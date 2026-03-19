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Megyn Kelly Ditches the Last Shred of Sanity We Hoped She Had Left With Not 1 but 2 (3?!) CRAY-CRAY Posts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on March 19, 2026
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We are not at all enjoying our current time and space, where good people we looked up to are suddenly losing their marbles and going all in on being anti-Israel. We gave up on Tucker Carlson long ago (that whole claim about a demon attacking him was pretty out there), but full disclosure, this editor has not wanted to give up on Megyn Kelly.

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Unfortunately, we may just have to take her word for it at this point and let it go because ... woof.

Her timeline isn't getting any better.

For example, this post threatens that we assume the Trump administration will not indict Joe Kent or Tucker Carlson. We didn't know that was a possibility but if they are leaking information to bad actors, why would they be special and not indicted?

Take a gander:

We hate to break this to Kelly, but she and her new pals are the ones ripping the GOP apart.

And then there's this, where Kelly is suddenly shocked that our flag is shown with Israel's flag. No, really.

*sigh* 

Is this?

What is going on here?

Not at all.

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It's a fair question.

Is this her answer?

Driving who insane? What? Independent of whom? WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON?!!?

Megyn, blink if you need help. We're only sort of kidding.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOP MEGYN KELLY TUCKER CARLSON

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