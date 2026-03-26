Marjorie Taylor Greene's Desperate Attempt at Relevance Taunting the GOP With Electoral Losses BACKFIRES

Looks like Marjoir Taylor Greene is trying to get another invitation to sit in with the heifers on The View.

That, or she's realized nobody but her fellow antisemites who believe Jews have special lasers to control the weather care about what she has to say.

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Whatever her reasoning, this post did not go over well.

Take a gander:

I’d like to congratulate two time Congressional candidate loser Laura Loomer, MIGA foreign op Mark Levin, and Neocon murdering psycho Senator Lindsey Graham for leading Republicans into slaughter going into midterms.

Your incessant lies to President Trump have destroyed all faith… pic.twitter.com/dpC9W540X7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 25, 2026

Post continues:

... in the GOP. I’d also like to remind everyone that when I led the party on the campaign trail fighting for America First in ‘22 and ‘24, all the GOP did was win win win! But after Trump called me a traitor and said he would destroy me for releasing the Epstein files, I refuse to fight for Trump and the Republican Party that defends the Epstein class, wages pointless foreign wars, and pursues America LAST.I never changed, Trump and the GOP betrayed their voters and took in the trash we threw out of the party.Loomer, Levin, and Lady Lindsey are the BEST political consultants the Democrat Party could ever imagine!!!

Note: Typically, we break these posts out the way the writer does on X, but this is how she wrote it; we're fairly convinced that grammar is not her friend.

Someone close to MTG should really explain to her how many of those elections were BEFORE the strikes in Iran; cute how she's trying to blame that (and likely, Israel) for these losses.

Almost all these elections happened before the Iran conflict. https://t.co/OMr8xNO7k5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2026

This 'hate Israel' group is just not a smart movement.

You vile, evil, vicious hag. Tell everyone more about how you lobbied for your illegal construction workers to be allowed in, so it didn't hurt your business. Lets be honest here, Marj, you only care about your podcast circuit, illegals and what benefits you.… — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) March 25, 2026

Oof.

Disagree. Internal fighting like this only helps the opposition. Donald Trump built the movement that brought millions of voters into the GOP, and staying united behind that agenda is what wins elections—not tearing each other down publicly. — Maga Nadine (@femalebodybuil6) March 25, 2026

Large Marge doesn't care about that. She only cares about vilifying Israel these days.

This chick is so in-self aware, she doesn’t even realize no one cares!! Be gone troll! — Patriotic Girl (@LindaHamlett19) March 25, 2026

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Hey now, lots of groypers care what she thinks. Heh.

You quit, so STFU — Michele (@mlo_crmb) March 25, 2026

Seems pretty simple.

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