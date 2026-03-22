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A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on March 22, 2026
Haley Stevens For Congress

In the chaotic Democratic primary for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, Rep. Haley Stevens appears increasingly desperate for validation. So desperate, in fact, that she is willing to lie about an endorsement. Multiple times.

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We can't even make this up.

Here's the tea...

Axios originally reported that the moderate 'ModSquad' - a group of Senate Democrats including Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), and Mark Warner (Va.), along with Michigan's own Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, had collectively endorsed Stevens. 

If we're being fair, we'd never heard of this ModSquad before we came across this embarrassing AF story, but we digress.

However, her claim quickly unraveled, with Axios being forced to issue a correction clarifying that the endorsement came solely from the ModSquad PAC, spearheaded by its chair, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and not from the individual senators themselves.

Whoopsie.

That'll leave a mark.

Woof.

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Poochie. 

In a messy three-way pileup where endorsements can make or break momentum, Stevens' obvious pattern of faking endorsements has people questioning her campaign's credibility as she spins to create a following that doesn't actually seem to exist.

Let them FIGHT.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AXIOS CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE

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