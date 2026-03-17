Gold Star Wife TORCHES Ntl. Counterterrorism Head Joe Kent After He Blames Israel...
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Pep Talk for Kids With Learning Disabilities May Be His Most...
Eric Swalwell Exposes HIMSELF (Not THAT Way) in Post Slamming Tom Steyer for...
And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential...
Showbiz Fizz: Actor Ben Stiller’s Soft Drink Falls Flat While a Perky Tom...
Family Fright: Actor Jerry O’Connell Describes Household Election Night Terror to Bill Mah...
RATIO ALERT! Dem Senator's Self-Imposed Term Limits Pledge Just Aged As Expected (SUCH...
Unemployed Joy Reid's Wild Take: Iran's Regime No Worse Than America's 'Secret Police'...
Trump Teases: A Former President Told Me 'I Wish I Did It' on...
VIP
The Harsh Reality of Daycare: High Turnover, Low Bonding, Long Days – Protect...
Trump Reveals GOP Rep. Dunn Faced 'Terminal' Heart Ailment, Would've Died by June...
GOP Senator's Support for Unpaid TSA Workers Turns into Fiery Clash with 'Defund'...
Dem Sen. Van Hollen, Not Content With Just DHS Going Unpaid, Threatens to...
You Gonna Cry? The Look on Adam Kinzinger's Face as Fellow CNN Panelist...

Candace Owens Blames Charlie Kirk's Death for Her Vicious Kim Klacik Dox—X Questions Her Motives and More

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:26 AM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

For whatever reason, Candace Owens decided late Monday evening to go after Kim Klacik, posting what appears to be very private and even damaging information about the Maryland Republican. Then again, let's not pretend Owens needs a reason to jump the shark and post crazy stuff ... that has become her bread and butter.

Advertisement

At this point, it would be more newsworthy for us to write about when she's NOT posting or saying things that are nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Case in point:

Note, there is more to her post and more to the thread she dropped to doxx Kim Klacik, but we would rather not help her share the information any more than we need to in order to share what's happening. 

Klacik did push back:

Recommended

And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

6) I will forward this post to my lawyer. 

7) I feel bad for your 4 children being raised by nannies.

Owens replied:

Post continues:

I always prefer transparency with the public.

Klacik with this final whopper:

Meep.

Advertisement

Could be? It would certainly explain a lot.

============================================================

Related:

And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART

Gavin Newsom Crosses His Legs This Way to Distract From the Lies He's Spewing About CA Taxes

NGO Director Tries Picking a Fight About the SAVE Act With Sen. Mike Lee and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Candace Owens BRAVELY Demands X 'Ride With Her at Dawn' to Save Tucker Carlson annnd LOL, Now We're DEAD

Trump's (and X's!) Reaction to Iran's New, 'Probably Gay,' Supreme Leader Is Hilarious PERFECTION

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MARYLAND REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Exposes HIMSELF (Not THAT Way) in Post Slamming Tom Steyer for Spending Money to EXPOSE Him
Sam J.
Showbiz Fizz: Actor Ben Stiller’s Soft Drink Falls Flat While a Perky Tom Hanks Joins the Brew Crew
Warren Squire
Family Fright: Actor Jerry O’Connell Describes Household Election Night Terror to Bill Maher
Warren Squire
You Gonna Cry? The Look on Adam Kinzinger's Face as Fellow CNN Panelist Praises Trump is PRICELESS
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART Sam J.
Advertisement