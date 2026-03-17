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Eric Swalwell Exposes HIMSELF (Not THAT Way) in Post Slamming Tom Steyer for Spending Money to EXPOSE Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We're starting to wonder if Eric Swalwell's mom stood a little too close to the microwave when he was in utero, because wow, this guy is bad at campaigning. Which, honestly, does not say much for the people who have been voting for him in his district for years.

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You'd think at least some of them would figure out what a disaster this guy is.

From blasting arse on national television to his questionable relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy ... to even his failed run for the presidency in 2020. 

And yet, here he is once again running for governor of California. Note that he's ahead of Katie Porter is no surprise, but let's be honest, that's a crazy low bar to beat.

Speaking of crazy ... 

Umm. The sun does set in the west, Eric.

We get that he thinks he's dunking on Steyer here, but he just basically admitted he's a renter with lots of debt, that it's just as true as the sun setting in the west. As we said above, the guy isn't the brightest crayon, and to think he's the best Democrats can come up with in California? Woof. 

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Not to mention, there's this:

Because he is, he's just not smart enough to realize it.

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Yup, that's basically it.

Well, that and he shouldn't be in Congress representing that district in California either.

Just sayin'.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL STUDENT LOANS

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And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART Sam J.
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