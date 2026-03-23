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EPIC Post Fact-Checks Point-By-Point Every Dolt Claiming Trump's Plan for Iran Is THE SAME As Obama's

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on March 23, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

It's always fun watching people who try to give Obama credit for all the good things Trump has done while blaming Trump (and even W.) for all of the bad things Obama did. It must be nice to have such a brainwashed, willing cult of worshipers to find a way to make him look all-knowing, good, and POWERFUL, no matter what he does.

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Trump could cure cancer, and they'd find a way to say that since Obama didn't do it, he gave Trump the opportunity to do it.

Or something.

We wish we were joking.

For example, many dolts are claiming that Trump's plan with Iran is the same one that Obama had ... 

Except, of course, that's not true.

Kudos to Philip Klein from NRO:

HA HA HA HA

All the bad things Obama's plan allowed are no longer allowed... that seems like a really big difference to us. Hey, we're certainly not experts but still.

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The reality of the JCPOA is lost on many people.

Clearly.

SHOW US THE PALLETS OF CASH, BRO.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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