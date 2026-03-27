Now, THAT'S Just SAD: Hakeem Jeffries Stumbles SPECTACULARLY Taking Democrat Victory Lap (Watch)

While we all slept, the Senate passed DHS funding that excludes ICE.

Was this ideal?

No.

Did the Democrats really force Trump to pay PSA agents, though?

Also, no. In fact, many would argue that Trump's threat to declare an emergency and fund TSA without them actually motivated the Senate to get it done. Whatever the reasoning, it's definitely not the win that ol' Hakeem wants you to think it is.

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And c'mon, did they already have this ad made?

Watch this ridiculousness:

Democrats have forced the administration to Pay TSA agents.



And end the airport chaos.



Difficult takes a day, impossible takes a week. pic.twitter.com/Lethnqt1rM — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) March 27, 2026

Let's be fair. Hakeem has got to know Democrats didn't force Trump to do anything. While we are understandably disappointed that the funding went down the way it inevitably did, and it feels like Senate Republicans caved and then went on vacation, the truth is, ICE is funded through 2029.

And this can be done via reconciliation.

So, is this really a win for Democrats? Eh ... no.

Your party’s undying love for illegal aliens should never be underestimated. That Trump has to sign an emergency order only illuminates how much Democrats prioritize all illegal aliens over Americans. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 27, 2026

You scumbag demorats held our country hostage, again, to push your far left policies on us.



I’m sick of you all. — JD Anejo (@AnejoJd) March 27, 2026

Forced?



All Democrats have done is hold hard working Americans hostage. — Southern Squirrel (@CherylJ52005491) March 27, 2026

Now we get to see what the House does with it.

*crosses fingers*

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