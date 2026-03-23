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Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems Enemies Goes SOOO WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Amy McGrath is upset that Trump called Democrats the enemies of the country.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, our sides.

Guess the truth hurts.

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You know, we looked all through her posts, and we can't seem to find anything from her calling Biden out for labeling MAGA Republicans as a threat to our democracy. Almost as if she's an insincere hack looking to score lazy and cheap political points.

Because that's what she is and that's what she's doing.

Case in point.

Biden also targeted parents across the country, insinuating they were domestic terrorists. And OH YEAH, he had people praying outside of abortion clinics arrested.

But sure, Trump is the bad guy for being honest about a party that puts Americans below illegals.

Totally.

Not clutching her pearls about it, that's for sure.

Remember when Obama called Republicans 'bitter clingers'?

We do.

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Tsk tsk, we're not supposed to remember those things.

Unfortunately for Amy, we all do.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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AMY MCGRATH DEMOCRAT PARTY HARMEET K. DHILLON ICE VIRGINIA

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