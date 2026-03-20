'Lisa, Lisa, LISA': Sarah Palin Takes Lisa Murkowski APART for Claiming It's Hard to Get an ID in Alaska

We expect Democrats to lie their arses off about it being hard to get an ID. That's what they've been doing for decades at this point, but to see a supposed Republican doing it? That can only mean one thing ...

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We're talking about Lisa Murkowski.

And to be fair, we're not convinced she's really a Republican anyway.

Sarah Palin was also less than impressed with Murkowski's ID BS:

🤦🏻‍♀️dearLord🤦🏻‍♀️

Lisa, Lisa, Lisa… WHO up here in Alaska can’t get an ID?

I await your answer #murkowski https://t.co/2VhMO2by0z — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 20, 2026

Same, Lisa. Waiting for your answer.

Sarah, we all know it's not about people getting and having an ID, it's about Lisa losing her seat. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) March 20, 2026

Murkowski has to be a democrat... 🤔 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 20, 2026

Love seeing you in my feed!



Gotta get her out of government. Out of the Senate and block her from becoming Governor. She’s a disaster. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) March 20, 2026

Oof.

Ouch.

Fair enough.

Ranked choice voting is the only reason she was elected. Get rid of it Alaska! — Jessica Martinez 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JessicaFor56th) March 20, 2026

Well, that, and her dad.

Thank you! Exactly. We already show IDs to vote here- she is such a liar!!! — Nadi (@Nadi3138) March 20, 2026

Big time.

We can’t see a doctor without an ID. https://t.co/N5yClBlIbe — Poetic Justice 🇺🇸 (@c_justis7) March 20, 2026

There are many things one can't do without an ID ... but Murkowski and (other) Democrats are fine letting people disappear from society if that means they won't push for Voter ID.

Weird, right?

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