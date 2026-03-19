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WOOF: Yale Prof Tim Snyder SCHOOLED on Basic Economics After He Claims 'Migrants Pay Their Fair Share'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on March 19, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

If we had a nickel for every time some brain trust claimed the rich don't pay their fair share, we'd have enough nickels to fit in that group of wealthy people who supposedly don't pay their fair share, even though they are responsible for paying nearly all income tax.

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We're not convinced people like this Yale professor understand what 'fair share' really means.

Case in point.

Sure. It's the evil rich people who pay for everything who are the problem, not the moochers taking advantage of our programs and exploiting Americans' generosity.

Aces, Tim. Really.

There ya' go.

He's clearly a master of getting things wrong. Kudos to him.

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Yup.

Again.

Impressive, right? And not in a good way.

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Tags:

CONGRESS ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NATIONAL DEBT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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