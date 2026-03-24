DIABOLICAL: So Desperate to Pin Kirk's Murder on Israel (?), Joe Kent Now Aiding Tyler Robinson's Defense

There's crazy, and then there's whatever the heck is.

There's evil, and then there's whatever the heck this is.

Imagine being so obsessed with hating Israel that you'd try to help the man who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk. We really don't have any words for what is going on here, or how what has happened to Joe Kent.

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Except maybe WHAT THE EFF?!

Joe Kent says he is skeptical that Tyler Robinson, who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk, was the lone shooter. That accusation could undermine the prosecutors’ case against Robinson. Kent says he knew of the risk before he decided to speak out. pic.twitter.com/hd6QNHw4jo — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 24, 2026

WAT?

The former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, says that the FBI did not properly investigate the assassination last fall of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. “The FBI was pretty forceful in saying we couldn’t investigate further,” he told Public. “I saw… pic.twitter.com/2d7EwTPAKp — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 24, 2026

Post continues:

... action being taken.” Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a text message and a note to his trans-identified romantic partner. His defense team may now be able to use Kent’s allegations that the government is suppressing evidence and did not do a proper investigation to their advantage. Kent said he knew that he might be called as a witness before he made his statements that a “foreign nexus” may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination. “I was definitely warned of that over and over again,” said Kent. “If I end up having to play that role, then I’ll do it. It’s not something I’m seeking.” When pressed that his testimony could help the Robinson defense, Kent said, “Then, honestly, so be it. If it gets us to the truth… That’s obviously the risk I’m taking.” Neither Robinson’s attorneys nor the prosecuting attorney responded to requests for comment from Public.

Yeah, because this is absolutely bats**t.

“I’m not casting doubt on whether Tyler Robinson is innocent or guilty. I’m saying we were not allowed to examine any foreign links to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.” @joekent16jan19 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 24, 2026

Anything to blame Israel.

You've gotta be kidding us.

We hardly blame Laura Loomer for being fired up:

BREAKING:



It is being reported by @shellenberger that @joekent16jan19 agreed to contact Tyler Robinson’s legal defense team and said he would testify in support of Robinson, the man who assassinated Charlie Kirk.



I called it. Absolutely diabolical. I said Kent was aiding Tyler… https://t.co/9gHkck3GCo pic.twitter.com/50Vp5UZf28 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 24, 2026

Post continues:

... Robinson’s defense and jeopardizing the trial. Joe Kent is so obsessed with blaming Israel that he is now aiding Charlie’s assassin because he wants to push the lie that Israel killed Charlie Kirk.

The whole thing is nuts. They've been attacking Kirk's widow, and now they're trying to use his assassination to frame Israel so they can feed their antisemitic followers.

What a horrific, vile group of people.

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