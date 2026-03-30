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The COMMENTS! He's Getting DESTROYED! Peter Baker and NYT Circle Wagons Around Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 30, 2026
Meme

At this point, The New York Times should just stop pretending to be any sort of news outlet and admit they are the official propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. While other outlets are pretty bad (looking at YOU, WaPo, with that story about the U.S. putting land mines in a residential area in Iran), nobody is quite as willing to make a fool of themselves as the Times.

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They are truly the Democrats' best friend.

Case in point:

From The New York Times:

In recent days, scores of F.B.I. agents and other personnel in California were instructed to gather the documents on Mr. Swalwell and Ms. Fang, with the goal of working through the weekend to finish a review by early next week, the people said. Supervisors advised the agents to lightly redact the records to obscure some sensitive information and told them the files would be shared with senior administration officials in Washington.

The order from F.B.I. leadership has alarmed some career investigators, partly because the files are extensive and contain significant classified material and private information, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss orders intended to remain secret.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

Because OF COURSE they did.

We totally believe they exist.

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Amazing ... and not in a good way.

Won't someone please think of the guy lying about his residence so he can run for governor of California!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL FBI MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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