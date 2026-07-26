Fauci Email Quote Should Have Caused Immediate Concern

"This is a direct quote from one of Dr. Anthony Fauci's newly released emails," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweets. "While publicly posturing as a champion of science, he was privately directing his staff to destroy federal records. This is a blatant violation, a betrayal of the public trust, and further proof that Fauci engaged in a coverup from the very beginning of the pandemic."

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This is a direct quote from one of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s newly released emails.



While publicly posturing as a champion of science, he was privately directing his staff to destroy federal records.



This is a blatant violation, a betrayal of the public trust, and further proof that… pic.twitter.com/kNAL55nusH — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 26, 2026

If an email contains the phrase, "Please delete this email after you read it," it should cause immediate concern. Emails are electronic communications, and as such, they are easily referenced at any point. No one would put a phrase such as that into a communication unless the party on the sending end wants it not to be available for future reference. So there must be something contained in the email, if not the entire email, that the sender does not want to make the rounds. That does not bespeak of a government agency with nothing to hide. Therefore, it raises immediate concerns. It looks suspicious. It throws into controversy anything related to that office, its agency, and the government agencies and departments that surround it.