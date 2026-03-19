HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying to Cast Doubts on GOP There

There are a few things Democrats want more than Texas:

Illegals voting, Virginia Republicans losing their representation, men in women's bathrooms ... and then TEXAS.

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And for whatever reason, they've decided the VEGAN Democrat, James Talarico, is the guy to get it done. We suppose this is better than the furry skateboard (Beto, we're lookin' at you, bud), but not by much.

Jessica Tarlov tried building Talarico up to imply that Republicans are worried about him and about losing Texas:

It’s funny that the GOP even has to be concerned about Texas - it shouldn’t even be a consideration if they were doing a good job.



The time for a “woke tweets” election is long gone. Especially when the Republican options are either corrupt and a philanderer or part of the old… pic.twitter.com/tJmFsjUYlL — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 18, 2026

Post continues:

... Republican guard that hasn’t delivered for Texans. James Talarico’s philosophy is simple: Texans have suffered under one-party rule for too long. Plus, his policies aren’t even left-wing! Public and private healthcare options. A fair immigration system and a secure border. Painting him as extreme won’t stick when his policies aren’t.

It's always funny to watch stupid Lefties try to pretend they're smart about Texas politics.

You know, like Jessica.

LOL! You are dumb... Texas is RED af. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 18, 2026

Just like you, your woke candidate is a joke. https://t.co/GJjvE19bgZ — MyThoughts (@MyThoughts1962) March 18, 2026

Yup.

Texans concern is the fraudulent vote... pic.twitter.com/hzPseHhBC2 — C Moody (@moody615533) March 18, 2026

That's the concern in every state, our dude.

Pass the SAVE Act.

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