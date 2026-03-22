A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement

In the chaotic Democratic primary for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, Rep. Haley Stevens appears increasingly desperate for validation. So desperate, in fact, that she is willing to lie about an endorsement. Multiple times.

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We can't even make this up.

Here's the tea...

Axios originally reported that the moderate 'ModSquad' - a group of Senate Democrats including Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), and Mark Warner (Va.), along with Michigan's own Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, had collectively endorsed Stevens.

If we're being fair, we'd never heard of this ModSquad before we came across this embarrassing AF story, but we digress.

However, her claim quickly unraveled, with Axios being forced to issue a correction clarifying that the endorsement came solely from the ModSquad PAC, spearheaded by its chair, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and not from the individual senators themselves.

Whoopsie.

Axios corrects their ModSquad endorsing Stevens in Michigan item:https://t.co/PIIcBV8AcV pic.twitter.com/oVUYm7fugr — Adam Wren (@adamwren) March 20, 2026

That'll leave a mark.

Slotkin and Peters are **NOT** endorsing in #MISen



If they are a part of a "group", that does not mean individual endorsements. Only Leader @CortezMasto (D-NV) is an individual endorsement at this time



Slotkin has made it clear she wont endorsehttps://t.co/h5wVvvrvHr — umichvoter (@umichvoter) March 20, 2026

Woof.

weirdly not the first time Poochie has touted a fake endorsement 🥴 https://t.co/btEMATIbBv pic.twitter.com/uYgcx1Rdbo — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) March 20, 2026

Poochie.

If I had s nickel for every time this has happened id have like at least like 15 cents, but also, kind of crazy this keeps happening. https://t.co/F5nifYymfU — Joey (@MeditronS) March 20, 2026

In a messy three-way pileup where endorsements can make or break momentum, Stevens' obvious pattern of faking endorsements has people questioning her campaign's credibility as she spins to create a following that doesn't actually seem to exist.

Let them FIGHT.

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