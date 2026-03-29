X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE

How do you say the word 'meltdown' in Chinese?

Kash Patel is pressing to release a NEVER BEFORE SEEN investigation of a known liar.



The Washington Post always protects Democrats. https://t.co/25bMsTzJrU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 28, 2026

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Heh.

Yes, since news broke that FBI Director Kash Patel is working to release the probe into Eric Swalwell's Fang Bang kerfluffle, Swalwell has been on X insisting Trump is targeting him because he's scared.

No.

Really.

HA.

HA ha

HA HA ha.

Donald Trump is targeting me. He’s trying to influence the election.



There is only one reason why: he’s scared.https://t.co/met9zdT5S1 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026

What a maroon.

Donald Trump and Kash Patel do not get to pick the next governor. Californians do. pic.twitter.com/zhWh3CXvnF — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026

Of course not. But it doesn't hurt for Californians to see the truth behind a guy who wants them to vote for him, right?

Eric‘s Swalwell is not even a resident of California. He’s trying to cheat the system by renting a small room in a relatives 1300 foot unit to claim residency. Unfortunately California statute requires five years of residency so he still does not qualify to run for California… — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) March 28, 2026

Oh, that's right. He's renting a room or something ...

Okay, this is the one time I’m going to advocate for @RepSwalwell:



He’s definitely not smart enough to have knowingly colluded with the CCP. Now Eric, in the future, if she’s above a 6 and making passes at you, she’s definitely a spy. You’re welcome. https://t.co/9caVxWl3jl — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 29, 2026

We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You’re the one that is scared 😂😂 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 28, 2026

Seriously.

Cry harder, Eric.



You'll never be governor of my beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/HvIlKT5v8s — Moe's Place (@MeetYouAtMoes) March 29, 2026

Don’t you need to live in CA to run for office there? — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) March 28, 2026

Not to mention, it's probably a bad look to have some questionable behavior around a Communist Chinese spy. Even for Californians.

And all you did was sleep with a Chinese spy! How unfair! — Eduardo Carroccio (@BigGiantMonstr) March 29, 2026

IT'S SO UNFAIR!

I think it’s fantastic. Finally justice. — Raven Grace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RavenGrace0613) March 28, 2026

Wouldn't that be something else? Justice? Someone is actually finally paying the price for the actions.

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While we're far too cynical to believe anything will actually come of this ... the fact that he's losing it on X over the possibility of the probe being released is a *chef's kiss*.

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