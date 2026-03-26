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Marjorie Taylor Greene's Desperate Attempt at Relevance Taunting the GOP With Electoral Losses BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Looks like Marjoir Taylor Greene is trying to get another invitation to sit in with the heifers on The View.

That, or she's realized nobody but her fellow antisemites who believe Jews have special lasers to control the weather care about what she has to say.

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Whatever her reasoning, this post did not go over well.

Take a gander:

Post continues:

... in the GOP.

I’d also like to remind everyone that when I led the party on the campaign trail fighting for America First in ‘22 and ‘24, all the GOP did was win win win! But after Trump called me a traitor and said he would destroy me for releasing the Epstein files, I refuse to fight for Trump and the Republican Party that defends the Epstein class, wages pointless foreign wars, and pursues America LAST.I never changed, Trump and the GOP betrayed their voters and took in the trash we threw out of the party.Loomer, Levin, and Lady Lindsey are the BEST political consultants the Democrat Party could ever imagine!!!

Note: Typically, we break these posts out the way the writer does on X, but this is how she wrote it; we're fairly convinced that grammar is not her friend.

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Someone close to MTG should really explain to her how many of those elections were BEFORE the strikes in Iran; cute how she's trying to blame that (and likely, Israel) for these losses.

This 'hate Israel' group is just not a smart movement.

Oof.

Large Marge doesn't care about that. She only cares about vilifying Israel these days.

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Hey now, lots of groypers care what she thinks. Heh.

Seems pretty simple.

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