Eric Swalwell Exposes HIMSELF (Not THAT Way) in Post Slamming Tom Steyer for Spending Money to EXPOSE Him

We're starting to wonder if Eric Swalwell's mom stood a little too close to the microwave when he was in utero, because wow, this guy is bad at campaigning. Which, honestly, does not say much for the people who have been voting for him in his district for years.

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You'd think at least some of them would figure out what a disaster this guy is.

From blasting arse on national television to his questionable relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy ... to even his failed run for the presidency in 2020.

And yet, here he is once again running for governor of California. Note that he's ahead of Katie Porter is no surprise, but let's be honest, that's a crazy low bar to beat.

Speaking of crazy ...

This past week, Tom Steyer spent millions of dollars to prove I am a renter, with student loan debt, who is navigating 100+ active MAGA death threats against my family.



Nice work, Tom — I bet with enough money, you can convince Californians the sun sets in the West! — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 15, 2026

Umm. The sun does set in the west, Eric.

We get that he thinks he's dunking on Steyer here, but he just basically admitted he's a renter with lots of debt, that it's just as true as the sun setting in the west. As we said above, the guy isn't the brightest crayon, and to think he's the best Democrats can come up with in California? Woof.

OMG… I saw this and couldn’t believe it was real.



Not only is it real, it’s still up and active‼️



There’s Dumb… dumber… dumbest… and then there’s 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/HVq5hkE4Hp — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) March 16, 2026

Not to mention, there's this:

Eric Swalwell claimed "death threats", and said his children are "not allowed outside" in his D.C. back yard, as the reason for not revealing a California address where neither he nor his family ever live or visit. Swalwell's Instagram video makes him a bad liar! pic.twitter.com/XptzVE6Asn — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) March 14, 2026

Um, Eric, where do YOU think the sun sets?

And are you implying Californians already believe the sun sets in a different direction than in the West?



It sounds like you're insulting all Californians here... — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) March 16, 2026

Because he is, he's just not smart enough to realize it.

You are not a Californian. Drop out. — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) March 15, 2026

So you admit that you're not eligible to run for governor in California. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) March 15, 2026

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Yup, that's basically it.

Well, that and he shouldn't be in Congress representing that district in California either.

Just sayin'.

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