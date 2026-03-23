EPIC Post Fact-Checks Point-By-Point Every Dolt Claiming Trump's Plan for Iran Is THE SAME As Obama's

It's always fun watching people who try to give Obama credit for all the good things Trump has done while blaming Trump (and even W.) for all of the bad things Obama did. It must be nice to have such a brainwashed, willing cult of worshipers to find a way to make him look all-knowing, good, and POWERFUL, no matter what he does.

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Trump could cure cancer, and they'd find a way to say that since Obama didn't do it, he gave Trump the opportunity to do it.

Or something.

We wish we were joking.

For example, many dolts are claiming that Trump's plan with Iran is the same one that Obama had ...

Trump is literally proposing the same exact plan that President Obama already had in place before Trump ended it. pic.twitter.com/7qxacL3oMR — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 22, 2026

Except, of course, that's not true.

Kudos to Philip Klein from NRO:

The JCPOA:

1) Loosened restrictions on missiles.

2) Allowed enrichment.

3) Didnt decommission reactors.

4-5) Didn’t address Iran’s malign regional behavior.

6) Didnt include “anytime/anywhere” inspections. Gave Iran right to refuse and trigger a 24 day wait.

Other than that… https://t.co/B6hlyGPSMi — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 22, 2026

HA HA HA HA

All the bad things Obama's plan allowed are no longer allowed... that seems like a really big difference to us. Hey, we're certainly not experts but still.

Correct.



It’s amazing that the JCPOA’s defenders are saying this would be the same thing.



I get the impression that almost none of them are actually familiar with what it did and didn’t do.



Trump’s conditions are considerably stricter than the JCPOA. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) March 22, 2026

The reality of the JCPOA is lost on many people.

Clearly.

I don’t see any pallets of cash though — Coral (@bobandcoral) March 22, 2026

SHOW US THE PALLETS OF CASH, BRO.

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