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HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying to Cast Doubts on GOP There

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on March 19, 2026
Twitchy

There are a few things Democrats want more than Texas:

Illegals voting, Virginia Republicans losing their representation, men in women's bathrooms ... and then TEXAS.

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And for whatever reason, they've decided the VEGAN Democrat, James Talarico, is the guy to get it done. We suppose this is better than the furry skateboard (Beto, we're lookin' at you, bud), but not by much.

Jessica Tarlov tried building Talarico up to imply that Republicans are worried about him and about losing Texas:

Post continues:

... Republican guard that hasn’t delivered for Texans.

James Talarico’s philosophy is simple: Texans have suffered under one-party rule for too long. Plus, his policies aren’t even left-wing! Public and private healthcare options. A fair immigration system and a secure border. Painting him as extreme won’t stick when his policies aren’t.

It's always funny to watch stupid Lefties try to pretend they're smart about Texas politics.

You know, like Jessica.

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Yup.

That's the concern in every state, our dude. 

Pass the SAVE Act.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS GOP JESSICA TARLOV TEXAS WOKE

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