The COMMENTS! He's Getting DESTROYED! Peter Baker and NYT Circle Wagons Around Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

At this point, The New York Times should just stop pretending to be any sort of news outlet and admit they are the official propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. While other outlets are pretty bad (looking at YOU, WaPo, with that story about the U.S. putting land mines in a residential area in Iran), nobody is quite as willing to make a fool of themselves as the Times.

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They are truly the Democrats' best friend.

Case in point:

Trump officials have ordered FBI agents to gather documents about a decade-old investigation into Eric Swalwell and his ties to a suspected Chinese spy, alarming law enforcement officials who fear it could be used to smear him. @ewong @DevlinBarrett https://t.co/jdCPeYy3EI — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 29, 2026

From The New York Times:

In recent days, scores of F.B.I. agents and other personnel in California were instructed to gather the documents on Mr. Swalwell and Ms. Fang, with the goal of working through the weekend to finish a review by early next week, the people said. Supervisors advised the agents to lightly redact the records to obscure some sensitive information and told them the files would be shared with senior administration officials in Washington. The order from F.B.I. leadership has alarmed some career investigators, partly because the files are extensive and contain significant classified material and private information, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss orders intended to remain secret.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Because OF COURSE they did.

We totally believe they exist.

New York Times reporter is furious that the public gets to know the truth….



Peter Baker is calling for the government to NOT declassify documents….let that sink in. https://t.co/c2eYuKtp9n — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 29, 2026

It’s truly amazing to see journalists arguing against transparency for elected officials, let alone on important national security matters. https://t.co/EDxbJw6HpC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 29, 2026

Amazing ... and not in a good way.

How does one “smear” someone who was literally in bed with a Chinese spy? https://t.co/U2DTnaqNcZ — RBe (@RBPundit) March 29, 2026

Swalwell is currently the leading Democratic candidate for Governor of America's largest state.



He also had sex with a known Chinese agent and let her appoint staffers.



It is good that this is finally being investigated. https://t.co/jpEwMIhgr7 pic.twitter.com/DLD5EJG9Qq — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 29, 2026

He was involved with a possible spy and serves on the Intelligence committee.

Peter Baker is not concerned about that connection, but IS concerned Swalell’s actions could smear him. https://t.co/buyanfEgi0 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 29, 2026

Won't someone please think of the guy lying about his residence so he can run for governor of California!

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