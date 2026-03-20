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Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on March 20, 2026
Screenshot via Fox News

We have a real problem with some people on the Right (supposedly) who keep insisting Israel dragged Trump into a war with Iran. Now, if we're being honest, most of these so-called pundits have an anti-Israel agenda behind everything they are putting out there, but that hasn't stopped them from acting like they have America's best interests at heart.

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Even though what they're saying and doing could absolutely put Americans at risk.

And please, they really want us to believe that anyone could tell Trump what to do? Let alone Israel?

C'mon, enough with the clicks and taps, get real.

Greg Gutfeld said it best:

What he said.

All of it.

Shredded. We love that word. And it works so well here.

Lawrence always is.

We wish it were just the Left, but oh no, the conspiracy conglomerate is out there pushing crazy stuff about Netanyahu being dead, claiming Trump is owned by the Jews ... then again, the head of this group was recently claiming a demon attacked him, so ... yeah.

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Remember when we thought things were stupid? They were smarter then, which is nuts.

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Make It Make SENSE: Iranian Television Aired THIS Tucker Carlson Segment As Pro-Iranian Regime Propaganda

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY GREG GUTFELD IRAN ISRAEL

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