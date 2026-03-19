WOOF: Yale Prof Tim Snyder SCHOOLED on Basic Economics After He Claims 'Migrants Pay Their Fair Share'

If we had a nickel for every time some brain trust claimed the rich don't pay their fair share, we'd have enough nickels to fit in that group of wealthy people who supposedly don't pay their fair share, even though they are responsible for paying nearly all income tax.

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We're not convinced people like this Yale professor understand what 'fair share' really means.

Case in point.

The primary cause of the national debt is that the very wealthy don’t pay taxes. Migrants pay their share. The oligarchs Miller fronts for do not. https://t.co/NJHGWC1P2y — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) March 18, 2026

Sure. It's the evil rich people who pay for everything who are the problem, not the moochers taking advantage of our programs and exploiting Americans' generosity.

Aces, Tim. Really.

The primary reason for the national debt is out of control government spending. We do not owe them. They demand it and spend well beyond what they bring in. pic.twitter.com/CX5hHNwZkx — Colter Owen 🐝🌻🧔🚜 (@ColterOwen) March 19, 2026

There ya' go.

Serious question, Timothy.



Are you claiming fraud and abuse of federal programs is not a significant portion of creating our national debt?



My bet is you can't 1. engage or produce numbers to bolster your "argument" to dispute this or 2. show real data that supports your claim. — Legislative Dance (@legislativdance) March 19, 2026

Ummm… I’m not sure what you teach, but it’s obviously not economics or history of US government budget and fiscal management — The Irreverent (@bossadaguns) March 18, 2026

He's clearly a master of getting things wrong. Kudos to him.

The wealthy pay almost all the taxes, you moron. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) March 19, 2026

Yup.

Every sentence in the post is dumber than the previous one. — Josh Wilson (@swils0608) March 19, 2026

Ridiculous, again. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 18, 2026

Again.

You are the perfect example of why trust in higher education has never been lower, because people can now clearly see how unimaginably stupid many professors actually are — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 19, 2026

Impressive, right? And not in a good way.

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