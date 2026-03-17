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ARGLE BARGLE! Trump Holds NOTHING BACK While Speaking About Somali Fraud and Ilhan Omar Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 17, 2026
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Trump did not mince words when speaking about Somali, the fraud they've reportedly been involved with here in America, and, of course, Ilhan Omar. While Trump never shies from being honest, this was truly Trump at his most biting ...

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Which we kinda sorta totally love.

Watch:

Now, you'd think if Trump was off base about anything he said here, Omar would just ignore him. 

But the alleged brother-lover couldn't leave well enough alone.

Post continues:

... worst pedophile cover-up case.

This isn't true. Guess they figured out calling him a felon over signed checks wasn't landing the way they wanted. Forget that anyone and everyone involved with the Epstein Files has said Trump did nothing wrong, Democrats like Omar are lazy and angry, and repeat BS because they aren't capable of actually thinking for themselves.

And, of course, like Democrats, she also shut down replies.

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She's definitely not doing herself any favors here.

Like asking her if she married her brother, this should be an easy answer for her as well.

We all know why she did. And what's really pathetic is when they lock comments down, people can still quote-post them, which means even more people see the responses. She's not very bright, but you guys already knew that.

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