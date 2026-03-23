Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems Enemies Goes SOOO WRONG

Amy McGrath is upset that Trump called Democrats the enemies of the country.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, our sides.

Guess the truth hurts.

Labeling every American of the opposition political party as an enemy to the country may be the most un-American thing any president has ever said. Dangerous. pic.twitter.com/hPVCYDCQvA — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 22, 2026

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You know, we looked all through her posts, and we can't seem to find anything from her calling Biden out for labeling MAGA Republicans as a threat to our democracy. Almost as if she's an insincere hack looking to score lazy and cheap political points.

Because that's what she is and that's what she's doing.

Case in point.

Biden also targeted parents across the country, insinuating they were domestic terrorists. And OH YEAH, he had people praying outside of abortion clinics arrested.

But sure, Trump is the bad guy for being honest about a party that puts Americans below illegals.

Totally.

Were you in a coma during Biden’s Presidency, dear? pic.twitter.com/KNqcMKLFH6 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 23, 2026

Not clutching her pearls about it, that's for sure.

What did Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden call conservatives? You don't get to take the high ground on this one. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) March 23, 2026

Remember when Obama called Republicans 'bitter clingers'?

We do.

New to politics are you? pic.twitter.com/gxFg8EXL72 — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) March 22, 2026

Tsk tsk, we're not supposed to remember those things.

Unfortunately for Amy, we all do.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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