HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Democrats, the mainstream media, and the Left have finally figured out that implying that people of color are too stupid to get an ID was a losing talking point. So what did they do? Did they stop lying about voter ID and accept that the majority of Americans support it?

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Oh no.

They moved on to another group, implying THEY are too stupid to do it, and we shouldn't make it harder on them to prove who they are when they vote.

And that's WOMEN.

Apparently, women can't figure out how to get all their important documents in order to prove they are legally in this country and can therefore vote in our elections. No, really. And it's especially those dimwitted married women who could have the most trouble.

Dimwitted women like Mika Brzezinski.

Hey, don't take our word for it, Joe Scarborough is the one who said it ... in front of her.

Watch her FACE:

YIKES: Mika Brzezinski's face as Joe Scarborough RUTHLESSLY humiliates her for being a woman who can't get a passport is ROUGH.



She is clearly NOT please with how patronizing Joe is being.



This is hard to watch.



Drama on the Morning Joe set? pic.twitter.com/ZwCsGJAzWe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

What was he thinking?!

If she needs help, I can help her get her birth certificate. — carrie garrett (@cari_garrett) March 24, 2026

Aww, so many givers out there. And honestly, it's not hard. Heck, this editor would be more than happy to help Mika figure it all out.

Heh.

They just need to admit that if they secure our elections, lots and lots of Democrats are going to lose. And they SHOULD lose if illegas are voting for them.

This isn't rocket science.

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Related:

Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND Hypocritical

Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

Bridget Phetasy Wrote a Spectacular Piece for Sane Women ... She Gets It

Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to Get and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt

Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems Enemies Goes SOOO WRONG

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