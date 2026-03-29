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X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on March 29, 2026
Meme

How do you say the word 'meltdown' in Chinese?

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Heh.

Yes, since news broke that FBI Director Kash Patel is working to release the probe into Eric Swalwell's Fang Bang kerfluffle, Swalwell has been on X insisting Trump is targeting him because he's scared.

No.

Really.

HA.

HA ha

HA HA ha.

What a maroon.

Of course not. But it doesn't hurt for Californians to see the truth behind a guy who wants them to vote for him, right?

Oh, that's right. He's renting a room or something ...

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We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

Not to mention, it's probably a bad look to have some questionable behavior around a Communist Chinese spy. Even for Californians.

IT'S SO UNFAIR!

Wouldn't that be something else? Justice? Someone is actually finally paying the price for the actions. 

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While we're far too cynical to believe anything will actually come of this ... the fact that he's losing it on X over the possibility of the probe being released is a *chef's kiss*.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL KASH PATEL

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