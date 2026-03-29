So ABOUT Those Huge 'No Kings' Crowds... Same Woman CAUGHT at Multiple 'No Kings' Rallies (Watch)

Aww, yes, our pals on the Left are telling us EIGHT MILLION PEOPLE across the country showed up for the No Kings rallies yesterday.

Organizers are calling it the biggest EVER.

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Now, if you were around any of these rallies, you know better ... especially if you somehow found yourself walking through one of them by accident. And yes, they were small enough that you could walk through by accident.

Heh.

Happened to walk through a "No Kings" protest yesterday. Very old, very white. Lots of silly signs that made no sense. No real message; generalized anti-Trump sentiment. It's basically just liberals upset that their party holds very little power for now. Mobilizing for midterms. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 29, 2026

In other words, it was a giant temper tantrum.

That's all they ever are.

Oh, and about the size of those rallies ... yeah:

🚨LMAO!!!



A woman from Charlotte, North Carolina who is at a protest in South Carolina...admits on air she is "making the rounds" to other protests with friends.



So when they say "thousands showed up"...



...it's the SAME PEOPLE on their 5th stop of the day



Can't make this up! pic.twitter.com/TEKDX44nY9 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 29, 2026

IT'S THE SAME PEOPLE, and while she admits she's driving around, it sounds like others are being bused. C'mon, this is what they do.

We already knew they were being funded by billionaires, but to have actual proof that the same people are behind these huge rallies? Yeah. Not a great look for the crowd, who is stating the obvious about how we do not have kings in America.

That they think this is some sort of winning message is just ... pathetic.

Especially when they are the ones trying to rob millions of Virginians of their voice, vote, and representation.

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