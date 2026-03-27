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FINISH THEM! Scott Bessent BODIES Financial Times for Pushing Explicitly FALSE Story About His Fed Plans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You'd think by now, our pals in the media would have figured out that lying openly about any member of the Trump administration is a bad idea.

It's an especially BAD, TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, and STUPID idea to come after Scott Bessent because he will end you.

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We've seen it over and over and over again. 

Case in point, this crap article written by the Financial Times:

Umm... they had to know this wouldn't end well for them.

Bessent went OFF:

Post continues:

... Treasury-Federal Reserve relationship, FT journalists manufactured a story with the headline, “Scott Bessent praised Bank of England as model for tighter oversight of the Federal Reserve.”

These pathetic journalists have clearly fabricated a story to give the impression that both I and the Trump Administration are setting “about restructuring the relationship… at a time when President Donald Trump has launched an unprecedented assault on the world’s most important central bank.”

Their mendacious assertion is based on vague statements from unnamed “financial industry executives familiar with the matter.”

In short, FT has literally manufactured an entirely fake policy position for me and the Administration. Other than furthering a maliciously false narrative of dysfunction and divisiveness, it baffles the mind as to why they would shred their already diminished journalistic credibility.

Over the past 10 years, I have written more than 20,000 words opining on the Federal Reserve decisions, personnel, structure, and modifications. Nowhere have I ever mentioned this ridiculous notion.

The Governor’s letters to the Chancellor have proven to be a useless and perfunctory device.

There is much to be said about the storied Bank of England, but any recreation of its operating framework on this side of the Atlantic has never been contemplated.

The shameful journalists and editors at the FT are shocking in their meretriciousness, lack of standards, and general intellectual libertinism. It is the worst tradition of Fleet Street to manufacture news rather than report on it.

They have brought irredeemable shame to their parent organization, Nikkei Inc., with whom I had previously held excellent relations.

In 2025, I laid out a comprehensive 6,000+ word review of each and every policy reform that I believe should be adopted by the Federal Reserve.

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Pathetic journalists.

Shameful journalists.

Maliciously false narrative.

Sounds about right.

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