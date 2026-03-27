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Now, THAT'S Just SAD: Hakeem Jeffries Stumbles SPECTACULARLY Taking Democrat Victory Lap (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

While we all slept, the Senate passed DHS funding that excludes ICE.

Was this ideal?

No.

Did the Democrats really force Trump to pay PSA agents, though?

Also, no. In fact, many would argue that Trump's threat to declare an emergency and fund TSA without them actually motivated the Senate to get it done. Whatever the reasoning, it's definitely not the win that ol' Hakeem wants you to think it is.

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And c'mon, did they already have this ad made? 

Watch this ridiculousness:

Let's be fair. Hakeem has got to know Democrats didn't force Trump to do anything. While we are understandably disappointed that the funding went down the way it inevitably did, and it feels like Senate Republicans caved and then went on vacation, the truth is, ICE is funded through 2029.

And this can be done via reconciliation.

So, is this really a win for Democrats? Eh ... no.

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Now we get to see what the House does with it.

*crosses fingers*

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