Harmeet K. Dhillon Goes THERE Dropping Adam Schiff for Trying to Bully Trump Nominee Kathleen Lane

Adam Schiff is a toad and an all-around bully.

And in other news, water is wet.

Just look at how he treated (or mistreated, we should say) Trump nominee Kathleen Lane:

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Sen. SCHIFF: Have you tried a case to verdict?



Trump nominee: I worked on a bench trial and handled seven as a clerk.



Schiff: The judge handles trials. Were you lead counsel?



Nom: No.



Schiff: Your trial experience is as second or third lawyer on one bench trial?



Nom: Yes. pic.twitter.com/CNRpcBpIqv — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) March 25, 2026

He's just such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

A bad guy, all-around.

Harmeet K. Dhillon chimed in to drop him?

Have you ever needed a pardon? https://t.co/SyUA2emcXv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) March 26, 2026

We bet she has not.

But Adam ...

Hrm.

Has Schiff ever been connected to Ed Buck that raped and overdosed black teens in his apartment? 👀 — Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) March 26, 2026

MEEP.

Yes — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) March 26, 2026

MEEP MEEP.

Full transparency, we have seen many, many, MANY posts mentioning Ed Buck when addressing Schiff, but seeing Dhillon connect the two? ALL THE MEEP.

I’m sure the likes of Adam Schiff has vast trial experience….

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YN39Jep4wr — Buddah33 (@Buddah33179160) March 26, 2026

Come on, now, be fair. Schiff has done plenty to impeach Trump for a fake Russian hoax ... heck, more than once.

Ahem.

Harmeet please tell us justice is coming! — 🇺🇸Kim🇺🇸 (@KimboMycountry2) March 26, 2026

Pretty please.

Schiff is such a weasel. — Tracy Watson (@watstray) March 26, 2026

No offense to any weasels who may be reading ... and fin.

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