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HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on March 24, 2026
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Democrats, the mainstream media, and the Left have finally figured out that implying that people of color are too stupid to get an ID was a losing talking point. So what did they do? Did they stop lying about voter ID and accept that the majority of Americans support it?

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Oh no.

They moved on to another group, implying THEY are too stupid to do it, and we shouldn't make it harder on them to prove who they are when they vote.

And that's WOMEN.

Apparently, women can't figure out how to get all their important documents in order to prove they are legally in this country and can therefore vote in our elections. No, really. And it's especially those dimwitted married women who could have the most trouble.

Dimwitted women like Mika Brzezinski.

Hey, don't take our word for it, Joe Scarborough is the one who said it ... in front of her.

Watch her FACE:

What was he thinking?!

Aww, so many givers out there. And honestly, it's not hard. Heck, this editor would be more than happy to help Mika figure it all out.

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Heh.

They just need to admit that if they secure our elections, lots and lots of Democrats are going to lose. And they SHOULD lose if illegas are voting for them.

This isn't rocket science.

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WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH) Sam J.
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