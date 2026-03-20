Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Dems Need to Take Back the House (ZERO Pushback...
Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not...
The Role of Prayer in American Wars From the Revolution to Today
Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd...
Here's the TSA Line at Houston's Bush Airport (Thank Sen. Schumer and the...
VIP
Mike Lee Explains Why Dems Saying They're OK With Voter ID but Not...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT...
Left-On-Left Crime: Mehdi Hasan Dubs Bill Clinton 'Liar' + 'Epstein Class' Because He...
Tim Walz Complains WH 'Cutting Off' MN Health Care Funds—Funny, That's $250M Less...
Cruel Hoax Targets Erika Kirk: Shopping Spree Lie Exposed as Sick Attack on...
Tattoo Breakthrough: Elizabeth Warren Gives Graham Platner’s Nazi Ink a Pass, Endorses Him...
VIP
Vox Profiles the ‘Ragebait Candidate’ to Whom Young GOP Voters Are Paying Attention
Dem Mazie Hirono Claims Illegal Aliens Won’t Break Our Election Laws Because They...
CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain...

'Lisa, Lisa, LISA': Sarah Palin Takes Lisa Murkowski APART for Claiming It's Hard to Get an ID in Alaska

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:38 AM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We expect Democrats to lie their arses off about it being hard to get an ID. That's what they've been doing for decades at this point, but to see a supposed Republican doing it? That can only mean one thing ...

Advertisement

We're talking about Lisa Murkowski.

And to be fair, we're not convinced she's really a Republican anyway.

Sarah Palin was also less than impressed with Murkowski's ID BS:

Same, Lisa. Waiting for your answer.

Oof.

Ouch.

Fair enough.

Well, that, and her dad.

Recommended

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees
Sam J.
Advertisement

Big time.

There are many things one can't do without an ID ... but Murkowski and (other) Democrats are fine letting people disappear from society if that means they won't push for Voter ID.

Weird, right?

============================================================

Related:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees

BAHAHAHAA! Check Out the Name Adam Kinzinger Gave the Documentary He Made About ... Himself (No, Really)

Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin and HERE Are the BEST

Make It Make SENSE: Iranian Television Aired THIS Tucker Carlson Segment As Pro-Iranian Regime Propaganda

HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying to Cast Doubts on GOP There

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALASKA LISA MURKOWSKI SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing
Sam J.
Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not Afraid; Chuck Norris Passes at 86
Gordon K
Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Dems Need to Take Back the House (ZERO Pushback From CNN's Reporter)
Doug P.
So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Here's the TSA Line at Houston's Bush Airport (Thank Sen. Schumer and the Democrats!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees Sam J.
Advertisement