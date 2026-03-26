Amy Siskind's Terrible, No Good, Anti-Trump Story About an Old Lady and a Reese's PB Cup Shortage FLOPS

As you read this, please note that this editor is in Virginia and we have plenty of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups available all across the state. So either Amy Siskind is full of it, or she got conned by some nice little old lady at Walgreens.

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Personally, we hope she got conned.

Anyway, here is her sob story about standing in line behind an old woman trying to buy her nephew candy that apparently did not exist in Virginia and she wanted to get it for him because he's being deployed.

See for yourselves:

I had an experience today that I haven't been able to shake. I was waiting in line at Walgreens behind an elderly woman who was trying to decide between different sized bags of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (what she could afford). She was rummaging around her bag looking for… — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 25, 2026

Her post continues ... sorry:

... coupons or credits. She said her nephew was coming to visit from Virginia, and they didn't have these there, and he loved them. I asked her if I could please pay, she accepted and slowly starting walking out with the help of the Walgreens cart for support. After I paid, I asked her if I could help her to her car, and she shared that her nephew was coming up to see her before he got deployed to the Middle East. He is in the navy. She wanted to give him his favorite treat before he left. She is of course worried. This broke my heart. All of it. The inequity. Who we send off to wars. And who, in this case, is sending them. We have a 5x draft dodger making these decisions. He is unbridled, undisciplined and a know it. Today the news is likely that he will use ground troops - for what? What are they giving their lives for? This woman's nephew, and so many sons and daughters might never come home. Please remember the human side of what is happening. I can't shake this interaction.

Again, would someone please let Amy know that there are lots and lots and lots of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in Virginia, including the Norfolk area?

We get it, Lefties like to push mush to get attention to score cheap political points and get clicks and taps but COME ON.

Man, now we want a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Luckily, we can get in our car, drive five minutes, and buy a bunch of them here in Virginia.

YAY!

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