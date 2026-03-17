ARGLE BARGLE! Trump Holds NOTHING BACK While Speaking About Somali Fraud and Ilhan Omar Just Can't DEEEAL

President Trump did not mince words when speaking about Somali, the fraud they've reportedly been involved with here in America, and, of course, Ilhan Omar. While Trump never shies from being honest, this was truly Trump at his most biting ...

Advertisement

Which we kinda sorta totally love.

Watch:

"Somali is a third-world, maybe a fourth-world nation... They come here and they steal $19 billion — it's crazy," says @POTUS on the anti-fraud task force.



"@IlhanMN, I hope this is part of it. She married her brother, supposedly... She's one of the ringleaders." https://t.co/G8xIyQk9VV pic.twitter.com/v4C1YnMHOQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2026

Now, you'd think if Trump was off base about anything he said here, Omar would just ignore him.

But the alleged brother-lover couldn't leave well enough alone.

The most disturbing part of his unhinged comments is how comfortable he is in telling the world how stupid he and his followers are. But I guess it’s expected from a man who regularly and publicly fantasized about sleeping with his own daughter and is clearly implicated in the… https://t.co/OTm2cCmWUc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2026

Post continues:

... worst pedophile cover-up case.

This isn't true. Guess they figured out calling him a felon over signed checks wasn't landing the way they wanted. Forget that anyone and everyone involved with the Epstein Files has said Trump did nothing wrong, Democrats like Omar are lazy and angry, and repeat BS because they aren't capable of actually thinking for themselves.

And, of course, like Democrats, she also shut down replies.

No comments allowed on this tweet from the Queen of the Somali scammers 😂 https://t.co/ue7BBxHOkX — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 17, 2026

She's definitely not doing herself any favors here.

.@IlhanMN, where did you get your money from? Should be pretty easy to answer. https://t.co/qbL9Zy7JSZ — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) March 17, 2026

Like asking her if she married her brother, this should be an easy answer for her as well.

Why did you limit comments? https://t.co/3wUBW2aUBb — RBe (@RBPundit) March 17, 2026

We all know why she did. And what's really pathetic is when they lock comments down, people can still quote-post them, which means even more people see the responses. She's not very bright, but you guys already knew that.

============================================================

Related:

'Who GOT to Him?!' Joe Kent Probably Should Have DELETED All of These Old Posts Before Publicly Resigning

Karoline Leavitt Ends Every Single Mouth-Breather Insisting Iran 'Was No Threat to America' in EPIC Post

Gold Star Wife TORCHES Ntl. Counterterrorism Head Joe Kent After He Blames Israel for His Resignation

Gavin Newsom's Pep Talk for Kids With Learning Disabilities May Be His Most SHAMELESS Bit Yet

Eric Swalwell Exposes HIMSELF (Not THAT Way) in Post Slamming Tom Steyer for Spending Money to EXPOSE Him

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.