Candace Owens Blames Charlie Kirk's Death for Her Vicious Kim Klacik Dox—X Questions Her Motives and More

For whatever reason, Candace Owens decided late Monday evening to go after Kim Klacik, posting what appears to be very private and even damaging information about the Maryland Republican. Then again, let's not pretend Owens needs a reason to jump the shark and post crazy stuff ... that has become her bread and butter.

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At this point, it would be more newsworthy for us to write about when she's NOT posting or saying things that are nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Case in point:

I realize people are not taking me seriously enough when I say that I am not the same person after Charlie’s death. I will not suffer fools, I will not suffer liars, and I will not suffer dishonorable strippers. Attached please find the once-confidential agreement between me and… pic.twitter.com/vlxQTbstZK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 17, 2026

Note, there is more to her post and more to the thread she dropped to doxx Kim Klacik, but we would rather not help her share the information any more than we need to in order to share what's happening.

Klacik did push back:

1) This not a video of my lawyer.



2) I didn’t violate anything, but you just did.



3) This doesn’t verify any of your bullshit. Like I said, the case was dismissed.



4) I can pronounce the word anecdote.



5) If what you claimed was true I would be in federal prison.



6) I will… — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 17, 2026

Post continues:

6) I will forward this post to my lawyer. 7) I feel bad for your 4 children being raised by nannies.

Owens replied:

Video of your lawyer in the side bar is dropping tomorrow. Had an appointment this morning that threw my day off. You can save this tweet.



You violated confidentiality by telling filthy lies about how the case ended.



Thank you, September.



I always prefer transparency with… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 17, 2026

Post continues:

I always prefer transparency with the public.

Klacik with this final whopper:

I’m sure my lawyers would love for you to do that.



Thank you, yeast infected gutter bitch.



I guess since your attack on Erika flopped you need others to fight.



Also, don’t forget to drop the info on your charges. You keep forgetting to tell people you have an arrest record. pic.twitter.com/YaHcNxqTZu — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 17, 2026

Meep.

This is why Megyn Kelly and others don’t speak out.



Owens has blackmail material on all of them.



She saved and catalogued everything. https://t.co/bNrtbXvEg1 — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 17, 2026

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Could be? It would certainly explain a lot.

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