year. We, on the other hand, were not. As for cashing checks, I’d respectfully ask you to remember who pays yours. It’s the people you’re lying to right now.

Hooboy.

Let. Them. Fight.

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