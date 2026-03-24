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DIABOLICAL: So Desperate to Pin Kirk's Murder on Israel (?), Joe Kent Now Aiding Tyler Robinson's Defense

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File

There's crazy, and then there's whatever the heck is.

There's evil, and then there's whatever the heck this is.

Imagine being so obsessed with hating Israel that you'd try to help the man who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk. We really don't have any words for what is going on here, or how what has happened to Joe Kent.

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Except maybe WHAT THE EFF?!

WAT?

Post continues:

... action being taken.”

Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a text message and a note to his trans-identified romantic partner. His defense team may now be able to use Kent’s allegations that the government is suppressing evidence and did not do a proper investigation to their advantage.

Kent said he knew that he might be called as a witness before he made his statements that a “foreign nexus” may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination. “I was definitely warned of that over and over again,” said Kent. “If I end up having to play that role, then I’ll do it. It’s not something I’m seeking.”

When pressed that his testimony could help the Robinson defense, Kent said, “Then, honestly, so be it. If it gets us to the truth… That’s obviously the risk I’m taking.”

Neither Robinson’s attorneys nor the prosecuting attorney responded to requests for comment from Public.

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Yeah, because this is absolutely bats**t.

Anything to blame Israel.

You've gotta be kidding us.

We hardly blame Laura Loomer for being fired up:

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... Robinson’s defense and jeopardizing the trial. 

Joe Kent is so obsessed with blaming Israel that he is now aiding Charlie’s assassin because he wants to push the lie that Israel killed Charlie Kirk. 

The whole thing is nuts. They've been attacking Kirk's widow, and now they're trying to use his assassination to frame Israel so they can feed their antisemitic followers.

What a horrific, vile group of people.

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