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So ABOUT Those Huge 'No Kings' Crowds... Same Woman CAUGHT at Multiple 'No Kings' Rallies (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on March 29, 2026
Meme

Aww, yes, our pals on the Left are telling us EIGHT MILLION PEOPLE across the country showed up for the No Kings rallies yesterday.

Organizers are calling it the biggest EVER.

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Now, if you were around any of these rallies, you know better ... especially if you somehow found yourself walking through one of them by accident. And yes, they were small enough that you could walk through by accident.

Heh.

In other words, it was a giant temper tantrum.

That's all they ever are.

Oh, and about the size of those rallies ... yeah:

IT'S THE SAME PEOPLE, and while she admits she's driving around, it sounds like others are being bused. C'mon, this is what they do.

We already knew they were being funded by billionaires, but to have actual proof that the same people are behind these huge rallies? Yeah. Not a great look for the crowd, who is stating the obvious about how we do not have kings in America.

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That they think this is some sort of winning message is just ... pathetic.

Especially when they are the ones trying to rob millions of Virginians of their voice, vote, and representation.

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ANTIFA NORTH CAROLINA RIOTS SOUTH CAROLINA

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