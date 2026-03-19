Megyn Kelly Ditches the Last Shred of Sanity We Hoped She Had Left With Not 1 but 2 (3?!) CRAY-CRAY Posts

We are not at all enjoying our current time and space, where good people we looked up to are suddenly losing their marbles and going all in on being anti-Israel. We gave up on Tucker Carlson long ago (that whole claim about a demon attacking him was pretty out there), but full disclosure, this editor has not wanted to give up on Megyn Kelly.

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Unfortunately, we may just have to take her word for it at this point and let it go because ... woof.

Her timeline isn't getting any better.

For example, this post threatens that we assume the Trump administration will not indict Joe Kent or Tucker Carlson. We didn't know that was a possibility but if they are leaking information to bad actors, why would they be special and not indicted?

Take a gander:

You wanna rip the GOP apart right to its core and prevent a single America First voter from participating in the midterms? Indict Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson. See how that works out. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 19, 2026

We hate to break this to Kelly, but she and her new pals are the ones ripping the GOP apart.

And then there's this, where Kelly is suddenly shocked that our flag is shown with Israel's flag. No, really.

Holy s**t is this real? https://t.co/NgBqDhcPHQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 19, 2026

*sigh*

Is this?

What is going on here?

“Holy s**t”? What’s the big deal? It’s simply representing who’s on what side..



The US and Israel are on the same side vs the regime in Iran. This really isn’t a “holy s**t” moment.. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) March 19, 2026

Not at all.

Why are you doing this?



Why are you suddenly pretending to be shocked by very normal things in order to imply a vast conspiracy? — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 19, 2026

It's a fair question.

Is this her answer?

We’re independent, we’re not controlled by anyone, and it’s driving them insane. https://t.co/9ebRbFtQdg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 19, 2026

Driving who insane? What? Independent of whom? WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON?!!?

Megyn, blink if you need help. We're only sort of kidding.

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Related:

WOOF: Yale Prof Tim Snyder SCHOOLED on Basic Economics After He Claims 'Migrants Pay Their Fair Share'

FAIL: Joe Kent's Attempt to Misrepresent Charlie Kirk With 'Last Words' About Iran Blows Up in His Face

ARGLE BARGLE! Trump Holds NOTHING BACK While Speaking About Somali Fraud and Ilhan Omar Just Can't DEEEAL

'Who GOT to Him?!' Joe Kent Probably Should Have DELETED All of These Old Posts Before Publicly Resigning

Karoline Leavitt Ends Every Single Mouth-Breather Insisting Iran 'Was No Threat to America' in EPIC Post

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