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Harmeet K. Dhillon Goes THERE Dropping Adam Schiff for Trying to Bully Trump Nominee Kathleen Lane

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on March 26, 2026

Adam Schiff is a toad and an all-around bully.

And in other news, water is wet.

Just look at how he treated (or mistreated, we should say) Trump nominee Kathleen Lane:

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He's just such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

A bad guy, all-around.

Harmeet K. Dhillon chimed in to drop him?

We bet she has not.

But Adam ... 

Hrm.

MEEP.

MEEP MEEP.

Full transparency, we have seen many, many, MANY posts mentioning Ed Buck when addressing Schiff, but seeing Dhillon connect the two? ALL THE MEEP.

Come on, now, be fair. Schiff has done plenty to impeach Trump for a fake Russian hoax ... heck, more than once. 

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Ahem.

Pretty please.

No offense to any weasels who may be reading ... and fin.

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ADAM SCHIFF HARMEET K. DHILLON JUDGES SENATE

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Just WOW: DataRepublican UNLOADS on Sen. John Thune for 'Pretending to TRY' and Pass the SAVE Act Sam J.
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