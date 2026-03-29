X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE

How do you say the word 'meltdown' in Chinese?
Kash Patel is pressing to release a NEVER BEFORE SEEN investigation of a known liar.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 28, 2026
The Washington Post always protects Democrats. https://t.co/25bMsTzJrU
Heh.
Yes, since news broke that FBI Director Kash Patel is working to release the probe into Eric Swalwell's Fang Bang kerfluffle, Swalwell has been on X insisting Trump is targeting him because he's scared.
No.
Really.
HA.
HA ha
HA HA ha.
Donald Trump is targeting me. He’s trying to influence the election.— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026
There is only one reason why: he’s scared.https://t.co/met9zdT5S1
What a maroon.
Donald Trump and Kash Patel do not get to pick the next governor. Californians do. pic.twitter.com/zhWh3CXvnF— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026
Of course not. But it doesn't hurt for Californians to see the truth behind a guy who wants them to vote for him, right?
You right now. pic.twitter.com/DdE6LevCai— Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 28, 2026
Eric‘s Swalwell is not even a resident of California. He’s trying to cheat the system by renting a small room in a relatives 1300 foot unit to claim residency. Unfortunately California statute requires five years of residency so he still does not qualify to run for California…— Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) March 28, 2026
Oh, that's right. He's renting a room or something ...
Recommended
Okay, this is the one time I’m going to advocate for @RepSwalwell:— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 29, 2026
He’s definitely not smart enough to have knowingly colluded with the CCP. Now Eric, in the future, if she’s above a 6 and making passes at you, she’s definitely a spy. You’re welcome. https://t.co/9caVxWl3jl
We see what she did there.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
You’re the one that is scared 😂😂— Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 28, 2026
March 28, 2026
Seriously.
Cry harder, Eric.— Moe's Place (@MeetYouAtMoes) March 29, 2026
You'll never be governor of my beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/HvIlKT5v8s
Don’t you need to live in CA to run for office there?— BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) March 28, 2026
Not to mention, it's probably a bad look to have some questionable behavior around a Communist Chinese spy. Even for Californians.
And all you did was sleep with a Chinese spy! How unfair!— Eduardo Carroccio (@BigGiantMonstr) March 29, 2026
IT'S SO UNFAIR!
I think it’s fantastic. Finally justice.— Raven Grace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RavenGrace0613) March 28, 2026
Wouldn't that be something else? Justice? Someone is actually finally paying the price for the actions.
While we're far too cynical to believe anything will actually come of this ... the fact that he's losing it on X over the possibility of the probe being released is a *chef's kiss*.
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