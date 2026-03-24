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We SHOULD Be Shocked, BUUUT We're Not: Check Out the Secret Facebook Group Rashida Tlaib Belongs to

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Wait ... no way.

You mean to tell us Rashida Tlaib, the same woman who has chanted, 'From the river to the sea,' is in a Facebook group where they glorify Hamas terrorists? Gosh, that's so unlke her. She's usually so pro-America and by definition, supportive of Israel and our allies.

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Maybe it's just late in the day, and we need coffee, but man, we've got nothin'.

From Fox News:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month, Fox News Digital has found. 

The Michigan Democrat is a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook. The group is hidden from non-members and does not appear on the platform's search engine, though Fox News Digital was able to gain access to it.

The group's founder, Maher Abdel-qader, who has extensive ties to Tlaib and has also been linked to other liberal politicians, has come under fire in the past for his antisemitic social media posts, including questioning if the Holocaust ever occurred.

So she hangs out with people who question the existence of the Holocaust. Have you guys ever noticed how much the crazy Right and the crazy Left have in common when it comes to antisemitism? Just sayin' ... 

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In other news, water is STILL wet.

We've been asking ourselves this very question for a long, long time.

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ANTISEMITISM FOX NEWS HAMAS HOLOCAUST

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