Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing

We have a real problem with some people on the Right (supposedly) who keep insisting Israel dragged Trump into a war with Iran. Now, if we're being honest, most of these so-called pundits have an anti-Israel agenda behind everything they are putting out there, but that hasn't stopped them from acting like they have America's best interests at heart.

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Even though what they're saying and doing could absolutely put Americans at risk.

And please, they really want us to believe that anyone could tell Trump what to do? Let alone Israel?

C'mon, enough with the clicks and taps, get real.

Greg Gutfeld said it best:

🚨 Greg Gutfeld pushes back on claims President Trump is influenced by Israel, saying Trump has warned about the Iranian threat since the 1980s.pic.twitter.com/mhZOgAmPBb — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 16, 2026

What he said.

All of it.

🚨BREAKING: Greg Gutfeld just ABSOLUTELY SHREDDED the pathetic claim that Israel “made” Trump attack Iran:



“That has been disproven by history! You have 40 years of Trump talking about Iran. He said what he was going to do to Iran in the 1980s!”

pic.twitter.com/gzDxVaweB1 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 18, 2026

Shredded. We love that word. And it works so well here.

It was a thing of beauty!! And don’t forget Lawrence Jones’ comments. He was great too. — VSR (@VsrVuk) March 18, 2026

Lawrence always is.

Don't confuse Democrats' theory with facts. — US Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NJ_USA_Patriot) March 18, 2026

We wish it were just the Left, but oh no, the conspiracy conglomerate is out there pushing crazy stuff about Netanyahu being dead, claiming Trump is owned by the Jews ... then again, the head of this group was recently claiming a demon attacked him, so ... yeah.

Remember when we thought things were stupid? They were smarter then, which is nuts.

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